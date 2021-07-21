TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 21, 2011
The Brookville Grays needed a win to even their Federation League playoff semifinal series with the Rossiter Miners and they did it in convincing fashion. Jacob Nunley tossed a three-hitter as the Grays routed the visiting Miners, 14-2, in a game stopped by the league’s new 12-Run Rule after six innings at McKinley Field Tuesday night. The Grays and Miners, playing in their first playoff series since the 2009 finals, were tied at 1-1 in the best-of-seven series going into Wednesday’s game at Rossiter. … By virtue of winning the Clarion County American Legion baseball championship the Clarion Post 66 baseball team was awarded a trip to Saegertown to participate in the Region 8 tournament that began this week. However, due to a lack of players who would be able to attend, Post 66 had to drop out of the tournament. Manager Scott DiTullio’s team was only going to be able to send 10 players, which is a problem since tournament rules state that teams must send a minimum of 12 players per day in order to participate. … After the dust settled, literally, on some rather dry fields at the Brookville Little League baseball complex last Saturday, two unbeaten Punxsutawney squads left town with titles in the annual Craig Lewis Memorial Little League Tournaments. The Punxsutawney Bombers won the 11-12-year-old division while Lane Personal Care Services captured the 9-10-year-old division title. In the Little League (11-12) division, the Bombers routed Team Skittles of Brookville, 20-7, in four innings via the 10-Run Rule. The Bombers and Skittles faced each other in the winners’ bracket final and the Bombers held on for an 8-7 win. Skittles bounced back to the finals by edging the second Punxsutawney entry in the division, 3-2.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 25, 1996
The Brookville Minor League (9-and-10 year-old) Baseball All-Stars picked up a 14-3 win over Warren American to win the District 10 championship, advancing them to sectional play. Pitcher Kirk Hays struck out 11 while tossing a six-hitter. Blake Osborne went 3-for-5 with two doubles. … The Brookville Grays clinched the Federation League’s regular-season title with an 11-2 win over Rossiter last Tuesday in Punxsutawney. Scott Feldman tossed a four-hitter while Bruce Gunning tripled and Dave Osborne doubled. The Grays improved to 22-5, two games ahead of the Buster’s Brewers with a game remaining on the schedule. … The Brookville American Legion baseball team shut out Punxsutawney thanks to the arm of left-handed Jermie Fitzgerald, who struck out 14 while scattering seven hits in the nine-inning playoff game.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 19, 1971
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 22, 1971
Rick Simpson once again has advanced to the Western Pennsylvania American Legion All-Star game. Rick, along with John Miknis of DuBois, was chosen from the regional all-star game at Jeannette Sunday afternoon. This marks the second time for both boys that they have been chose for the Western Pa. final game, scheduled this Sunday at Freeport. Last year, both made it all the way to the state final at Harrisburg. Twenty-two Major League scouts do the selecting for all-star advancement. Two other players were at the sectional game in Philipsburg last Thursday, but did not advance to Jeannette — Brookville infielder Ron Racchini and pitcher Wayne Mumford. … Pinecrest County Club’s annual two-ball tournament had a dramtic finish last weekend as a long putt on No. 18 brought about a three-way tie in the first flight, but it was the duo of John Mitchell and Robert McManigle winning by a birdie on the only playoff hole needed. … Tuesday at DuBois, the Brookville Little League All-Stars survived their opening-round challenge at DuBois with a 2-1 win. Rodney Silvis hit a two-run homer in the first inning and struck out 11 in a one-hitter on the mound. The only other hits from Brookville came from Gary Larimer and John Hetrick who both singled. Next up is a trip to Punxsutawney. … The Brookville players put three on the JC League All-Star team, catcher Myron Carrodus and outfielder Rick Barkley while Pat McClellan was selected as a reserve. The JC League All-Stars will face the Center County League All-Stars in a Saturday night doubleheader at Showers Field.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 25, 1946
Brookville became the undisputed winner of the first half of the Men’s Senior Baseball League Monday as it beat Ramsaytown, 4-2. Although the game was only a six-inning affair on account of the falling of rain so heavy that the game had to be called off. It was a game officially. The hitting was light on both sides as southpaw Glenn “Boag” Lindermuth limited Ramsaytown to two hits with 10 strikeouts and Ramsaytown pitcher Gelio Racchini gave up six hits with six strikeouts. One of John Chilcott’s clouts passed back of the shoulder of the Ramsaytown rightfielder Garvey and he went around all three bases for a home run when the ball was lost. … Work was commenced last Saturday and is progressing this week on the conditioning of the baseball diamond and the Brookville Park. With Grant Horton at the Galion grinder and a crew of 12 digging and hauling suitable dirt from near the stock sale pavilion, it is hoped that by the end of the week, the 10-ton roller may be applied. Then, with the outfield mowed and put in condition, there will be a field that is better than anything available now. Under the dirt being placed now are some ashes which figure in with the drainage plan for the field, which was allowed to grow over during wartime. … The Clarion Junior American Legion Juniors beat Brookville, 9-1, at the BHS ground Tuesday night. It was the first of a three-game series between the teams. Lyle Painter struck out 14 Clarion batters as did Lauer for Clarion. … Clearfield defeated Kramer last Friday at home, 3-2, to win the first-half playoff in the J-C League. Primo Racchini of Ramsaytown played third for Kramer and had two hits, one of them a triple.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 21, 1921
Eddie Artman allowed only six scattered hits yesterday afternoon and the Elcos (Elk County, St. Marys area) were defeated 3-1. Five of Brookville’s nine hits were bunched. Artman’s single and a two-bas hit by both Warren and DeHart in the third put the locals ahead. The third was made in the sixth on Summers’ two-batter and Beck’s single. Elco scored when Georgia Spiers hit for three bases and Moran singled. Twelve putouts, including stellar catches by Beck and Jimmy DeHart, were made by the locals in the outfield. … The Brookville Battlers must be worth beating. Clarion must have though so last Thursday when they hired the services of pitcher Bert Galia and first baseman Joe Harris, late of the Franklin team, to play for them. It is reported that the pair cost them $150, $100 for Galia and $50 for Harris for the single game. Artman pitched for Brookville and let Clarion down with but four hits, but he had no luck to go with his skill in the loss. However, Brookville got its revenge on Monday with a 5-1 win as Hill had the Clarion batters guessing as he struck out nine and allowed eight hits which were so scattered they did little damage. Beck and Bill Thompson each had three hits while Summers and Hill finished with two apiece. … Last Friday in front a crowd of 1,000 in Clearfield, Brookville lost 10-3. … In home games, statistics compiled by the American has Thompson leading the Battlers with a .373 (31-for-83) batting average. DeHart (22-63, .349) and Beck (17-51, .333) make up the top three averages on the team. Thursday, the Battlers visit DuBois before playing here Friday against Clearfield. Saturday, they travel to Sharon. … The War’s Toll: A chart showing World War I casualties — U.S. 115,660 dead, 205,690 wounded.