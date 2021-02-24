TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Feb. 24, 2011
After winning its first District 9 League title since 1965 and first regular-season title of any sort since 1997, the 20-2 and top-seeded Brookville Raiders basketball team opens the District 9 Class AA playoffs against No. 4 seed Brockway Thursday at Clarion University. Last Wednesday on Senior Night against DuBois, the Raiders secured a share of the league title with Elk County Catholic after a 51-54 win. It’s the first Raiders regular-season crown since 1997 when they won the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference title. The Raiders played in the District 9 League from 1920 through the 1979-80 season then joined the Clarion County League/KSAC for 18 seasons before re-joining the D9 League in 1998-99. … With all of their 14 wrestlers seeded in the top eight and 10 among the top four positions, the Brookville Raiders wrestlers are at least the favorites on paper heading into this weekend’s District 9 Class AA Tournament at Clarion University. Paper isn’t a great thing to hang their hat on since the top-seeded Raiders were beaten by Ridgway in the Dual Meet finals two weeks ago. The Raiders have three top seeds — freshman Brock Zacherl at 119, junior Dylan Zimmerman at 145 and senior Jacob Shields, the defending champion at 189 pounds.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Feb. 29, 1996
The Brookville Raiders captured their first District 9 wrestling title last weekend at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium. The Raiders won five individual titles with one runner-up and three third-place finishers. Keith Ferraro (112 pounds), Chad Constable (119), Jory Hubler (125), Jason Gilligan (130) and Jason Booser (189) were the champs. Warren Stout was runner-up at 135, and Jeremy Reitz (145), David Jackson (160) and Scott Wells (HWT) were third. That group heads to the regional tournament once again at Clarion University this weekend. ... After seven years of building up a football program that got statewide recognition, Brookville Raiders coach Mike Donghia announced his resignation. He was offered and accepted a job to coach at Middletown High School near Harrisburg. Donghia replaced Dick Thompson prior to the 1989 season and directed the Raiders to a 46-30-1 mark over seven years, which included five trips to the District 9 finals, three championships and the program’s first state playoff win in 1995.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Feb. 25, 1971
Apparently, the Clarion-Limestone Lions were caught looking ahead to the District 9 playofffs Tuesday night as they were surprised by A-C Valley, 73-72, in Foxburg. The loss dropped the Lions to 19-3, one of the best records in the team’s history. Bob Larson and Randy Leadbetter each scored 20 points with Rick Simpson scoring 19. Randy Collier led the Falcons with 25 points. Next up for the Lions is the Class B playoffs and it’ll be Brockway in the first round if the Rovers secure second place in that loop. ... The Brookville Raiders’ 66-40 loss to Kane at home Tuesday night. Mike Benigni scored 11 points as the Raiders finished winless in the District 9 League and 2-19 overall, the worst record in the program’s history.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 28, 1946
The Brookville High School basketball team, champions of the Southern Section of District 9 this year, will play two postseason games here next week to keep in shape. Tomorrow night, the locals host East Brady, the Clarion County champions, while on Saturday it’ll be Beaver Falls coming to town. Season tickets won’t be honored for these games, but reserved seats may be obtained by calling the school office. … Brookville’s league season wrapped up with a 45-25 win over DuBois at home on Thursday. A capacity crowd saw the Red Readers complete their league schedule with a 9-0 record. They’ll take on the Northern Section champions for the Class A title of District 9 on March 15. Dan Miller led the locals with 18 points. In a non-league game Tuesday, the Red Raiders lost to visiting Kittanning, 37-32, at home. Frank Welton and Miller each scored eight points. … Three Red Raiders were named to the Southern Section All-Star team. Welton, George Chittester and Don McManigle were First Team picks while Duan Myers and Miller were Second Team picks. … The plans for the District 9 basketball players were set up last week in Ridgway at a District 9 board of control meeting. According to chairman James T. Downie, Brookville will face either Kane or Bradford for the Class A title on March 15, either in Kane or DuBois. The battle for the Class B title will be played in either Brookville or DuBois on March 14. In the Class B playoffs are Syksville, East Brady, Ludlow and either Johnsonburg, St.Marys or Ridgway from the Mountain League.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 24, 1921
The three leaders, Brookville, Punxsutawney and Clearfield all won their games in the NWPIAL last Friday night. Brookville won 29-25 at New Bethlehem and Punxsutawney got by DuBois 26-23 while Clearfield whipped its crippled Reynoldsville visitors, 80-16. Without the foul goal shooting of Alex Moore, Brookville would have had a hard time defeating the Newbies. Moore, a forward, made 17 out of 23 attempts. … HW “Bert” English of Brookville, an experienced man, will manage the business of the Brookville basketball team this summer, according to present indications. It’s likely not before long the money-raising will commence.