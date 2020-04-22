TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 22, 2010
Despite two lopsided losses on the scoreboard to visiting Bradford, four school records fell in Brookville’s home track and field meet Tuesday afternoon. Junior Vinnie Dougherty broke two records, topping his own marks in the high and triple jumps. He also won the long jump and scored 15 of the Raiders’ 22 points. He went 44 feet, 23⁄4 inches to break his own triple jump mark by over five inches. Then in the high jump, he went over the bar at 6 feet, 5 inches, eclipsing the record he set last week by one inch. For the Lady Raiders, freshman Lanae Newsome ran the 200-meter dash in 25.84 seconds, beating Ashley Murdock’s 2003 mark of 25.98 seconds. Newsome also anchored the record-breaking 4x100 relay that finished in 51.14 seconds. Joining her on the relay were Jessy Mathewson, twin sister Aisha Newsome and Francheska Smith. ... The Brookville Lady Raiders softball team improved to 4-1 after a 7-4 win over Redbank Valley at Northside Field Monday. Brynna Hetrick hit a two-run inside-the-park homer and pitcher Brianne Dietrich singled twice and walked while scoring three runs. On the mound, she struck out 10 with no walks in a five-hitter.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 27, 1995
The Brookville Raiders baseball team dropped its first game of the season in a 5-4 loss at home against DuBois Central Christian Tuesday. DCC’s Bob Spangler provided the power, along with the game-winning run batted in by crushing two home runs. Brad Kocher led the Raiders with a pair of his own homers. The Raiders dropped to 7-1. … The Brookville girls and boys track and field teams finished first and second respectively at the annual Kane Invitational last Saturday. Jeannette Cieleski was the Lady Raiders’ lone individual winner in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:03.4. The 4x400 relay of Cieleski, Mary Mason, Jen Standfest and Judy Croxton also won with a time of 4:21.7. The Raiders were second, getting two wins from Rich Dixon in the 300 hurdles (42.0) and 4x800 relay (9:31.2) with Dixon, Rob Shaw, Shawn Hoffman and Bhatnager. … The Clarion-Limestone track and field teams ran at the A-C Valley Invitational as the girls finished fifth and the boys were 12th out of 15 teams overall. For the girls, Laura Smith was second in the discus and sixth in the shot put. The boys had their 4x100 relay finish second and Matt McGuire finishing third in the 200 dash and fifth in the 100 dash.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 23, 1970
Brookville American, April 27, 1970
The Brookville High School track and field team lost its second straight meet, this time to Shannock Valley Monday afternoon in Rural Valley, 80-61. The two-mile relay team of Denny Leech, Jerry Brosius, John Zimmerman and Jack Chamberlin won with a time of 9:25. The 880 relay also won as the foursome of Larry Gromley, Dave Ferringer, Rick Miller and John Aaron turning in a time of 1:48. Zimmerman won the 440 (55.4), Chamberlain won the 880 (26.4), Doug Davis won the discus (112 1/2 feet) and Fred Geer won the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches). … The Brookville Grays open the J-C League baseball season on May 24 against the Litts Club in Reynoldsville. Manager Bob McCullough has the strong right arm of Jim Rhodes to lead the pitching rotation. He also has 17-year-old left-hander Rick Simpson on the roster this year. The Corsica native is the same age as Rhodes when he started for the Grays seven years ago. Others on this year’s roster are Jim Lindermuth, Leland McLaughlin, Jeff McKinley, Joe Green, Erin McKinley, Myron Carrodous, Ross Ananea, Ray Fitzgerald, Milt Shaulis, Carl Shaulis and possibly Dick Bowley. Rick Barkley and Gary Hopkins, starters last year, may not be able to play this summer with both expected to be in military service. … Things are beginning to take shape for the first Brookville Area Sports Hall of Fame awards dinner. Three of the five people to be inducted have indicated their plan to attend the banquet on May 12 at Brookville Area High School — Bob Shawkey, Viola Pollum and H. Charles “Chuck” Taylor. That’d be the entire group of living inductees with Dave Lindermuth and Andy Hastings being inducted posthumously.