TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 11, 2011
Two years older, Nathan Smith will wear the red, white and blue for a second time at this year’s Walker Cup. Sunday, Smith was named to the United States squad that will take on Great Britain & Ireland Sept. 10-11 at Royal Aberdeen Golf Club in Scotland. The Walker Cup is a biennial event and amateur version of the popular Ryder Cup format that pits two teams of 10 golfers in a match play setup, using both singles and doubles matches. In 2009, Smith was part of the U.S. squad that routed Great Britain and Ireland at Merion Golf Club near Philadelphia. He and Peter Uihlein went 2-0 in alternating shot doubles while losing his singles match. To get back on the team for a second time and travel to Scotland is an honor to Smith, who played at the Western Amateur last week near Chicago. “I don’t think it’s sunk in yet, because all summer, you fight so hard to make it and are thinking about the next tournament,” Smith said Sunday night. “It’s hard for me to fathom that I’m on a second team, and this one is going overseas. That will be special to be part of this environment.”
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 15, 1996
Dave Osborne and Donny Rhoades hit early-inning home runs to fuel the Brookville Grays to a 13-7 win over the Big Run Brewers to capture the Federation League championship. The Grays finished with a perfect 10-0 playoff record and won their second league title since 1992. The Grays also won the regular-season title this year and finished with a 32-6 overall record. Scott Feldman won the finals MVP award after relieving starter Jed Fiscus and pitching the final two innings to earn his third save of the playoffs. He was 2-0 with three saves in the postseason. ... The Brookville Lady Raiders cross country team looks to continue its momentum from last year’s PIAA state championship run in Class 2A. Two runners from last year’s lineup are graduated with Jen Standfest and Amy Wolfe, the No. 2 and 3 finishers for the Lady Raiders in last year’s state meet. Back are top runner Mandy Richards, Becky Hulse, Alicia Gilson, Megan Truman and Katie Burdge. Richards was 11th overall at states. ... The Brookville Raiders golf team is back to defend its KSAC and D9 team titles. Head coach Larry Smith has 17 golfers on his roster, led by 1994 state champion and two-time D9 champion senior Nathan Smith, Ryan Burns and Chad Gilhousen.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 9, 1971
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 12, 1971
The Brookville Little League All-Stars lost in their bid to advance to the state tournament as they bowed to Latrobe, 3-0, in the Section 2 final in Blairsville last Saturday. With the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the sixth inning, Dan Brunozzi hit a single that scored two runs. A third run scored on the play on a throwing error. Brookville put two runners on base in the bottom of the sixth, but the rally died. The all-star run ended with a 7-1 record for Brookville, which beat DuBois (2-1), Punxsutawney (6-0), Brockway (1-0), Emporium (7-0), Clearfield (1-0), Montoursville (1-0) and West Suburban (3-0) before losing. … Crooks Clothing can wrap up its second straight Brookville Area Softball League with one win this week. Crooks leads the BASL with a 22-2 record, three games ahead of second-place Esso. All teams in the league have three games remaining.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 15, 1946
Mrs. Viola Pollum of Brookville broke the all-time women’s record for the United States in small bore rifle competition for shooting 20 shots at 100 yards, hanging up a score of 200 with 16 Xs. She was notified of this fact by the Washington office of the National Rifle Association and will be awarded the certificate which goes with this splendid honor of shooting. Pollum shot this record-breaking mark at Kittanning on July 13. Her husband Larue and her brother Bob Edeburn are among the ardent and successful shorts in this part of Pennsylvania. … Brookville and Emerickville tanged up last Thursday in Mountain League baseball action and while LaBorde struck out 14 over his nine innings for Emerickville, Brookville had sufficient power to won the game, 6-3. Boagie Lindermuth, Bill Nosker and Craig Webster each had two hits with Webster hitting a homer and Nosker, Webster and John Chilcott doubling. Boagie Lindermuth struck out nine and walked four for Brookville. … Although Brookville lost 9-1 and 8-7 to Clarion in the American Legion baseball final series, Brookville was granted the title because Clarion unknowingly used two over-age players and forfeited the Clarion Jefferson county champion of the 27th District.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 11, 1921
Brookville defeated Clarion, 6-3, yesterday afternoon in Clarion. Another old enemy, Indiana, took the count against the Battlers on Monday. 3-1 was the score of one of the best-played games ever seen here. The features of the game were three double plays made by Brookville and all of them came when they were valuable, reflecting great credit on the infield. In fact, the last play of the game was a double play in which Warren led off with a star catch back on second base. Ira “Lefty” Hill was in fine form and struck out eight men, retiring the side on strikes in the sixth. Nine hits were made by the locals to the visitors’ seven. Their lone run was earned in the second on Hughes’ two-bagger and Backinger’s single. In the third, the Battlers scored when Rabbit Swanson reached on an error and scored on Hennie Warren’s double. John Beck scored in the fourth when he doubled, went to third on Herb Hart’s single and scored on a balk. In the bottom of the eighth, Warren singled, went to second on Jimmy DeHart’s single, moved to third on Bill Thompson’s sacrifice and came home on Jack Summers’ sacrifice fly.