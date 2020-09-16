TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 16, 2010
Ryan Kerr blasted his way for 158 yards on 17 carries and scored on three runs of 24, 9 and 45 yards to lead the Brookville Raiders to a 27-7 win over visiting Keystone last Friday night. Quarterback Steven Kennedy ran for 93 yards on seven carries as the Raiders improved to 2-0. ... The Clarion-Limestone Lions dropped a 55-12 decision to St. Marys as Justin Quiggle scored four touchdowns, all of them in the first quarter as St. Marys led 35-0 before the end of the quarter. Quiggle ran for 98 yards on just four carries. Christian Bakewell threw two touchdown passes for the Lions, covering 8 and 20 yards to Taylor Port and Brent Slater respectively. ... The Brookville Raiders soccer team improved to 3-0-1 after a 5-1 win over Curwensville. Four different Raiders found the net, including two from Dakoda Kellenberger. Jarren Ross, Kyle Baughman and Brett Smith also scored.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 14, 1995
Ending Clearfield’s 14-game regular-season winning streak, the Brookville Raiders football team blanked the Bisons, 20-0 last Friday night in Clearfield. Doug Miller caught a 75-yard TD pass from Jed Fiscus and ran for a 67-yard TD both in the first quarter while Jason Zitzelberger added a 5-yard runs in the second quarter as the Raiders led 20-0 by halftime. The Raiders limited the Bisons to just 101 yards of offense. Miller ran for 168 yards on 17 carries. … The Clarion-Limestone Lions edged Brockway, 12-8, scoring two first-half touchdowns on runs by Jamie Walker covering 31 yards and Matt McGuire going 13 yards. … The Brookville Lady Raiders cross country teams remained unbeaten with wins over North Clarion and Marion Center. The Lady Raiders were seventh in the state last year in Class 2A while North Clarion was seventh. Mandy Richards shattered the school’s course record with a time of 20:42, 41 seconds better than the previous mark. Teammate Jen Standfest was second overall in 21:24 with Amy Wolfe third in 21:36. Becky Hulse (5th, 21:57) and Alicia Gilson (7th, 22:20) also scored for the Lady Raiders.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 10, 1970
Brookville American, Sept. 14, 1970
The Brookville Raiders and Brockway Rovers played to an 8-8 tie in the season-opening football game last Saturday afternoon at the BAHS field. Both teams scored in the first half, then battled through two scoreless quarters in the second half. The Rovers got their lone touchdown on a real break, and their bit of fortune came about in the opening minutes of the game. The Raiders had to grind out their touchdown the hard way, chewing up yardage in short attacks and staying on the ground. A huge crowd of 1,500 fans watched Brockway take the early lead when the Rovers’ Jeff Hooten blocked Wayne Mumford’s punt. Brockway recovered at the Raiders’ 6 and two plays later John Cantafio scrambled around the left end into the end zone. He then rammed over for the two-point conversion. The Raiders matched the Rovers on the scoreboard when Tom Ferraro’s recovered Rovers fumble at the Rovers’ 45 with 1:51 left in the first quarter set up the Raiders’ touchdown. Junior quarterback Steve White, in his first varsity start, utilized the running threats of Dave Richards and Bill Kutz and guided the Raiders to a 55-yard touchdown drive. It ended when Richards went over from the 1 and then took a pitch from White for the two-point conversion. The Raiders outgained the Rovers, 105-79. … Bill Crawford birdied four of the first eight holes in the final match for the Gordon Cup at Pinecrest Country Club on Labor Day to retain the title of club champion. The scores of the two contestants — Crawford and Spud Snyder — were 74 and 75 over the first 18 holes, but Crawford was four holes ahead at that point. Crawford pulled away and led by nine holes with 9 holes left before Snyder conceded the match.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Sept. 20, 1945
The War Production Board has amended Limitation Order L-286 governing distribution and sale of ammunition for civilian use, effective Aug. 31, 1945 and until revoked. The amended order eases control on distribution and provides the maximum quota which any person is entitled to purchase for use during the coming hunting season. The new directive follows: 150 rounds of .22 rimfire cartridges, 40 rounds of center fire rifle cartridges (or 50 rounds of the kind ordinarily packaged 50 to the box, such as .25-20, .32-20, .22 Hornet, .38-40 and .44-40), 100 rounds of shotgun shells of any gauge. Before purchasing any of the ammunition sold under the directive, the purchaser must sign and deliver to the seller a certificate acknowledging the penalties levied if directive is violated.