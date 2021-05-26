TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 26, 2011
The Brookville Raiders track team’s big guns of Vinny Dougherty, Dylan Buffington and Ryan Kerr all earned return trips to this week’s PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University in five events. The trio had a hand in 47 of the team’s 55 points in their runner-up finish to Elk County Catholic. Dougherty defended his titles in the long and triple jumps while just missing a repeat in the high jump. He also added a sixth-place finish in the 100-meter dash. Dougherty won the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 3 1/2 inches, 1 1/2 inches shy of his own school record and less than two inches of the meet record. In the triple jump, he went 43 feet, 11 1/4 inches to win by more than two feet. Dueling with top-seeded Mike Shuey of Johnsonburg in the high jump, Dougherty managed to clear the same height at 6 feet, 2 inches, but Shuey earned the gold medal thanks to the less-misses tiebreaker. Shuey also denied Kerr of a repeat title in the javelin when he threw the spear 190 feet, 2 inches, beating Kerr’s best throw of 188 feet, 3 inches by just under two feet. Since a top-two finish earns a state berth, Kerr will head back to states. ... The Lady Raiders will send five athletes to Shippensburg this weekend to compete in eight events. The group of twin sophomore sisters Lanae and Aisha Newsome, first-year senior Brianne Dietrich, sophomore Ashley Wolfe and freshman Emily Rickard had a hand in all of the team’s 97 points scored. Sophomore Lanae Newsome won her second straight Jim Manners Award for the female athlete who scored the most points during the meet. For the second straight year as well, she won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and anchored the winning 4x100 relay. In the 100 dash and relay, she set and helped establish new school and meet records. In the preliminaries, she broke her record from last year with a time of 12.55 seconds, then won in the finals with a 12.58, a half-second better than runner-up and teammate Dietrich. ... Playing its first game in 11 days, the Clarion-Limestone Lions baseball team showed few signs of rust in scoring three first-inning runs en route to a 4-0 victory over Keystone in the opening round of the District 9 Class A playoffs Tuesday afternoon at the C-L Sports Complex. The Lions (13-2), who host fifth-seeded Brockway in Thursday’s quarterfinals, last played at North Clarion May 13 in a game that lasted three innings in a 15-0 C-L win.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 30, 1996
The Brookville Lady Raiders track and field team had a memorable day at the PIAA Championships last weekend in Shippensburg, capturing two medals. Junior Jessie Connor finished third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.9 seconds. The team’s 4x800 relay of Mandy Richards, Becky Hulse, Amy Wolfe and Jen Standfest finished fourth in 9:43.67. Richards ran in the 800 run and while not medaling, she broke the team record with a time of 2:20.05. … The Brookville Lady Raiders softball team moved one step closer to its first District 9 Class 3A Championship with a 10-2 thrashing of Clearfield last Thursday. The Lady Raiders face Punxsutawney in the final. Against Clearfield, Emily Hulse threw a two-hitter and struck out five while Reggie Young had three hits and Heather Cannon drove in three runs. … The Brookville Raiders baseball team advanced to the D9 Class 3A final last Thursday as well with an 8-7 win over Punxsutawney. The Raiders trailed 7-1 going into the bottom of the sixth inning before rallying to win. The Raiders scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to get within 7-6, then it was Brad Kocher singling home Ben Haugh with one out to win the game in the seventh. Jed Fiscus, Jason Booser, Allen Snell and Haugh each had two hits while Kocher, in relief of starter Jermie Fitzgerald, got the win after going 3 1/3 innings to finish out the game. … The Brookville Raiders have a new football coach as the Board of Directors hired Keystone head coach and Westmoreland County native Chris Dworek to replace Mike Donghia, who resigned from his post. A Clarion University graduate and football player for the Golden Eagles, Dworek’s Panthers were 4-5 last fall after going 0-17-1 the previous two seasons.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 24, 1971
The Brookville Grays moved to within one-half game of first place in the J-C League with an 11-2 win over the DuBois Rockets Sunday afternoon at Memorial Park. It was the home-opener for the Grays, who improved to 2-1. The men of manager J.C. Simpson had no trouble chalking up the win in front of a nice-sized home crowd as the hot bats of Dennis Hulse and Gary Gilhousen led the way. Hulse was 4-for-5 while Gilhousen had three hits. Jim Rhodes hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning, sparking a five-run outburst. It was his third homer of the year. Last Wednesday at Brockway, the Grays beat the Braves 15-0 as Rhodes homered as did Rick Barkley. Hulse and Pat McClellan hit triples while Bob Larson doubled. Dennis Gresco got the win on the mound.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 30, 1946
In a state-wide track and field meet held at State College last Saturday, athletes from Brookville ably represented the local school. Bob Baughman placed fifth in the 440-yard dash and Danny Miller tied for fifth in the pole vault. All boys made commendable showing in the meet.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 26, 1921
Four out of the first five is not such a bad start for the Brookville baseball team. After losing the opener with Reynoldsville last Thursday, the team has lost none since. The first game was lost because the local hits were too scattered, the scoring being 5-2 and the second game at Reynoldsville, Brookville won out in the ninth when Jack Summers started things off by crashing a home run over the fence for the longest hit that town has ever seen, the final score being 3-1 Brookville. The third game saw Brookville beat the DuBois Athletics, 4-2, at the park grounds, the fourth was won conclusively from Reynoldsville here on Monday when errorless play and determined hitting placed the locals on the top end of a 7-2 score. Tuesday’s game with the Byrnedale team from Elk County resulted in an annihilation by a score of 12-0. Yesterday and today, the locals play the Allegheny Steel team at Tarentum and then opens the Elcos’ season at Johnsonburg tomorrow, coming home Saturday to play Williamsport. The Memorial Day games will be with the Prospects of Buffalo … In a track meet of the leading prep schools of the Middle Atlantic States at the University of Pennsylvania last Saturday, H. Charles Taylor, son of Mr. and Mrs. D.L. Taylor of Brookville won first in the running broad jump, tied for first in the pole vault and took third in the 100-yard dash, the latter being run in the time of 10 seconds. It is easily seen why the Mercersburg Academy coach Jimmy Curran has selected Chuck to go to England to perform.