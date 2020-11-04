TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Nov. 4, 2010
The Brookville Raiders soccer team upset No. 2 seed Brockway, 2-1, and landed in this week’s District 9 Class A Championship game against defending champion Northern Potter. Patrick Vroman and A.J. Moore scored goals as the Raiders (13-6-2) advanced to the finals for the second time in three season. ... The Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team was blanked in the Class A semifinals, 1-0, by Karns City. It was the sixth time in seven years that the Lady Raiders were knocked out of the playoffs by Karns City. ... Clarion-Limestone’s Kellie Wyatt secured her fourth straight trip to the PIAA Cross Country Championships after her sixth-place finish at the District 9 Class AA Meet last Saturday in Ridgway. ... Both Brookville and Clarion-Limestone football teams lost their Week 9 games last Friday. The Raiders fell to the Chucks, 37-6, while the Lions were dumped, 39-13, by Clarion.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Nov. 2, 1995
Routing Erie East 49-14, the Brookville Raiders head into their final regular-season game against Punxsutawney looking to lock up a playoff berth in the District 9 Class 2A final. Doug Miller went over 1,000 yards for the second straight year, rushing for four touchdowns on runs of 4, 17, 41 and 53 yards. Meanwhile, the Raiders (7-2) limited East to just 143 yards, with 99 of those coming in the fourth quarter against the Raiders backups. … With Clarion-Limestone’s 30-6 win over Clarion, Lions head coach Clyde Conti won his 100th career game. Mike Bowersox and Matt McGuire each scored two touchdowns apiece, one of Bowersox’s TDs coming on the second-half opening kickoff return of 90 yards. … The Brookville Lady Raiders cross country team won the District 9 Class 2A team title at last weekend’s meet at St. Marys’ Benzinger Park. The Lady Raiders scored 33 points, easily better than runner-up Otto-Eldred’s 76, as runner-up Mandy Richards led the way. Becky Hulse was fourth, Amy Wolfe finished fifth, Alicia Gilson finished 10th and Jen Standfest, despite a fall early in the race, was 12th. The Brookville boys were third behind Karns City and Smethport. Chuck Whitling finished 13th to lead the Raiders. The Brookville Flag Football League crowned two champions, Owens-Illinois in the Senior Division and Swabs Supply in the Junior Division.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Nov. 2, 1970
The Magic Number is one. The Brookville Area High School Raiders moved into complete possession of first place in the Little Ten Football Conference with a convincing 28-0 victory over the Clarion Bobcats on Senior Day last Saturday afternoon. The triumph, coupled with a 14-14 tie between Moniteau and Brockway Friday night, gives the Raiders sole ownership of the top spot. Brookville is 7-0-1 while Brockway standings at 6-0-2 going into this Saturday’s finale at East Brady. The win over Clarion was the Raiders’ first since 1954. The Raiders went with backup quarterback Ron Racchini replacing injured starter Steve White, who left the game with a knee injury with seven minutes left in the first half. The Raiders limited Clarion to minus-36 yards rushing. Dave Richards ran for two touchdowns while Bill Kutz threw a 39-yard option pass on a fourth-down play to Mark Jolley. Richards’ two scores gave him the team’s single-season record with 64 points, three more than the 1967 mark of 61 set by Jim Matson.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Nov. 1, 1945
“Hunt Safely” was the final warning issued all nimrods today by Ross L. Leffler, President of the Game Commission, in a last-minute summation of hunting regulations for the first post-war season. Small game hunting, exclusive of raccoons which began at noon on Oct. 22 and ends Feb. 1, opens today and closes Nov. 30. Daily bag limits include ruffed grouse (2), bobwhite quail (4), Hungarian partridges (2), wild turkey (1, except in the closed counties of Jefferson, Clarion, Forest, McKean, Snyder, Tioga and Warren), ringneck pheasants (2 male), cottontail rabbits (4) and squirrels (6).
100 YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Nov. 4, 1920
What about an Industrial basketball league? Give everybody a chance to get into the game. If you are interested, now is the time to get busy. “Tody” Fulton is lining up a team to represent L.A. Leathers’ garage. He says he has a winner. Bill Briggs is sure he can get a world beater among the clerks. The Moose Lodge is organizing. Tallow Smith is at work on a heavyweight team. Surely there ought to be enough sporting blood in the Shawmut shops, the furniture factory, and the windshield and glass plant to put teams in the field. What about the bankers and attorneys getting together? They sure would make some teams take notice. Then there are the carpenters and painters. Surely with such men as R.H. Richards and Harvey Ozman, they could get teams in line.