TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Oct. 7, 2010
Nathan Smith was blown away, literally. No really, it was really windy on Long Island last week. In conditions that Smith said was the windiest he’s ever encountered in his golfing career, the 32-year-old Brookville native captured his second straight and third overall United States Golf Association’s Mid-Amateur Championship. Last Thursday’s 36-hole match play final went 31 holes as Smith finished off Tim Hogarth, leading him by seven holes with five left to play, or 7-and-5. In the first 18 holes as conditions deteriorated at Atlantic Golf Club in Bridgehampton, N.Y., Smith shot an equivalent of 5-under-par 67 and carried a 5-up lead into the afternoon 18. “That is the best round of golf I have ever seen,” said Hogarth, 44, a reinstated amateur and health foods distributor of Northridge, Calif. “He played phenomenal. He stuck it right it to me.” Smith parred the par-5 No. 18 thanks to a shot that typified conditions.” Smith played the final 13 holes at 1-over-par, managing his lead and winning his third title overall, seven years after winning his first title. He and another Pennsylvania native, Jay Sigel, are now the only ones with three Mid-Am titles. ... The Brookville Raiders fell, 14-12, to the DuBois Beavers last Friday night at E.J. Mansell Stadium, dropping their record 4-1.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Oct. 5, 1995
Reigning state champion Nathan Smith of Brookville won his second straight District 9 title with a 1-under 69 at Pinecrest Country Club, helping the Raiders win their second title as well with a two-stroke win over DuBois. The Raiders’ 240 consisted of Smith, Chad Gilhousen (85) and Ernie Brewer (86). Smith beat Elk County Catholic’s Brad Fox by four strokes and DuBois’ John Guyton by six strokes. … The Brookville Raiders football team improved to 4-1 with a 33-6 win over Titusville at home last Friday night. Running back Doug Miller ran for 197 yards on 26 carries, scoring three TDs on runs of 10, 49 and 38 yards. The Raiders scored four touchdowns in the second quarter in less than six minutes, breaking the game open. … The Clarion-Limestone Lions stayed perfect at 5-0 with a 20-13 win over A-C Valley last Friday night. Matt McGuire scored twice, one on a 60-yard interception return and another on a 1-yard run. He also hit teammate Jeremy Girt for a 14-yard TD pass. J.R. McGinley ran for 93 yards on 14 carries. … The Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team improved to 8-1 with a 15-7, 15-3 sweep of Moniteau. Reggie Young recorded 21 digs and nine kills while Tara Keith had three kills and two blocks.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Oct. 5, 1970
The Brookville Raiders football team shut out Redbank Valley, 18-0, last Friday night in New Bethlehem to hold on to their share of first place in the Little 10 Conference with Brockway at 3-0-1. Brockway blanked Karns City, 12-0. Touchdowns in the first, second and third quarters enabled the Raiders to improve their non-losing streak to 11 games. Playing on a rain-drenched field, the Raiders limited the Bulldogs to just 31 yards of offense. Midway through the first quarter, Bill Kutz scored on a 1-yard run, then with 1:34 left in the first half, quarterback Steve White threw a 17-yard TD pass to Mark Jolley for a 12-0 halftime lead. Dave Richards scored on a 6-yard run in the third quarter to complete the scoring. … Approximately 80 youngsters between the ages of 8 and 13 were involved in last weekend’s Punt, Pass & Kick competition held at the high school football field. John Hilliard won the 13-year-old division with a score of 243. Ed Mumford won the 12-year-old division with a score of 229 1/2. Jeff Harding and his brother Jim, won the 11- and 10-year-old titles respectively while Todd Emerick and Tom Brosius won the 9- and 8-year-old divisions. Hilliard and Emerick were repeat winners. The first-place finisher in each age group travels to Indiana this Saturday for Zone Competition at George P. Miller Stadium at Indiana University of Pa.
100 YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Oct. 7, 1920
Harry Carey, the Universal star in “Blue Streak McCoy” will be tonight’s attraction at the Columbia Theatre. Tomorrow and Saturday, the Columbia will show Marshall Neilan’s all-star cast in “Go and Get it,” a gripping story centering about a newspaper reporter. Babe Ruth in action, swinging on the ball for his famous home runs, will be an added feature tomorrow and Saturday.