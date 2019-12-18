TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2009
The Brookville Raiders basketball team won their first season-opening tournament at home since 2005 with wins over Union and Clarion-Limestone. First-year head coach Bud Baughman’s team opened with a 70-57 win over Union before downing C-L in the finals, 53-40. Raiders senior Chad Brocious was the tournament MVP. Junior Jared Heschke was also an all-tournament selection. ... In the girls’ tip-off tournament at Brookville, Philipsburg-Osceola beat Keystone for the title in a 60-50 win. Clarion-Limestone topped Brookville in the consolation game, 49-45. ... In a match with six forfeits, the Brookville Raiders wrestlers lost their season-opener at home to Clarion, 36-34.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Dec. 15, 1994
North Allegheny won the team title at the Brookville Duals last weekend, beating the host Raiders 42-24 for the title. NA topped DuBois (37-27) and Mount Pleasant (36-23) before beating the Raiders, who started with wins over Brownsville (70-0) and Johnsonburg (44-15). In the loss to North Allegany, the Raiders got wins from Jeff Shaffer (forfeit) at 103, Jory Hubler (decision) at 125, Chad Constable (pin) at 130, Brian Cieleski (decision) at 171 and Brad Heeter (pin) at heavyweight.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Monday, Dec. 15, 1969
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Dec. 18, 1969
The Kittanning Wildcats were “Fenced” last Friday night at home in a 54-53 loss to the Brookville Raiders. The Raiders’ hot-shooting Dick Fenstermaker poured in 31 points, two of them coming on a half-court buzzer-beating shot at the end of the third quarter. Randy Bartlett hit one of two free throws with five second left to put the Raiders up 54-51 and the Wildcats scored at the buzzer to set the final margin. Fenstermaker was the lone Raider in double figures. Bill Sebring scored nine points. … The Brookville Raiders wrestling team lost to Kittanning, 31-15. Winners for the Raiders were Randy Milligan (decision) at 127 pounds, Randy Raybuck (decision) at 138, Jerry Brosius (decision) at 145, John Silvis (decision) at 154 and Joe Sasala (pin) at 165. … Five Brookville Raiders football players were voted to the Southern Conference’s Coach’s All-Conference team last week along with their head coach Al Lefevre who was voted Coach of the Year. On defense, all-conference picks were Dave Ferringer at end, and Jerry Fitzsimmons and Doug Davis at tackle, and John Dennison at linebacker. Dennison also was named on the offensive side of the ball at guard while Jack DeMotte was named as the center. All of the Raiders were seniors with the exception of the junior DeMotte. Honorable Mention players were Jerry Brosius, John Zimmerman and Terry O’Neill. League champion Karns City had two of their players named Offensive Backs of the Year with Dick Fleeger and Doug Baker. Another Gremlin, Gary Ekas, was Lineman of the Year.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Thursday, Dec. 21, 1944
The Brookville High basketball team split a pair of league games with Clearfield and Curwensville. The Raiders are 2-1 in league play after beating Curwensville 36-18 Tuesday following last Friday’s 30-22 loss to Clearfield. McManigle led the Raiders with eight points in the win over Curwensville with McGiffen and Welton each scoring six points. Wingard led the charge against Curwensville with 10 points.