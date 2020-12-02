TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 2, 2010
By far, last year’s 1-15 season for the Brookville Area High School wrestling was the worst in its first 50 years. The postseason softened the painful regular season somewhat as the Raiders ended a one-year hiatus from qualifying a wrestler for states as Jacob Shields won a district title and overcame an injury-riddled season to get to Hershey. But forfeits dominated the Raiders’ depleted lineup — an average of nearly four forfeit losses per match or 27.6 percent of their total dual meet bouts — and that stung head coach Dave Klepfer and his coaching staff. Even with this year’s projected lineup looking nothing like a 1-15 team with as many as six new starters, Klepfer isn’t promising anything. Last year, he said before the season that a sub-.500 season would be a disappointment. So this year? It all starts with the forfeits where less will be a significant goal. “That’s the main goal,” Klepfer said. “Coming into the year, we know what kind of talent we have. But again, we had that last year for the most part. I think guys have a different approach so far with their practice habits. It was very trying for the coaches and the athletes, but you learn from stuff like that. We can’t control injuries, but we have a nice group of kids and hopefully we can stay healthy.”
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Nov. 30, 1995
The Brookville Raiders basketball team enters a new season as the defending Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference champions and runner-up in Class 3A. The Raiders were 18-7 after losing to St. Marys in the D9 Championship game. Head coach Randy Reitz lost a lot to graduation, a total of 58 points per game. Senior forward Brad Kocher is the lone returning letterwinner after averaging 10 points per game last year. … The Ridgway and Brookville wrestling teams are ranked 1-2 in Class 2A into the season by the Keystone Wrestling Rankings publication. The Raiders open the season at Cameron County next Tuesday before traveling to the Elite Duals hosted by Bethlehem Liberty. They’ll wrestle Class 3A power Nazareth and then the hosts on Dec. 9. … The Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team hopes to improve on last year’s 8-16 finish as two returning letterwinners lead the way — senior Katrina Fiala and Mary Mason. … Cindy Hays is the new coach for the Brookville swimming and diving team. She has nine girls back with three of them record-holders in Autumn Smith, Bambi Bowser and Carla Lyle while six returning lettermen lead the boys’ team.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Nov. 30, 1970
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 3, 1970
Larry McManigle, head basketball coach at Brookville Area High School, enters the 1970-71 season with a team made up of 15 players. Of this number, five are seniors, nine are juniors and one is a sophomore. The Raiders open the season Tuesday by traveling to DuBois Central Catholic. McManigle is in his 12th season and the team is coming off a 12-9 season with seniors Fred Geer, Jack DeMotte, Scott Kelley and Larry Reitz the returning lettermen. Senior Bob Barnett is also on the team’s roster. The juniors are Mike Benigni, Steve White, John Buchheit, Rick Fenstermaker, Jim Dennison, Mike Swineford, Chuck Manners, Wayne Mumford and Bill Kutz. Joe Barkley is the lone sophomore on the varsity roster. The Raiders’ first home game is Friday night against Brockway and the District 9 League schedule starts Jan. 5 at home against DuBois. The Raiders will play at the Warren Christmas Tournament Dec. 28-29. … The Raiders wound up dropping their opener to DCC, 69-57. The sophomore Barkley led the Raiders with 18 points with Benigni and Geer scored 13 and 10 points respectively. … Clarion-Limestone won its season-opener, 95-59, at home Tuesday night against East Forest. Bob Larson scored 25 points with Randy Leadbetter finishing with 17.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Nov. 29, 1945
The Brookville High School basketball team opened its season with a 41-16 trouncing of visiting Sigel at Andy Hastings Gymnasium Tuesday night. Brookville’s maroon and white, coached by Donald C. Ewing, showed fair promise in their first tilt of the season against the Sigel five coached by Don Sweeney. High scoring honors went to Don McManigle, Brookville’s forward who rolled up 15 points on six field goals and three free throws. Kelly, center for Sigel, led his team with nine points. Frank Welton scored eight points for Brookville. … Pennsylvania nimrods topped all previous records with the report of over 30 bears killed in the first three days of the four-day season according to information received from Lester J. Haney, District Game Protector late yesterday. Hunters from Brookville and all over Pennsylvania report a record kill in the Clear Creek, Callen Run and Hazel Lock Tower section where 17 were bagged. The great majority of the kills were made in Heath, Polk, Warsaw, Eldred, Barnett and Snyder townships. Deer season opens Saturday, Dec. 1 for a period of 15 days.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Dec. 2, 1920
Brookville High School’s basketball season opened last Thursday when the locals took over the fast-going Beechwoods Independents to the tune of 38-20. Just before the game was called, the lettermen of last year’s team met and unanimously elected Dick Galbraith captain for the coming year. Save for a few details concerning a three-day trip the week after Christmas, the schedule for this year has been completed: Dec. 3, host Union Vocational; Dec. 9 host Johnsonburg; Dec. 16 at Kittanning; Dec. 22 host Kittanning; Dec. 25 host Alumni; Jan. 7 at Reynoldsville; Jan. 14 host New Bethlehem; Jan. 21 at DuBois; Jan. 28 host Clearfield; Feb. 4 at Punxsutawney; Feb. 11 host Reynoldsville; Feb. 12 host Ridgway; Feb. 18 at New Bethlehem; Feb. 25 host DuBois; March 4 at Clearfield; March 11 host Punxsutawney; March 26 at Ridgway.