TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2009
At Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., Brookville’s Nathan Smith reached the match play portion of the United States Golf Association’s Amateur Golf Championship. It was the third time in nine trips to the Amateur that Smith made the cut to the 64-player single-elimination match and the first time since 2005. Smith finished his two rounds of stroke play qualifying at 6-over-par and earned the 34th seed. He opens with 22-year-old Zach Barlow, a University of Illinois senior. Another Brookville native, C.G. Mercatoris, finished his first trip to the Amateur at 22-over-par and missed the cut to match play. ... Both Brookville and Clarion-Limestone begin their football seasons this Friday. The Raiders, coming off a 5-6 season, have 12 starters returning on both sides of the ball. They open the season Sept. 4 at home against Union. The Lions, 1-8 last year, have 30 players on the roster and lost just two seniors to graduation. Senior quarterback Dan Miller is back after throwing for 960 yards. They open the year at home against Redbank Valley.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Sept. 2, 1994
The Brookville Raiders open the season with a non-league against powerhouse Strong Vincent Friday night at home. The Colonels have beaten the Raiders in all three of their previous meetings, including a 26-14 win last year in Erie. The Raiders finished their scrimmage schedule last weekend against Redbank Valley, scoring three times while not allowing a touchdown against their former conference rivals. … The Brookville golf teams opened the season with wins, the boys topping the KSAC field with a five-man score of 213 at Bostonia Country Club, topping runner-up Clarion by 11 strokes. The Raiders’ Nathan Smith was medalist, shooting a par 35. Joe Cummings (38), Chris Taylor (39), Ryan Burns (50) and Chad Gilhousen (59) rounded out the team scoring. The Lady Raiders hosted Kittanning at Pinecrest Country Club and notched a 339-349 win. Julie Benton led the Lady Raiders with a 55. Mickey Truman finished with a 64.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Monday, Sept. 1, 1969
Well, it finally happened. After months of anticipation, the treasured light bulbs for the Brookville Area Softball League’s field have arrived and been installed. The lights were on for awhile Friday night for a check to be sure that all is in readiness for next week’s action. The first game under the lights will be between Crooks Clothing and DeMans on Tuesday at 8 p.m. … The fall program scheduled to get under way at the Brookville YMCA will offer a greater and more varied schedule of events for all ages. On the agenda will be gym, swimming, game room and rifle club activities according to Robert P. Means, program secretary.