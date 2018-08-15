TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2008
Longtime Brookville coach Al Lefevre died last Friday at the age of 65. The Tarentum native and Clarion State Teachers College graduate taught and coached at Brookville Area School District for over 30 years. He was a speech therapist for Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 until 1999. During that time, he coached over 70 teams, from junior high to varsity in football, basketball, golf and even volleyball. ... The Brookville Grays grabbed a 3-2 lead over St. Marys in their best-of-seven Federation League finals series. The Grays beat the Hayshakers 4-2 Tuesday night in St. Marys. With the Hayshakers leading 2-0 in the top of the fourth inning, the complexion of the game changed abruptly when Grays Eric Painter doubled and scored on Dave Klepfer’s single. Painter bowled over catcher Phil Solley on his way to the plate. The Grays went on to score three runs. Later, Solley apparently extracted revenge on the Grays for getting run over by shouldering Tyler Ross to the ground when Ross was crossing the plate following the third out of the inning. Both players were ejected. Grays pitcher Rob Jewett tossed a three-hitter, striking out four and walking four.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Aug. 19, 1993
The Brookville Raiders opened football preseason practices with a 45-man roster and they’ll be heading into new territory this season as a member of the District 9 League. While they’ll open the season at Erie Strong Vincent on Sept. 3, their new league schedule includes games with Clearfield, DuBois, Bradford and Punxsutawney. It’s not a full league schedule, however, with St. Marys getting on their schedule next season. Head coach Mike Donghia’s squad scrimmages at home against Brockway Saturday. … At Clarion-Limestone, the Lions will defend their conference title of sorts as the defending Little 11 Conference champions will transition into the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference. Their season opens Sept. 4 at home against A-C Valley. They scrimmage St. Marys at home Saturday. … Brookville’s Jeff Shaffer captured two medals in wrestling at the recent Keystone State Games. He finished first in freestyle and second in folkstyle in the 85-pound division. … Dennis McLaughlin won his fourth Pinecrest Country Club championship, shooting a two-day round of 142 for a five-stroke win over runner-up Bob Cogley. Denny Painter was one shot behind Cogley in third place. On the women’s side, Vicki Smith won her seventh club title, shooting a two-round 160 for a nine-stroke win over Nancy Smoose.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Aug. 15, 1968
Brookville American, Monday, Aug. 19, 1968
The Corsica Astros beat the Sigel Cubs 9-1 to sweep the best-of-three Brookville Teener League championship Monday at Memorial Field in Brookville. Rick Simpson tossed a one-hitter while striking out seven and walking three. Cubs starter Robbie Painter struck out seven and walked eight. Bill Larson, Bill Fitzsimmons, Simpson and Bob Larson each had two hits for the Astros, who won their third straight league title. … Spud Snyder of New Bethlehem won this year’s Gordon Cup at Pinecrest Country Club. Snyder shot a four-round 296 for a three-stroke win over Bill Crawford and four strokes ahead of defending champion Frank Ferraro. Crawford, last year’s junior club champion, led after 36 holes. Snyder led Ferraro by one stroke going into the final round. … The Brookville Raiders football team opens its nine-game schedule Sept. 6 at Karns City. Some 45 players are on the preseason roster under the direction of head coach Al Lefevre. He’ll be assisted this year by Bill Elder, Larry McManigle, Lon Sebring, Jack Sain and Jerry Bish. … The Brookville Grays close out their baseball season Wednesday when they travel to Clearfield. The Grays were 6-6 in the first half of the J-C League season and are 5-7 going into the season finale. The Grays could play a spoiler’s role in the second-half title race. Clearfield is battling Punxsutawney for the second-half crown. One of those two teams will play DuBois in a best-of-five championship series.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Thursday, Aug. 19, 1943
The third annual reunion of the Brookville High School graduates who played football during the years 1900 to 1906, inclusive, will be held this year at the Fort Pitt Hotel in Pittsburgh Sept. 25-26. The feature of the reunion will be general discussions, attending the Pitt-Notre Dame football game on Saturday and a luncheon and dinner during the day. The cost per person should range around $10. Earl Fuller, now a Washington, Pa., resident, is in charge of the event. Some of the former players who have committed to the event: Amor Deemer, E.G. Rohrbaugh, Paul Henderson, Charles Haines, Ralph Woodward, S.E. Downes, John Walker, Carl Benscoter, William Arthurs and J.S. Scott among many others.
