TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 12, 2011
Adam Mellott tossed the fourth no-hitter in Clarion-Limestone High School baseball history to help the Lions split a doubleheader with a 4-1 victory over Clarion at Butler’s Pullman Park Tuesday. Mellott’s gem came after Clarion claimed the opener, 11-6, and it apparently kept the Lions in step with the Bobcats at the top of the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference’s North Division. The odd move to schedule a doubleheader in Butler, roughly 45 minutes away came with the KSAC’s decision to put pressure on its membership to play all of its divisional games to qualify to win a divisional title. … In a span of 12 days, eight school records were establish by Brookville Area High School athletes. Sophomore Lanae Newsome had a hand in four of those records, putting her at the top of the Lady Raiders’ honor roll in six events. She set records in the 100- and 400-meter dashes (12.04 and 58.74), triple jump (36 feet, 2 inches) and joined sister Aisha Newsome, Ashley Wolfe and Brianne Dietrich in the 4x100 relay a time of 49.44 seconds at the McDowell Invitational on April 30. Brianne Dietrich broke the long jump record (17 feet). Aisha Newsome broke the 300 hurdles mark (45.24) while Vinny Dougherty broke the long jump record he shared with his head coach Dan Murdock (22 feet, 51 1/2 inches). He also established the record in the triple jump (45 feet, 103 1/4 inches), breaking his own mark from last year. … The Brookville Grays open their 64th season Sunday afternoon in Reynoldsville when they take on the Sykesville Senators. The Grays finished second during the regular season at 15-8, one game behind Rossiter. In the postseason, the Grays jumped out to a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven semifinal series with the DuBois Rockets, but the Rockets rallied to win the series in seven games. The Grays will have a similar look to last year’s team as much of the team’s core returns, led by reigning Federation League Most Valuable Player Ben Marzullo, who hit .350 and scored a league-best 21 runs while driving in 16 more.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 16, 1996
The Brookville Area High School track and field teams took home top honors at the Redbank Valley Invitational last Thursday, winning the team title with a combined 201 points. Clarion-Limestone was second with 179. The Lady Raiders broke two school records at the meet made up of Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference teams. The 4x800-meter relay of Amy Wolfe, Becky Hulse, Jen Standfest and Mandy Richards won with a record time of 9:49.9. Richards also set a school record in the 1,600 run with a 5:24.4 while also winning the 800 run in 2:28.3. Jessie Connor was a double winner in the 4x100 relay and 300 hurdles. The Raiders got a third and fourth from Joe Wells in the shot put and discus while Cam Miller placed third in the pole vault. Another third came from the 4x100 relay of Chris Miller, Frank Brush, Nathan Osborne and Ryan Young. For C-L, Jamie Walker was a double winner in the javelin (177 feet, 7 inches) and the 4x100 relay. Pat Aaron won the discus (140 feet, 7 inches), Matt McGuire won the 400 dash (50.9) and Andy Grant won the pole vault (12 feet, 6 inches). For the C-L girls, Laure Smith won the discus (110 feet, 5 inches) and shot put (33 feet, 11 inches). … The Brookville Lady Raiders softball team beat Punxsutawney, 7-4, as Wendy Young tossed a 10-hitter with four strikeouts. Reggie Young scored three runs and Shannon Furl and Wendy Young each drove in two runs. The Lady Raiders improved to 9-7. … Under the lights in Punxsutawney, the Brookville Raiders baseball team dropped a 4-2 decision to the Chucks and fell to 14-3. Chucks pitcher Gregg Farmery tossed a four-hitter with six strikeouts. The Raiders, who committed four errors, got hits from Kevin Thompson, Jed Fiscus, Jason Booser and Korry Lindemuth.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 10, 1971
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 13, 1971
Past, present and future athletes were honored at the Second Annual Brookville Area Sports Hall of Fame Awards Dinner, which was held Monday night at the Brookville Area High School cafeteria. A capacity crowd witnessed the formal induction of the Emmett Morrison, Glenn “Bogie” Lindermuth, Joe Barnett and the posthumously honored Rube Bressler. Al Lefevre was presented with the Sportsman of the Year award and Dr. Wayne McKinley was presented with the Distinguished Service award. Jerry Matthews was Master of Ceremonies. … The Brookville Grays open the JC League baseball season by playing the DuBois Litts at Reynoldsville this Sunday. The Grays are under the direction of JC Simpson, Fuzzy Carlson and Dick Simpson this year and anyone interested in playing should contact one of the coaching staff members. The JC League has seven teams this year, including Bennetts Valley, the defending champion DuBois Rockets, Brockway, St. Marys and Clearfield. … The Brookville Area Softball League opens the season next Monday the newcomer Esso Tigers facing defending champion Crooks Clothing and DeMans against Park Coin & Gun. The games are scheduled for 8:30 and 10 p.m. The rest of the BASL team lineup has the Pinecreek and Brookville Firemen, Hanley, Truman’s Store, Lindy’s Cafe and MBD Company. The regular season runs through Aug. 18 followed by the playoffs. … The Brookville Raiders track and field team lost back-to-back home meets to St. Marys (81.5-68.5) and Clearfield (116-34) Monday and Tuesday. Against St. Marys, Eric Ronning tied a school record in the low hurdles with a time of 22.3 seconds, which was initially established by Jim Arthurs in 1965. The Raiders finished 3-4 in dual meets this year with the District 9 Championships scheduled for this Saturday at Clarion State Teachers College. … Some major changes are being contemplated for the Little Ten Football Conference with the beginning of the 1972 season. Conference officials met recently to lay out preliminary plans for a proposed 12-team conference. A second meeting in August will finalize details, but slated to join the conference next year are Shannock Valley and Clarion-Limestone. The new 12-team setup would include two divisions of six teams each with a nine-game setup. Whether a playoff will be held between winners of the two divisions has not been decided. … Chuck Daly, former Punxsutawney High basketball coach who moved to college circles several years ago, has made another move. The Kane native left Punxsutawney for an assistant job at Duke before replacing Bob Cousy as head coach at Boston College. Now, he’s moving on to the University of Pennsylvania where he signed a three-year contract.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 16, 1946
Continuing good form already displayed, Brookville High’s Red Raiders scored a good second in a quadrangular meet at a rainy Bradford with Johnsonburg and Kane. The locals scored 46 1/4 points behind Bradford (55 1/4) with Johnsonburg (14 1/2) and Kane (0) following. Brookville had seven firsts. Bob Baughman scored 14 1/4 points, including the relay — 220-yard dash (24 seconds) and 440 dash (57 seconds) his individual wins. He teamed with Myers, Lyle Painter and Ed Summerville on the winning 880 relay (1:44). The absence of George Chittester was keenly felt. A sprained ankle prevented him from competing in three events. … Brookville High baseball, details lacking, had the Raiders beating Rimersburg 17-1 and Ohl 15-0 last Thursday and Tuesday.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 12, 1921
With the arrival of six of the players signed up for the Brookville team, opening day of the baseball season is next Thursday, May 19, is rapidly approaching. Merchants of Brookville have signified their intention to close their stores at 3 p.m. in order to allow themselves and their forces the privilege of seeing the Reynoldsville team bite the dust. Led by the Shawmut Band, the opposing teams and many members of the Stove League will parade to the grounds. Rube Haggerty himself will be on the mound for the visitors and in all probability, Eddie Artman will fling for Brookville. A new wire has been provided for the stands and backstop, the field has been scraped and the main grandstand opened to the public for the games with entrance from the track. Admission for the games this season will be 50 cents for the men and 30 cents for the ladies and this will include tax. A 10 cent admission for the grandstand near home plate will be charged. Children are admitted for free. No rowdyism will be permitted at any time on the ground and the best of order will be maintained. The Pittsburgh papers this last week played up the Brookville Baseball club and the town in a good article. The Sun devoted about 16 inches to the story, which is the third time they have done this, and the Dispatch, Leader, Gazette-Times and Press carried a number of articles in their columns about the club, management and town.