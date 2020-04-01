10 YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 1, 2010
Warming up for his second trip to the Masters, Brookville’s Nathan Smith played a practice round at August National Golf Course with longtime friend Sean Knapp and Phil Mickelson on Tuesday. Smith will play for real next week. ... Mike Rakovan will be the new softball coach at Brookville Area High School, replacing Karin Hetrick who resigned last week due to personal reasons. ... Brookville’s large 16-man contingent to this year’s Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling State Championships yielded five top-eight medal finishes. Brock and Brodie Zacherl were runners-up in the 13-14-year-old division. Bryce Town was fourth in the 11-12 division, and Keelan Kunselman and Kai Sorbin were fifth and eighth respectively in the 9-10 division.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 6, 1995
Brad Kocher provided the pitcher and Jason Booser provided the offense as the Brookville Raiders baseball team beat Titusville, 12-6, in its home opener. Kocher pitched five strong innings for the Raiders, allowing five runs, none of them earned, on five hits while striking out 10 and allowing just one walk. Booser went 4-for-4 with four doubles, four runs batted in and three runs scored. … The Brookville Raiders track and field teams swept Clarion, the boys 84.5-65.5 and the girls 106-35. For the Raiders, Pat Simpson qualified for districts in the 110-meter hurdles and added two other wins in the 300 hurdles and 4x400 relay with fellow triple-winner Curt Kindel, who also won the 800 and 1,600 runs. The Lady Raiders had five qualify for districts with Erica Taylor in the 100 dash, Cary Richards in the 100 hurdles, Jeanette Cieleski in the 400 dash, Mandy Richards in the 800 and Corinne Marzullo in the long jump.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 2, 1970
Brookville American, April 6, 1970
Brookville senior Dick Fenstermaker earned Most Valuable Player honors at the inaugural Altoona “Big A” All-Star game held at the Jaffe Mosque. Fenstermaker, playing for the “Area All-Stars” scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a 65-63 loss to the Blair County All-Stars. His teammates Dick Troxell of Clearfield and Rod Kirby of Curwensville finished with 16 and 10 points respectively. Steve Londolfl of Bishop Guilfoyle scored 14 points. Fenstermaker led the Raiders this year with 494 points and set the program’s single-game rebound mark with 32. … Arthur R. Meyers is the new club professional at Pinecrest Country Club. He’s a native of Oakmont and graduated from Clarion State Teachers College in 1967. … Four members of the Brookville YMCA swimming team will compete this weekend at the State Swimming and Diving Championships in York. Barb Brinkley, Sue Blake, Cathy Blake and Melissa McMurray qualified for the meet when they played fourth in the 200-yard medley relay.