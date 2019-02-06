TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2008
Thanks to Nick Bishop’s 13-2 major decision over Curwensville’s Wes McGary at 135 pounds, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team was able to beat the visiting Golden Tide by the slimmest of margins. The teams tied 37-37 after Bishop’s win, but the Raiders won by the most bouts won criteria (6-5) to notch a 38-37 win, wrapping up their dual meet season with an 8-14 record. ... Senior Ian Petardi set a new school record on the swimming team when his six-dive score of 290.15 broke a 23-year-old record held by Bill Faustine (253.4) in a meet at DuBois Monday night. ... Brookville’s Justin Beatty scored a career-high 22 points in the Raiders’ 66-56 win at North Clarion Monday night. ... The Clarion-Limestone Lions basketball team routed East Forest, 80-44, Tuesday night. Jaye Dulavitch (22 points, 15 rebounds), Ryan Raybuck (18 points) and C.J. Hesdon (15 points) led the Lions, who improved to 11-11.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Feb. 3, 1994
The Brookville Raiders basketball team hiked its perfect KSAC record to 8-0 and 11-3 overall with an 88-50 romp of Clarion-Limestone Tuesday night. Senior guard Jeff Caylor nailed five 3-points and scored 19 points to lead the Raiders. Ben Winkworth scored 11 points while Jake Alexander and Jon Guth each finished with 10. Bob Aaron led the 1-11 Lions with 12 points. Dan Clark added 11 points. … On the girls’ side, it was C-L avenging an earlier loss to Brookville in a 57-29 win. Jill Fetzer scored 10 points for C-L while Karina Fiala led Brookville with seven points. … For the first time in over a decade, the Brookville Lady Raiders swimmers beat Clearfield in a 95-88 decision Monday. The 200-yard freestyle relay of Bambi Bowser, Carla Love, Becky Yale and Autumn Smith broke the school record, touching the board in 1:47.2. … The Brookville wrestlers won their ninth straight match against Brockway, jumping out to a 31-0 lead en route to a 44-13 win over the Rovers.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Feb. 6, 1969
Brookville American, Monday, Feb. 10, 1969
The Brookville Raiders wrestling team suffered a 28-14 setback to Redbank Valley Tuesday night at home. The Raiders were up 15-9 going into the final five bouts, but the Bulldogs swept all five to get the win. Winners for the Raiders were Rick Mauk at 95 pounds, Al Emery at 103, Perry Songer at 127 and Jere Gilligan at 138. … Senior Dan McManigle, in an otherwise struggling night shooting the ball, hit the game-winning shot on a corner jumper with one second left to lift the Brookville Raiders to a 57-56 win over Bradford at home Friday night. The win kept the Raiders’ District 9 League hopes alive as they improved to 7-2 in league play. It was Bradford’s first league loss, dropping the Owls to 8-1. The game-winner was witnessed by one of the largest basketball crowds in Brookville history. Dick Fenstermaker had one of his best games, pouring in 24 points, while Dick Bowley finished with 14 points. Fenstermaker’s two free throws with 16 seconds left cut the Owls’ lead to 56-55. Bradford turned it over against the Raiders’ press and Bob Geer’s steal set up a Jeff McKinley shot that was missed. Fenstermaker and a Bradford player forced a jump ball situation and after Fenstermaker won the tip, which went to McKinley who fired to McManigle in the corner for the game-winning shot. … Brookville Bank & Trust won the first half title of the YMCA City Basketball League. BB&T capped off an 8-0 first half with a 108-80 win over Clarion Equipment as Jack Sain scored 32 points, Vern Shreckengost poured in 22 points and Dick Pitts had 20 points.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Feb. 3, 1944
Securing the first-half league title, the Brookville Red Raiders held off Sykesville for a 20-19 win to finish off an 8-0 run through the schedule. Last Friday night’s game was fast and furious and with 45 seconds left in the game, Tom Johnson scored the winning basket. He, Bill Hepler and Bill Wingard each scored six points. The Red Raiders followed that up with a 37-33 win over Reynoldsville to start the second half. Wingard, Johnson and Hepler scored 10, nine and eight points respectively. … Corsica’s basketball team routed Sigel, 41-22, last Friday night. Walton and Moore led Corsica with 12 and 10 points respectively.
