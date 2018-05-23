TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, May 22, 2008
Led by the senior foursome of Alex Beatty, Ian Petardi, Andrew Frank and Alex Kerr, the Brookville Raiders track and field team finished second at the District 9 Class AA Championships on its home track, its best finish since 1985. The foursome scored all but four of the team’s points. The four won the meet-ending 4x400-meter relay while Kerr and Beatty finished 1-2 in both the 110 and 300 hurdles. Petardi finished second in the 200 dash. Kerr, Petardi, Hank Truman and Ethan Ishman was third in the 4x100 relay. The Lady Raiders were fourth on the girls’ side with Courtney Newsome winning the 100 hurdles and the 4x100 relay of Newsome, Danielle Weaver, and Jessica and Alyssa Byerly also winning. ... The Clarion-Limestone Lions baseball team advanced to the quarterfinals of the District 9 Class A playoffs with a come-from-behind 9-8 win over A-C Valley in nine innings at the C-L Sports Complex. Jonathan Pezzuti won the game for the Lions with a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth. Next up for the seventh-seeded Lions is second-seeded Cameron County. ... Both Brookville and Clarion-Limestone softball teams were eliminated from the District 9 playoffs. Redbank Valley ousted the Lady Raiders, 8-2, in Class AA while Clarion-Limestone lost to DuBois Central Catholic, 9-1, in Class A.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, May 27, 1993
The Brookville Raiders, playing Bradford in the first round of the District 9 Class 3A baseball playoffs in Punxsutawney, bowed out of the postseason quickly with a 9-8 loss to the Owls. Bradford sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs. The Raiders led 6-3 going into the inning, but couldn’t hold on as their season ended at 12-6. Brad Geer, Kevin Lindemuth and Glenn McQuown each had two hits for the Raiders with Jon Guth and Lindemuth doubling. … The Brookville Lady Raiders’ softball season ended in the District 9 Class 2A semifinals with a 4-2 loss to Curwensville. Its season ended at 11-7. … Brookville and Clarion-Limestone qualified a combined seven athletes for this weekend’s PIAA Track and Field Championships in Shippensburg. Brookville sends five runners — Donnie McNutt, Karol Hooven, Judy Croxton, Megan Fiala and Janice Kindel. McNutt won the 200-meter dash title in 231 seconds. Hooven, Croxton, Fiala and Kindel won the 4x400-meter relay title in 4:14.8 while Hooven also runs in the 400 dash after finishing second at districts, but qualifying for states on time. For C-L, Charlotte Leadbetter won the discus (113 feet, 1 inch) and Bud Wilshire won the discus (140 feet, 6 inches) to punch tickets to states.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, May 23, 1968
Brookville American, Monday, May 27, 1968
Some 30 girls from Brookville Area High School participated in the Allegheny Mountain Association’s AAU Junior Olympic Girls’ Track meet last Saturday in Olean, N.Y. Of this group, 12 qualified for the AMA-AAU finals on June 1 in Johnstown. Four age divisions made up the meet — seniors (16-17-year-old), intermediate (14-15), juniors (12-13) and midget (19-11). Girls qualifying with first-place finishes were Janet Noel (senior), Darlene Umberhocker (intermediate), Barbara Moore (intermediate) and Lynn McWilliams (midget). Qualifying with runner-up finishes were Mary Ellen Freeh (senior), Connie Burkholtz (senior), Coleen Hummell (senior), Shirley Hannold (intermediate), Kenda Gelnette (intermediate), Teresa Turner (intermediate) and Jane Chestnutt (junior). Noel won the 100-yard dash and 50 hurdles. Umberhocker won the 75 dash, Moore won the running broad jump, McWilliams won the 100 dash. … The Brookville Grays are off to an 0-2 start after dropping a 7-5 decision to DuBois on Sunday after opening with a 9-7 loss to Brockway last week in their opener. … Memorial Park resembled the Everglades the past two weeks with the Little League delaying the start of its season one week and the Grays’ home schedule three days. Seven games were rained out last week in Little League.
