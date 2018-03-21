TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, March 20, 2008
Brookville senior Ian Petardi finished 10th in diving at the PIAA Class AA Swimming and Diving Championships last weekend at Bucknell University. Petardi’s 11-dive score was 374.55 points. ... Former Brookville Lady Raider standout and Drexel University junior Kate Hynes, a three-time state diving champion, won both the 1- and 3-meter diving titles at last weekend’s NCAA Zone A Championship at the University of Buffalo. She secured her second trip to the NCAA Division I Championships held this year at Ohio State University. Last year at nationals, Hynes was 26th in the 1-meter and 32 in the 3-meter events. ... Spring previews: The Brookville baseball team guns for its fourth straight District 9 Class AA championship. Head coach Korry Lindemuth has five starters back from last year’s 18-5 team. The Lady Raiders softball team has three starters back from a 12-8 season under head coach Greg Fenstermaker. Girls’ track: The Lady Raiders, under head coach Doug Roseman, have all four runners back from last year’s 4x100 relay — senior Danielle Weaver, and juniors Jessica Byerly, Courtney Newsome and Morgan Castle — that will try to win a third straight district title. Boys’ track: The Raiders were 9-5 last year in dual meets and return 12 letterwinners. Seniors Alex Kerr and Alex Beatty lead head coach Dan Murdock’s team.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, March 25, 1993
Brookville’ Chuck Yale ran the table at the PIAA Wrestling Championships in Hershey, becoming the Raiders’ first state champion. “We felt he was capable of winning the thing,” retiring longtime head coach Les Turner said. “But I never thought he would win it the way he won it as far as pinning everybody, especially all three in the first period.” Yale earned the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler, finishing the year with a 30-0 record with 21 pins. Of those pins, 18 came in the first period. Yale will wrestle this Saturday in the Dapper Dan Classic in Pittsburgh and then the Challenge of Champions Sunday in State College. Yale was the third Raider to reach the final. Joe Milligan did it in 1972 and Thad Turner reached the final in 1980 with both finishing second.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Monday, March 25, 1968
Beating favored Springdale 106-105 in the championship game last Saturday night at Brookville Area High School, the Brookville Courtmen became the first local team to win the Northwestern Independent Basketball Tournament title since 1935. The Courtmen overcame a 17-point halftime deficit and forced overtime to get the win. The Courtmen’s Dave Roman won just about every award, including the Most Valuable Player honor and scored 131 points overall for the week. He scored 33 points in the final while fellow all-tournament selection Jim Racchini finished with 23 points. Clarion-Limestone boys’ basketball coach Rich Stanczak earned an all-tourney honor and scored 19 points while Terry Miller and Tom McNulty scored 12 and 10 points respectively. … Bill Mitchell and Jeff McKinley recently earned Sports Writers District 9 League basketball honors. Mitchell was named to the second team while McKinley earned Honorable Mention honors. The First Team had Pat Lukasavich of the league champion DuBois Beavers and Fred Riley of Clearfield as unanimous choices. Punxsutawney’s Todd Campbell and Larry Pounds, and Bradford’s John Abbey made up the rest of the first unit. Also on the Second Team were Bradford’s Paul Stiles and Joe Monago, and DuBois’ Fred Strasavich. Riley was voted Player of the Year while DuBois’ coach Russ Carlson was Coach of the Year.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, March 25, 1943
Pennsylvania’s trout fishing season opens April 15, with the local streams of Jefferson County well-stocked. Although travel restrictions may bring about some inconvenience, says the State Department of Commerce, the state’s anglers are fortunate in that they don’t have to go far to reach good fishing streams. While anglers may be fewer and the number of days of fishing may be cut down, there will be plenty of fish in the streams because the State Fish Commission has heavily stocked major waters with nearly 300 tons of legal-size fish. The stocking program consisted of more than six million fish of various species, the majority of which were trout and bass.
