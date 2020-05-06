TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 6, 2010
Down 9-7 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Brookville Raiders baseball team scored five runs with the help of two homers in a 12-9 come-from-behind win over Bradford at McKinley Field. Ethan Harmon led off the inning with a homer, then Jared Heschke blasted a two-run homer to help the Raiders improve to 6-8. ... Pitcher Brianne Dietrich scattered five hits and struck out 12 with no walks as the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team beat Bradford, 5-3, to improve to 5-5. ... In a track and field meet at DuBois, the Brookville Lady Raiders 4x100-meter relay team of Jessy Matthewson, Aisha and Lanae Newsome, and Francheska Smith re-set its school record with a time of 50.64 seconds.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 11, 1995
The Brookville track and field teams split with Moniteau, the girls winning 104-37 with the boys losing 92-58. The Lady Raiders’ win clinched the KSAC title as they finished 9-0, improving to 11-1 overall, and improved their conference winning streak to 25 meets. Six different Lady Raiders had two wins with Corinne Marzullo in the long and triple jumps, Jaime Wolfe in the 3,200-meter run and 4x800 relay, Mary Mason in the 100 dash, Jeannette Cieleski in the 200 dash and 4x100 relay, and Esther Steel in the 800 run Clara Palmer 1,600 with both running on the winning 4x400 relay. The Raiders finished the season 6-3 in the KSAC and 8-4 overall after the loss to Moniteau. Robb Dietrich, Curt Kindel and Jason Plyler were double winners. Dietrich won the 800, Kindel won the 1,600 and both were on the winning 4x800 relay. Plyler won the 100 and 200 dashes. … The Brookville Raiders baseball team beat Curwensville, 6-5, in 10 innings to improve to 12-3. Ryan Seacrist singled home Bub McQuown with the winning run in the bottom of the 10th. Seacrist also got the win on the mound, pitching the final 2 1/3 innings.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 11, 1970
A capacity audience will witness one of the finest moments in Brookville sports Tuesday night at Brookville Area High School’s cafeteria. Five names will be officially be installed into the Brookville Area Sports Hall of Fame. It is a sellout. The members of the first class are former New York Yankees pitcher Bob Shawkey, national rifle shooting champion Viola Pollum and track star Chuck Taylor. Baseball standout Dave Lindermuth and Andy Hastings will be inducted posthumously. Just two will accept their plaque in person with Pollum and Taylor. Shawkey, 80, is sick and cannot attend. Numerous other awards will be featured. Some 23 senior athletes from BAHS will be honored along with the Brookville Grays Dream Team that was voted upon in the American. Three Distinguished Service Awards will be presented as well as the Sportsman of the Year award. … The Brookville Area Little League season begins May 18. … The Brookville Area Teener League season starts May 25 with four of the league’s five teams in action as Corsica visits the White Sox in Brookville and the Yankees travel to Sigel.