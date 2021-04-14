TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 14, 2011
Same smile, same unforgettable experience. For sure, the results weren’t what Brookville’s Nathan Smith wanted in his third trip to the Masters last week. He wanted to make the cut badly. But with an 8-over-par 152 after two rounds, Smith spent the final two days watching what turned out to be one of the best Masters finishes ever. As it turned out, a 1-over-par 145 was the cut line and since the cut era began back in 1957, 145 is the lowest cut line and it’s been done five other times including twice now in the three years. The other 145 cut years were 2001, 1995, 1992 and 1979. One of the six amateurs in the field made the cut as Hideki Matsuyama, last year’s Asian Amateur champion, got through with a 1-over 145 on Friday and finished his four rounds with a 1-under-par 287 and sat next to Masters champion Charl Schwartzel in Butler Cabin after the Green Jacket ceremony. … It was the biggest field to date at the DeMans Brookville Track and Field Invitational last Saturday. At the end of the long day at the track, there were several strong performances, including Brookville sophomore Aisha Newsome who captured the girls’ most valuable performer. Newsome won the 200-meter dash (27.3 seconds) and 300 hurdles with a meet-record time of 46 seconds, breaking Upper St. Clair’s Elizabeth Kline’s mark of 46.1 seconds set in 2009. She also ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay with sister Lanae Newsome, Brianne Dietrich and Ashley Wolfe. That foursome won in 51.2 seconds, tying last year’s relay time for second on the meet honor roll. Lanae Newsome also won three events, taking firsts in the 100 (12.7) and 400 dashes (1:01). Her 400 time now ranks second on the team honor behind Karol Hooven’s 1993 fifth-place finishing time at states of 59.76 seconds. Vinny Dougherty broke a meet record in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 31⁄4 inches, topping Mercer’s Weston Schaa’s mark of 20 feet, 11 inches from 2008. Dougherty also tied for third in the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches) and finished fourth in the triple jump (41 feet, 51⁄2 inches). Also winning for the Raiders was Ryan Kerr, who took the javelin with his second-best career throw of 189 feet.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 18, 1996
Brookville Raiders catcher Jed Fiscus went 4-for-4 with a double and two home runs and seven runs batted in while leading his team to a 20-4 rout of Redbank Valley in a five-inning game. The Raiders scored 10 runs in the second inning. Also hitting for the Raiders were Alan Snell with two hits and a home run. David Jackson and Korry Lindemuth also had two hits. Ryan Seacrist, Josh McLaughlin and Ben Haugh also hit doubles. … Brockway beat the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team, 6-3. Brockway pitcher Tracey Foradori limited the Lady Raiders to five hits. Bonnie Renaldo had two of those hits. … Rob Shaw and Nathan Fiala were triple winners for the Brookville Raiders track and field team in its 92-58 win over Union. The Lady Raiders track and field team edged Punxsutawney, 71-70. April Geer broke a 16-year-old team record in the javelin owned by Barb Reinard with a toss of 114 feet, 10 inches. Mandy Richards won three events, the 800- and 1,600-meter runs along with a leg on the winning 4x800 relay.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 12, 1971
The undefeated 1933 Brookville High School football team will be honored at the Second Annual Brookville Area Sports Hall of Fame Awards Dinner on May 10 at the high school. Invitations have been sent to living members of the team as well as head coach Joe Barnett and assistants Charles Phillips and Ray Caylor. That Raiders team went 7-0 during the regular season, claiming the Jefferson County Championship after a 14-0 win over Punxsutawney. The Raiders lost a postseason game to DuBois. … The Brookville American Legion baseball team opens its schedule on June 1 at home against Punxsutawney at Memorial Park (now McKinley Field). The 14-game schedule ends July 20. The team will be managed by Ivan “Cud” Mumford with coach Jerry Matthews also on the staff.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 18, 1946
Weather permitting, this afternoon Brookville High School will play a baseball team from Heathville on the school grounds. The nucleus of the track and field team which has four dates booked also includes a number of baseball players who are willing to train and try. More are expected to be out training under Hass Rockey, Don Ewing and others, but at present the list is made up of Chittester, Reitz, Baughman, Painter, the two Weltons, McAninch, Barnes, D. Miller, Holmberg, Christy, Greenawalt, Grube, Harp and Brinkley. The baseballers opened with a 14-2 loss in a four-inning affair at Clarion State Teachers College last Friday. Frank Welton, Ivan Mumford and Bob Baughman took their turn on the mound for the Raiders. .. The official District 9 Class A League basketball schedule was released by league officials this week. Brookville will play each foe in the league four times compared to three this past season. The rest of the league includes Punxsutawney, DuBois and Clearfield.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 14, 1921
The big baseball rally to be held in the Courthouse Monday promises to be the biggest thing of its kind attempted in Brookville for the better boosting of the home town and the baseball club for this coming summer. The Stove Leaguers who now number close to 500 are actively back of the meeting. Manager English is putting the finishing touches to arranging the program and the public is invited. The bands of this town have donated their services. The Stove Leaguer membership drive goal is 1,000, hoping to provide additional support for the team.