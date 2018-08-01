TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, July 31, 2008
The Brookville Grays dropped their Federation League semifinal playoff series opener to the Rossiter Miners, 14-9. The Miners, paying in their first game in 13 days, scored seven runs in the first two innings to take control. The Grays opened the playoffs with a first-round win over the Sykesville Senators in four games.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Aug. 5, 1993
The Brookville Grays stayed alive in their best-of-five Federation League semifinal playoff series with a 6-5 win over the Buster’s Brewers in Bigler on Tuesday. The Grays jumped on Buster’s ace Billy Williams, pitching on two days rest, for four runs early as Donny Rhoades and Dave Osborne hit back-to-back home runs. Then in the seventh, the Grays broke the 5-5 tie when Pat Smith singled in Craig Puhala. Scott Feldman threw the first six innings and Barry Carnahan finished off the seventh on the mound for the Grays. … Sykesville beat Pine Valley of Weedville, 1-0, in the championship game of the annual Brookville Area Little League Tournament last weekend. Pine Valley’s T.J. Gornati, despite striking out all 18 batters he faced, took the loss in the game.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Monday, Aug. 5, 1968
The Brookville Grays dropped a 9-7 decision to Brockway and fell to 4-3 in the second half of J-C League play on Sunday. The loss dwindled the Grays’ hope of any title chances. The Grays face the DuBois Rockets in DuBois on the lights on Wednesday before visiting Penfield Sunday. … The Brookville Area Teener League playoffs got started Saturday as Sigel eliminated the Dodgers from competition. The Dodgers replaced Reynoldsville, which dropped out of the league last week. Tonight, Corsica faces the Yankees with the winner playing Sigel in a best-of-three championship series. … Brookville’s Evans Street baseball field, which has fallen into a state of disrepair, will be spruced up according to Brookville Teener League officials. The field was used previously by the Brookville Reds, but when they went out of action three years ago, so did the facility. With the Teener League schedule along with the Grays, a second field would help with scheduling of multiple games.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Thursday, Aug 5, 1943
The State Game Commission adopted the most liberal hunting regulations in recent years last week, including increased bag limits on rabbits and squirrels and a special eight-county season on antlerless deer. President Ross Leffler said that the liberal seasons would in no manner result in an over-shoot. The limit on rabbits was raised from four to five a day and from 20 to 25 a season and for squirrels from five to six a day and 20 to 24 a season. In addition to the regular buck season from Nov. 29 to Dec. 11, hunters with special $1 permits will be permitted to hunt does in Cameron, Clinton, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan, Tioga and Warren counties from Dec. 13-15. Farm occupants may hunt such deer without a permit. The Commission explained it would like to remove 11,000 deer in the specified counties because of crop damage and a maximum of 55,000 hunters will be sold permits, which will be available after Oct. 1.
