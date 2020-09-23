TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 23, 2010
Brookville’s Nathan Smith chases for his third U.S. Amateur golf title starting this weekend at the Atlantic Golf Club in Bridgehampton, N.Y. Smith won his second title last year at Kiawah Island in South Carolina. … Improving to 3-0 for the first time in seven years and just the fifth time in program history, the Brookville Raiders football team beat Moniteau on the road last Friday night, 19-14. Quarterback Steven Kennedy threw a 25-yard TD pass to Brock Bietz with 16.2 seconds left in the second quarter to put the Raiders up for good in a game that saw all of the scoring in the first half. Kennedy also ran 40 yards for a TD in the second quarter while Ryan Kerr started the scoring with a 2-yard run in the first quarter. Kerr ran for 189 yards on 34 carries. … The Brookville Raiders soccer team improved to 4-1-1 with a 6-1 win over Keystone Tuesday afternoon. Leland Mowery scored two goals while Chris Hetrick, Josh Ross, Pat Vroman and Brett Smith also found the net. … Pinecrest Country Club hosts this year’s District 9 Boys’ Golf Tournament on Monday. The Raiders will send Jack Huggins and John McLaughlin to the event while the Lions, who qualified as a team, also have Matt Wieszczyk and Billy Kelley playing in the individual tournament.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 21, 1995
The “gate” at the Brookville vs. DuBois football game last Friday night was an estimated 3,100 people. The problem is that there’s no gate at Brookville football field. That’s a problem that Brookville Area School Board member Gloria Moore wants to remedy and quickly. Moore said the field needs a fence to control the “droves of people” attending the games,” she said. “I believe we could get back the money we spend on a fence in a few games. Every field I have ever seen has a fence around it. A fence will pay for itself.” In the game itself, the visiting Beavers grinded out a hard-fought 13-7 win over the Raiders. All of the points were scored in the second quarter with Jed Fiscus throwing a 12-yard TD pass to Topper Moir. The Beavers then scored twice before halftime as Chris Bennett scored on a 3-yard run and John Perry recovered a fumble in the end zone. … The Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team won its fifth straight game, sweeping Redbank Valley in three sets. … At last weekend’s Spike Shoe Cross Country Invitational at Penn State University, the Class 2A Brookville Lady Raiders finished seventh overall but behind six Class 3A schools in the team standings. Mandy Richards finished 19th overall, becoming the first Lady Raider to go under 20 minutes in the 3.1-mile race with a time of 19:55. Other scorers were Jen Standfest (20:33), Amy Wolfe (20:34), Becky Hulse (20:39) and Alicia Gilson (21:38). Also running were Clara Palmer (22:36) and Amy Standfest (23:30). … The Clarion-Limestone Lions beat Karns City, 34-22, last Saturday afternoon at home. Matt McGuire scored three touchdowns and Adam Love added two for the Lions. McGuire ran for 123 yards on just six carries.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Sept. 21, 1970
The Brookville Raiders football team showed considerable improvement in its second game of the season as it upset the Karns City Gremlins on the road last Friday night, 30-16. With Steve White calling the signals at quarterback, the Raiders scored in every quarter. White ran for a 25-yard TD run in the third quarter and threw a 25-yard TD pass to Mark Jolley in the fourth quarter. Dave Richards started the game’s scoring with a 1-yard run in the first quarter and defensive end Scott Kelley picked off a Gremlins lateral and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Raiders outgained the Gremlins, 264-152. Richards broke the team’s career rushing record and now has 951 yards. He passed the previous mark of 849 held by Jim Matson in 1968.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Sept. 27, 1945
The weekend of Oct. 6-7 has been set as t he date for the annual Fall Bird Dog Trials, to be held at the Brookville Field and Gun Club’s grounds four miles southwest of Brookville at Mount Pleasant. This is the third annual trial sponsored by the club since 1943. Each year, the event has grown in popularity. Setters and Pointers, the best blue bloods of the bird dog world, will be present to compete for the exceptionally fine trophies and cash purses offered by the Club. There is no question that the finest trained bird dogs from all over the state will be here the day of the trials, and will vie for top honors in the various stakes planned.
100 YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Sept. 23, 1920
In a burst of glory, winning five out of five on Old Home Week, or to go further 32 out of the most recent 38 games, the Brookville baseball boys closed their season last Saturday by a 2-1, 10-inning victory over the Elcos. And besides this, a 14-inning win by the same score Friday and a 10-2 triumph Thursday over them and two defeats of Warren by 6-0 and 13-3 Monday and Tuesday. Viewing the entire season, 85 wins were chalked up to Brookville’s credit, against 35 losses for a winning percentage of .708. Every series was won by the local players. Number among these were engagements in baseball combat with the Elcos (Ridgway, Johnsonburg and St. Marys), Kane, Clearfield, Philipsburg, Ford City, Warren, Rossiter, DuBois and Reynoldsville. Road teams such as the Pittsburgh Collegians, Washington Field Club and Cuban Giants were successfully met.