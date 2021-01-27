TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 27, 2011
The Brookville Raiders wrestling program will celebrate 50 years of existence this Saturday prior to its varsity match with Ridgway. So who’s on the Raiders’ all-time team? A panel of former coaches and longtime observers came up with this lineup: 103-Roland Reitz, 112-Brad Cieleski, 119-Matt Park, 125-Jeff Lindermuth, 130-Joe Milligan, 135-Warren Stout, 140-Chuck Yale, 145-Jason Gilligan, 152-Jeremy Reitz, 160-Thad Turner, 171-Tim Hollobaugh, 189-Randy Stout, 215-Tony Morres, HWT-Eli Morres. ... The Brookville Raiders basketball team improved to 14-1 after beating Redbank Valley, 53-28. Dan Ion scored 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 25, 1996
The Brookville Raiders wrestling team routed WPIAL program Jefferson-Morgan, 73-0. “I feel bad for them,” Raiders head coach Lenny Ferraro said. “On the same token, I like to see all my kids win.” The shutout improved the team’s record to 8-2. … The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions kept their hold on the top spot of the KSAC with a 57-38 win over Moniteau. Jill Fetzer scored 12 points and added nine steals while Deena Goheen had eight points and seven rebounds. … The Brookville Raiders routed Union, 67-36. Dan Ellis and Sam Whitling scored 18 and 15 points respectively to lead the way for the Raiders who improved to 10-4 overall and 8-1 in the KSAC. … The Brookville swimmers split their meet with St. Marys, the girls winning 109-81 and the boys losing 103-81. Bambi Bowser and Autumn Smith were quadruple winners while Shannon Furl tripled, and Melissa Shriver and Mary Cunningham doubled. Ben Bowser and Ian Hetrick had three wins for the boys with Jake Geer doubling.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 25, 1971
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 28, 1971
The Brookville Raiders wrestlers were faced with back-to-back road trips last Thursday and Friday, but it didn’t hurt them a bit as they easily won both. The Dandy Dozen of coach Les Turner chalked up wins number five and six as they defeated North Clarion, 42-11, and Ford City, 43-5. The wins upped the team’s record to 6-1-1. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team lost its fifth straight District 9 League game in a 51-28 loss to Bradford at home last Friday night. Joe Barkley was the lone Raider in double figures scoring with 10. … Brookville Bank & Trust and Beatty’s Catalog Sales are still deadlocked for the first-half lead in the YMCA Men’s City League basketball race. Both teams are 2-0 in the early going. The Bankbusters beat Owens-Illinois, 75-51, while Beatty’s downed the Northern Nets, 91-80. The Bankbusters, with Ray Fitzgerald cracking the coaching whip, got 24 points from Jack Sain and 16 from Fred Clarke. Bob Sloan scored 28 points for O-I. Jan McCracken paced Beatty’s with 21 points. Hal Neiswonger and John Gunning scored 18 and 15 points respectively. Barry Hummell poured in 36 points in Summerville’s 118-97 win over the Nets. … The Clarion-Limestone Lions improved to 12-1 with a 77-64 win over A-C Valley. While an injured Bob Larson, averaging 27 points per game, was held to six points, Randy Leadbetter and Rick Simpson stepped up with 30 and 23 points respectively. The next game, however, saw Larson return to form with 36 points in a 78-75 win over Karns City. Leadbetter added 16 points.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 24, 1946
Administering a decisive 52-36 wallop to the Clearfield Bisons on their own floor, the Brookville Red Raiders basketball team are now in undisputed first place in the Class A League composed of DuBois, Clearfield, Punxsutawney and Brookville. Walton (17), Miller (12) and Myers (11) were double-figure scorers for the Red Raiders who trailed 25-22 at halftime before outscoring the Bisons 25-11 in the second half.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 27, 1921
Uniform season for small game, reduction in the daily season kill of rabbits, ruffed grouse and ring-neck pheasants, compulsory wearing of hunter’s license tag on back and regulations to protect hunters from indiscriminate shooting are among the changes in the game laws that are to be advocated by the state’s Game Commission. For instances, the proposal has a reduced rabbit kill from 10 to 5 a day and from 40 to 30 per season. For deer, the proposal prohibits killing of male deer until at least two points on one antler show. … The race in the high school basketball league is getting very interesting. The standings after last Friday’s games in league play have Brookville at 3-0, DuBois and Clearfield at 2-1, New Bethlehem at 1-2 and Reynoldsville at 0-3. Although DuBois showed up better in fighting spirit and teamwork than in former games and put up a hard fight, Brookville had no trouble winning the game by a decisive score of 44-16.