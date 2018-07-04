TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, July 3, 2008
The Brookville Junior Little League All-Star baseball team opened District 10 Southern Tier action with a 17-7 win over Punxsutawney and 3-2 win over DuBois. Against DuBois, pitcher Ryan Zimmerman went 6 1/3 innings and allowed just one hit while striking out seven and walking four. ... Noah Connor sparked the Brookville Minor League All-Star baseball team to a 16-9 win over Fox Township at Zufall Field. Connor hit a two-run homer and was the winning pitcher in relief. ... Brookville’s Nathan Smith, one week after winning the West Penn Amateur, followed that up by winning the 104th Western Pennsylvania Open Championship at Butler Country Club. He shot a two-round 5-under-par 155, for a one-stroke win.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, July 8, 1993
Aided by seven Brockway errors, the Brookville Senior Little League All-Star baseball team notched an 11-4 win in the District 10 Southern Tier playoffs. Jed Fiscus keyed the win for Brookville, tossing a complete-game four-hitter on the mound with two strikeouts and one walk. He went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and three-run homer. … The Brookville Senior Little League softball team advanced with a 20-11 win over Reynoldsville. Brookville had 16 hits while pitchers Sandy Bowser and Emily Hulse combined for the win on the mound. … The Pirates won this year’s Brookville Area Little League championship, beating Knights of Columbus 7-4 to take the title. Ben Marzullo homered while he, Russ Goddard and Rick Shaffer combined for the win on the mound. … The Brookville Grays scored nine runs in the sixth inning to beat Big Run, 13-10. Scott Feldman, Joe Bonfardine and Todd Sharp combined for the win on the mound. Matt Smith, Pat Smith, Mark Carrier and Mike Haugh each had two hits.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Monday, July 8, 1968
The Brookville Little League All-Stars will open District 10 Northern Tier competition next Monday by traveling to DuBois. Manager Ivan “Cud” Mumford, assisted by Ed Hubler, made his final selections for the team — Keenan Crooks, Mark Glenn and Dave Crooks from the Pirates, Mike Brewer, Terry Wolfe and Jeff Tansey from Crawford Drilling, Tom Hopkins and Harry Reinard from Brookville Glove, Rodney Caylor and Gene Painter from Gromley Chevrolet, Mike Gelnette and Guy DeMotte from Leathers & DeMans, and Marlin Simpson from Hanley Company. The alternates are Doug Reitz of Hanley, and Paul Blake and Terry Hartnett of Miller & Williamson. … Five players from the Brookville Grays were named to the JC League All-Star team that will play the Indiana County League this Friday in DuBois — J.C. Simpson, Bob McCullough, Bob Racchini, Gary Gilhousen and Joe Filopowski.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Thursday, July 8, 1943
In YMCA boys softball action recently, St. Louis beat Pittsburgh to win up the first half of the Junior Cadet Major League schedule. St. Louis, led by Captain Mooney, won a 12-8 decision over the Pirates, led by Captain Earl Smith. Miller homered for the Cardinals while Smith homered for the Pirates. Pat Hughes was the winning pitcher. … The largest number of girls to turn out for softball yet came up to the school grounds last Friday and played a real ball game. This time, the Stinkeydinks outslugged the Rinkeydinks, 20-19. Miller and Holmberg hit home runs. Sue Clark scored two runs. Patty Huffman played her first game of the season and had a hit. Pat Porter went 4-for-4.
