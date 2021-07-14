TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 14, 2011
Brookville’s final all-star entry to be eliminated from District 10 baseball or softball playoffs was the Junior Little League baseball team. Last Thursday at St. Marys, Brookville dropped a 10-2 decision. Its lone runs came on Zach Byerly’s two-run homer in the sixth inning, driving in Lance Carrier who reached with a walk. Brookville had just two other hits, singles from Brandon Bietz and Kyle Dunkle. St. Marys eliminated DuBois, 17-5, last Saturday before losing to Fox Township, 7-0. Wednesday, Fox was set to visit unbeaten Warren, needing to beat it twice to win the District 10 title. Brookville’s five-team cumulative record this summer was 6-10. Last year’s six-team record was 7-12. ... The Brookville American Legion baseball team’s season came to an end last Thursday when it lost 12-0 at Clearfield. The loss wrapped up Brookville’s playoff record at 0-2 in the double-elimination Jefferson County League tournament. Thursday’s loss at the Bison Sports Complex finished Brookville’s year at 4-13.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 18, 1996
The Brookville Grays have moved 2 1/2 games into first place in the Federation League, winning four games over the past week while second-place Buster’s Brewers of Clearfield slumped with three straight losses. Brookville’s wins included an 8-2 win over Curwensville, a 6-5 win over Buster’s, a 12-9 win over Big Run and 7-6 over Rossiter on Monday. In the win over Curwensville, the Grays scored six runs over the final three innings to earn the win. Scott Feldman was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs on one hit. Dave Osborne doubled and tripled with Bruce Gunning, Donny Rhoades and Bill Sinclair ripping doubles. … After forcing a second game against unbeaten Punxsutawney, the Brookville Senior Little League All-Stars were eliminated with a 7-0 win as pitcher Chad Meenan tossed a five-hitter with eight strikeouts. Last week, Punxsutawney beat Brookville 7-6. After getting back to the final, Brookville dealt Punxsutawney its first loss with a 5-0 win as Ben Marzullo tossed a five-hitter. … The Brookville Minor League (9-and-10) All-Star baseball team won the Southern Tier title of District 10 with a 5-4 win over Reynoldsville. Shane Johnston’s sacrifice fly scored Cliff Park with the go-ahead run in the fourth inning. Kirk Hays struck out the final three batters to secure the win. Hays, Brandon Means, Blake Osborne and Park had hits for Brookville which faces Warren American in the D10 finals. … Two Brookville Raiders wrestlers earned medals in the Cadet National Tournament held in Fargo, N.D., July 5-12. Scott Wells won gold in the heavyweight division in both freestyle and Greco-Roman while Jeremy Reitz was second in freestyle and fourth in Greco-Roman at 154 pounds.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 12, 1971
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 15, 1971
This will be an important week for the Brookville Area Little League All-Stars. Under the direction of Neil Silvis and Harold Larimer, the team will be preparing for its matchup at DuBois on July 19. The members of this year’s team are Mark Booser, Ron Mauk, John Hetrick, Doug Hubler, Roger Alderton, Darry. Slimak, Doug Galbraith, Jeff Harding, Tim Dinger, Bill Baughman, Gary Larimer, Howard Hubler, Rodney Silvis and Terry Gadley with the alternates being Max Wonderling and Kevin Osborne. … The Brookville American Legion baseball team won its sixth game of the year, 3-1 over DuBois at Memorial Park last Saturday night. The win evened the team’s record to 6-6 as Ron Racchini banged out two hits and scored a run. Joe Klepfer, Steve White and Jack DeMotte also had hits while Randy Heasley went 5 1/3 innings on the mound to pick up the win. Rick Simpson got the save by throwing the final 1 2/3 innings.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 18, 1946
Pro-Brookville rooters howled with delight at the antics of the Ramsaytown ballplayers who tried their darndest to stall for time and have a rainstorm call an end to the to the game when they were hopelessly behind last Thursday. But the rain descended not and things went from bad to worse and the Miners had to take the short end of a 17-6 loss to the Brookville Brookies. To make the defeat more bitter, it happened on the Ramsaytown diamond and pitcher Scabby Racchini, who had bested Chet Marshall at Brookville 4-1 before the Fourth of July, had to retire after being bombarded from the mound for a total of seven runs. This time around, Marshall struck out 10 Miners. Chilcott, Carlson and Nosker each had three hits for the Brookies. Haag, Garvey and Pendleton had two hits apiece for Ramsaytown. … J.D. King of Brookville won the expert class of Match 14, Eastern Small Bore Mid-Range Open (40 shots at 100 hards, any sights). His victory was made on July 7 at the Fort Roberdeau range of the Altoona Rifle and Pistol Club. King’s score was 395-22x. Four other Brookville shooters took park in some of the 12 matches. They included H.C. “Chuck” Taylor, Larue Pollum and wife Viola Edeburn Pollum and Bob Edeburn. Winners are eligible for the U.S. Championships at Camp Perry in Ohio in September.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 14, 1921
Hen Warren hit for three bases with the bases full yesterday afternoon and virtually won the game with the Elcos by a 5-2 score. Hill was master of the situation, allowing six scattered hits and the team was behind him all the way. Mule Watson was wild, issuing four free passes, two of which resulted in scores in the seventh on Warren’s smash. Thompson worked a pretty play in the second inning when he stole home on a play with Summers. Elco had three two-baggers and only won figured in the scoring while only one of Brookville’s hits failed to figure in any run getting. On Tuesday, Brookville defeated Ford City 7-4 in New Bethlehem. Joe Hartman worked effectively on the slab and worked effectively. Now 27-17, the local club visits Clarion Thursday and Philipsburg Friday with another game on the road at Clearfield Saturday. … The 1921 Fair is scheduled for Sept. 13-16 and the Fair Association has provided for entertainment one of the greatest programs ever offered in this section. One of the chief attractions among the best ever is Austin C. Wilson’s Famous Auto Polo team. This team is the original team that played this winter at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Auto polo is a new game and the popularity is growing rapidly. It’s played the same as the horse polo game, but with automobiles. The frantic efforts of the players to win gives many a thrill as the cars turn over and collide on the track. It’s a game full of thrills and spectacular sights yet entirely safe and fascinating to watch.