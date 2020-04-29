TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 29, 2010
The Brookville Raiders baseball team scored eight runs in the third inning, had nine players combine for 10 hits and got 13 strikeouts from pitcher Chase Lyle who allowed six hits and six walks in six innings as the Raiders beat the Panthers 15-5. The Raiders improved to 4-7, breaking a seven-game losing streak. ... At last Saturday’s McDowell Track and Field Invitational, Brookville and Clarion-Limestone both had winners. For Brookville, Jessy Matthewson won the 100-meter hurdles while Aisha Newsome won the 300 hurdles. Those two combined with Francheska Smith and Ashley Wolfe to finish second in the 4x100 relay. C-L’s Kellie Wyatt won the 3,200 run. ... C-L pitcher Krysta Fuller tossed a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts to lift the Lady Lions to a 3-1 win over Brookville last Thursday afternoon. ... The C-L Lions baseball team beat Redbank Valley, 4-2, as pitcher Eric Hesdon tossed a five-hitter with 10 strikeouts and two walks. Zach Simpson had two hits for the Lions, who improved to 7-2 after Tuesday’s 17-2 rout of Karns City.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 4, 1995
The Brookville Raiders baseball team dumped St. Marys, 10-5, scoring all 10 runs after the third inning when it trailed 2-0. The Raiders got two hits and three runs batted in from Jed Fiscus while Brad Kocher went six innings and struck out 10 on the mound to get the win as the Raiders improved to 9-1. … Brookville swept Clarion-Limestone in track and field, the boys winning 91-59 and the girls winning 95-46. Ken Shaffer and Jason Plyler were each triple winners for the Raiders. Shaffer won the 400-meter dash (53.7) and long and triple jumps (19 feet, 3 inches and 38 feet, 1 inch) while Plyler won the 100 (11.8) and 200 (24.8) dashes while running a leg on the 4x100 relay (46.9). The Lady Raiders got three wins from Corinne Marzullo in the 100 dash (13.7), and long and triple jumps (15 feet, 8 inches and 33 feet, 3 inches). … Kim Battaglia tossed a one-hitter as the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team roughed up St. Marys, 11-1. She struck out four and walked two while ripping three hits at the plate as the Lady Raiders improved to 8-2, taking advantage of 14 walks from St. Marys pitchers.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 30, 1970
Brookville American, May 4, 1970
The Brookville Raiders track and field team was routed by Punxsutawney, 123-27, Tuesday at home. The Raiders’ wins went to the two-mile relay (8:42), John Zimmerman in the 440 (53.8) and Jack Chamberlin in the 880 run (2:08.8). Against Curwensville on Friday, the Raiders beat Ridgway and Curwensville in a triangular meet with 62 points with Ridgway and Curwensville finishing second and third. Zimmerman won the 440 dash (54.8), Chamberlin won the 880 (2:10.5) and the two-mile relay triumphed. … The Brookville Area Softball League opens the season May 18. Truman’s Store and DeMans play the first game while Crooks Clothing and Hanley play the late game. Other teams making up the league this year are Park’s Coin and Gun Shop, Brookville Volunteer Fire Department, Pinecreek Volunteer Fire Department and Lindy’s Bar. … Gromley Chevrolet won the Tri-County league at Gateway Lanes. Members of the team were Reid Henry, Vance Steele, Les Henry, Darrell Crawford, Floyd Himes and Lyle Painter. The runner-up team was W.R. Hetrick, consisting of Willard Fitzsimmons, Irvin Foulks, Blaine Burkett, John Stormer, Robert Stormer, Carl Dusch and Dennis Painter.