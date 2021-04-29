TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 28, 2011
Eventually, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team will get busy. If they’re allowed, that is. Next week’s schedule has six games lined up. Friday, the 2-2 Lady Raiders host Moniteau in a game that was originally scheduled for Monday. Tuesday’s rainout at home against Brockway was rescheduled for May 20. Monday, the Lady Raiders play a doubleheader at DuBois then play at home Tuesday and Wednesday against Punxsutawney and St. Marys. Next Saturday, they play twice at the Philipsburg-Osceola Tournament. The last time Brookville was able to get on the field for a game came last Thursday when it rallied past Karns City, 7-4, at Northside Field. … The Brookville Area High School baseball team will go into the final weekend of April with a 1-3 record. Obviously, weather has had a huge hand in the few number of games played. … Tuesday, the Raiders were supposed to host Punxsutawney at McKinley Field, but wet conditions forced the game to be switched to Punxsutawney. However, late afternoon rain postponed the game anyway. … Brookville Lanes longtime manager Mike Dusch was recently inducted into the Allegheny Mountain Bowling Association’s Hall of Fame in its annual banquet at the Clarion Hotel on April 9. Dusch has been employed by the Lanes for 32 years and he’s managed there since 1984. He’s been involved in the youth bowling program for many years and he’s currently bowling in the Sunday Night Mixed league while subbing in the Tri-County and Classic leagues during the week. He’s rolled four 300 games and his sons Austin, Corey and Brady are all standout bowlers as well.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 2, 1996
The Brookville Raiders basketball team improved to 10-0 after a doubleheader sweep of Bradford, 9-8 and 10-0, last Thursday at home against Bradford. Jason Booser and Allen Snell hit home runs in the first game while Brad Kocher finished 3-for-3 with a home run as well. Jermie Fitzgerald picked up the win in relief. In the second game, Curtis Rowe tossed a 2-hitter over four innings in a five-inning win over the Owls. Jed Fiscus, Jason Booser, David Jackson and Korry Lindemuth each had two hits. ... The Brookville Lady Raiders track and field team piled up a 93-48 win over Clarion-Limestone. The Lady Raiders won 13 of 18 events with Katrina Fiala and Corinne Marzullo coming in with double wins. Fiala ran legs on the 4x400- and 4x800-meter relays while Fiala won the long and triple jumps. Chrystal Conti doubled for the Lady Lions, winning the 100 dash and running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay. ... The C-L boys beat Brookville on the track, 96-54. Matt McGuire had a triple-win day for the Lions in the 100, 200 and 400 dashes. For the Raiders, Rob Shaw doubled in the 800 and 4x800 relay.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 26, 1971
The Brookville Area High School boys’ track and field team split of pair of meets last week, beating Curwensville 102-48 here Wednesday afternoon and then losing a close decision, 76-74, to Shannock Valley on Friday. In the win over the Golden Tide, head coach John Anderson’s team got double-win days from Dave Dinger, Randy Reitz, Eric Ronning, Cary Van Aken and Joe Barkley. The Raiders won all three relays. Against Shannock, the Raiders won 10 events, but Shannock had more high finishes to offset the first, barely. Eric Ronning set the school record in the high hurdles with a time of 16.9 seconds, breaking the 1967 mark of 17.2 set by Ron Bearfield. Van Aken won the javelin and finished second in the discus. Mike Swineford ran a two-minute split in his leg of the two-mile relay, then won the half-mile open race with a 2:13.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 2, 1946
From “Sports Shorts” column penned by Bill Kelso: At Tuesday’s tryouts for the Punxsutawney track meet on Friday, Bob Baughman qualified in the 100-yard dash, the 220 and 440. Dan Miller in the mile and 880; George Chittester in the 100, 880, discus, shot put and broad jump; Frank Welton and Larry McAninch in the javelin; Mike Christy and Ivan Brinkley in the shot put; Earl Welton in the 440 and high jump; Grube and Dave Summerville in distances; Slimak in high jump; T. Summerville in jumps; Reitz, Irwin, Petrocci, Bullers, Painter and others will be among those entered for each event, but this list represents some of the strength expected to give the Chucks a good tussle. … The Brookville Area High School baseball team lost 9-3 to Timblin Monday afternoon. Although the hits were even at 8-8, the Porter Township lads bunched their hits more and knew the rugged diamond better. Wet balls in the creek didn’t help much. Bob Baughman hit a triple and Ivan McAninch doubled for Brookville.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 28, 1921
Hen Warren will play for Brookville this season, keeping company in the outfield with Pete McCracken and Jimmie DeHart. Our pitchers will be Eddie Artman of Pittsburgh, Winslow of the Canadian League, McCarthy of the Bronx, Mohney of Richardsville and Lefty Grief from Rochester. McCloskey of the Bethlehem Steel League is to catch, Jack Sommers of the Texas League or Williams of Albright College will be the shortstop. At first is Bert Souer of the Toledo Raillights, at second Cranston of the Steel League at third Rabbit Swanson. Taken all together, it will be a team that will make a name for the town if they get the proper kind of support. They are stars individually and can be welded into a machine. Babe Ruth’s uniform arrived here with others from the Yanks and will be exhibited for publicity purposes. Manager Bert English has gotten into communication with circus acts and fireworks companies in starting the ball rolling for the Fourth of July celebration which will be carried on by the club and Shawmut Band. … The Trolley Baseball League is an assured thing. Representatives from the towns in this vicinity met in Punxsutawney one night recently and each of the towns present was admitted to the league — Reynoldsville, Sykesville, Rossiter, RRYMCA of Punxsutawney, Eriton, Eleanor, Anita, Big Run, Adrian and Furnandaga. The season begins May 20 and lasts until Oct. 1. If Reynoldsville wins the pennant, money and honors will be divided with teams in second place because that team will have some professional players.