TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 2, 2011
For the first time in 30 years, Brookville Area High School has a state champion in track and field. Last Saturday at the PIAA Class AA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University, Lady Raiders junior Lanae Newsome took her pre-meet number one seed to heart and won the triple jump title. Newsome joins Barb Reinard, who won the 1981 high jump crown, as the school’s only two track and field state champions. Newsome not only won the triple jump, but she came home with four medals, placing fourth in the 100-meter dash, fifth in the 200 dash and anchoring the fifth-place 4x100 relay that also included twin sister Aisha, sophomore Ashley Wolfe and senior Brianne Dietrich. But as impressive as a four-medal weekend was, her state title clearly was the centerpiece. As she did the weekend before at the District 9 Championships, Newsome dominated the field. She jumped far enough to win the event on her first jump, but just to be sure, her third jump of 38 feet, 3 1/2 inches wound up winning the event by almost a foot. ... Aisha Newsome was edged at the line by Lewisburg’s Brodie Ercole in the 300 hurdles to finish second with a school-record time of 45.24 seconds. ... The Brookville Raiders landed two medals as well as senior Vinny Dougherty was third in the triple jump with a leap 46 feet, 7 3/4 inches to earn his second medal in that event. Ryan Kerr won his first medal in a javelin with a throw of 185 feet, 8 inches, finishing third.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 6, 1996
Capturing its first District 9 title since 1980, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team edged Punxsutawney, 5-4, for the Class 3A title. The Lady Raiders, who trailed 1-0 going into the top of the fifth, scored all five of their runs and held off Punxsutawney the rest of the way. Shannon Furl and Bonnie Renaldo each had two hits to lead the Lady Raiders while Emily Hulse scattered four hits in the circle to get the win, striking out two and walking two. In their state opener, the Lady Raiders were ousted with a 4-1 loss to WPIAL fourth-place finisher Hempfield, closing their season at 12-9. Hempfield pitcher Jaci Kalp, a Penn State recruit, struck out 17 Lady Raiders to raise her season total to 324. Hempfield wound up losing in the next round to City League champion Allderdice, 1-0, in 12 innings. Against Hempfield, Reggie Young had two of the Lady Raiders’ three hits. … The Brookville Raiders baseball team lost to DuBois in the D9 Class 3A final, 5-1. Jed Fiscus singled in Korry Lindemuth for the Raiders’ lone run off DuBois starter Jason Knarr, tying the game at 1-1 in the top of the fifth. … In Brookville Area Little League action in Senior softball, Amanda Morrison’s three hits led McMurray’s to a 17-3 rout of Means Lauf. Kelly Lindermuth struck out 13 batters.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 31, 1971
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 3, 1971
Lindy’s Cafe took over sole possession of first place in the Brookville Area Softball League with a big 13-6 win over defending champion Crook’s Clothing at Comet Field last Wednesday night. Lindy’s leads the league at 4-0, sharing first in the loss column however with 3-0 DeMans with Crooks in third at 3-1. … The Brookville Grays lost their second game of the season last Wednesday at home against defending champion Bennetts Valley, 8-5. Rick Barkley led the Grays with three hits. Rick Simpson and Bob Larson each had two hits. Jim Rhodes hung the loss on the mound. The Grays rebounded with a huge 26-0 win at the St. Marys Saints Sunday afternoon. Rhodes pounded his fourth home run of the season and with three days of rest, got the win on the mound with a complete-game effort. Simpson and Gary Gilhousen also homered. John Strano, just back from the U.S. Army, caught the game in the absence of Myron Carrodus, who is presently involved in the college all-star playoffs.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 6, 1946
From Bill Kelso’s “Sports Shorts” column: Increased interest in amateur boxing in the high schools of the state has caused the boxing committee of the PIAA Board of Control to call a special meeting for the purpose of considering the revision of old rules and adoption of new rules to govern schoolboy teams in this sports. Chairman H.D. Leberman of Erie said the meeting will be held June 21 and that new regulations will be in effect by the time the 1946-47 school term opens. … Thirteen more schools, all members of the North Butler County Athletic Association, have petitioned for membership of the PIAA. All of the schools are small according to President Robert E. Grine of Concord Township Schools in Hooker and each will be placed in the Class B classification. The schools are West Winfield, Penn Township, Chicora, Karns City-Fairview Township, Bruin, Concord Township, Parker’s Landing, Emlenton, Clintonville, Beechclaire, Harrisville, Slippery Rock and Plain Grove.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 2, 1921
Brookville dropped the first baseball contest at Tarentum to the classy Allegheny Steel team last Wednesday by the score of 10-4. The game was much closer than the score would indicate, though Artman was pounded pretty hard. At the end of the third inning, Brookville was leading 3-2, but home runs by Russell and Onslow pushed the home team ahead. Some of the boys went to Tarentum in Bob Buddinger’s automobile. Brookville dropped a 17-3 decision in the first game last Thursday. This Thursday, Brookville heads to Reynoldsville and then to the Elcos in St. Marys Friday. Saturday, the locals hosts Braddock before hosting Reynoldsville next Monday. The two highest priced upcoming games will be against Franklin on June 15 and the All Cubans the day before on Jun 14. The price of general admission will be 75 cents. Those holding ticket books will have no change in price as the coupons will be accepted is in other games. Management still has a few more books available. Hart, the new catcher, came in from Grove City on Saturday. He’s an old leaguer and college coach, a former teammate of Bill Thompson.