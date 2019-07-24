TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, July 23, 2009
The Brookville Grays and NAPA Auto stand at 1-1 in their best-of-seven Federation League semifinal series. NAPA beat the Grays, 6-4, in Game 2 to knot the series. NAPA pitcher Kevin London took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, but wound up with a two-hitter. Ben Marzullo hit a home run, but it was too late. In the series opener, Marzullo also homered while pitcher Jason Buck combined with Nate Simpson for a two-hitter. ... The Clarion American Legion baseball team dropped a 11-3 decision to East Butler at the Region 8 Tournament in Erie and were eliminated. The season ended at 18-5. ... Punxsutawney swept titles at the annual Craig Lewis Memorial baseball tournaments –9-and-10 and 11-and-12 –at Brookville’s Zufall Field last weekend. Thirteen teams made up both tournaments.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, July 28, 1994
After sweeping Sykesville in a best-of-three series to start the Federation League playoffs, the Brookville Grays started their semifinal series with a 5-5 game stopped by darkness against the Buster’s Brewers. …The Brookville American Legion baseball team dropped a 6-5 game to Clearfield and bowed out of the Jefferson County League playoffs. It was a revenge of sorts for Clearfield, which fell to Brookville three times during the regular season by one run. Jed Fiscus had three hits for Brookville.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, July 24, 1969
Brookville American, Monday, July 28, 1969
The Brookville Grays picked up a lopsided 11-2 win over the Pulaski Generals in J-C League action Monday night in Reynoldsville. Jim Rhodes, the pitching workhorse for the Grays, struck out 13 and walked just one. The Grays collected 12 hits, including solo home runs from Rick Simpson and Rhodes. Rick Barkley was 3-for-5. … The Brookville American Legion baseball team finished out its season with a 9-6 record, which put them in second place in the final standings of the Jefferson County League behind 11-4 Punxsutawney. The locals were swept by Punxsutawney in games last week in Big Run, 4-2 and 6-5. … From Tom White’s “On the Line” column: It seems with so many other activities going on during the summer months, baseball is taking a back seat. … Two Brookville drivers today are sporting Hummingbird Speedway Mid-Season Championship crowns in Henry Cook and Deb Geer. Cook took the late model title while Geer won the semi-late crown.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Thursday, July 27, 1944
Brookville YMCA boys’ softball standings: Pittsburgh (15-9), Chicago (12-10), New York (10-12) and St. Louis (9-13). Girls’ softball standings: Strike Outs (7-4), Black Outs (7-4), Dim Outs (6-5) and Black Balls (2-9). … A large number of folks are taking advantage of the free swimming lessons to be given the first two weeks of August. Many have registered during the first two days. Registration closes July 29. Ages 4 to 104 are welcome.