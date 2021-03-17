TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, March 17, 2011
Brookville senior Jacob Shields wrapped up his wrestling career with a fourth-place finish at 189 pounds at last weekend’s PIAA Class AA Championships in Hershey. Shields finished with a 41-4 record to tie him for third on the team’s all-time single season wins list while pinning 31 opponents. He also finished one win short of the century mark with 99 victories, ranking him seventh in team history. In the third-place bout, he dropped a 5-3 decision to Saucon Valley’s Ian Gimbar. The loss denied him a rare feat, considering he lost his opening bout of the tournament and nearly won the whole way back to third place. Shields was the 24th Raiders wrestler to win a state medal. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team lost its state playoff opener to WPIAL fifth seed Jeannette, 57-34, last Saturday at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium. The Raiders led 42-36 with 4:05 left in the third quarter before Jeannette responded with a 23-2 run. The Raiders finished their season at 22-3. Kyle Baughman led the Raiders with 18 points.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, March 21, 1996
Both Brookville Area High School track and field teams are set to start the season. The Lady Raiders are the defending District 9 Class 2A champions also riding a 25-meet Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference dual meet winning streak. Much of the roster is back with 23 letterwinners returning. Mary Mason was a three-time D9 champion last year in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles while running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay, and three from the D9 record-breaking 4x800 relay returns as well with Katrina Fiala, Amy Wolfe and Jen Standfest. Other D9 champs back are Erica Taylor, who won the 200 dash and ran a leg on the 4x100 relay, Michelle Welsh in the 100 hurdles and Esther Steel from the 4x400 relay. The Raiders track team have 25 returning letterwinners on their 51-man roster, led by senior lettermen Joe Wells, Jason Plyler, Mike Gumpher, Dan Ellis, Cam Miller, Zac Weaver, Nathan Osborne, Ryan DeMotte and Doug Miller. … Six area basketball players earned KSAC All-Star honors, led by Clarion-Limestone’s Jill Fetzer who was named the MVP. She was joined on the First Team by teammate Deena Goheen. Brookville’s Katrina Fiala was a Second Team pick. For the boys, the Raiders had Chuck Whitling named to the First Team and Sam Whitling to the Second Team. CL’s Ben Aaron was an Honorable Mention selection. Keystone’s Nick Corcetti was the boys’ MVP. … Five Brookville youth wrestlers advanced to the Junior Wrestling All-Area Tournament — Alex McKinney in the 10-and-under division, and Brad Cieleski, Randy Stout, Clint Puller and Scott Wells in 13-14.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, March 15, 1971
Jeffersonian Democrat, March 18, 1971
The Clarion-Limestone Lions were eliminated from the postseason with a 84-67 loss to Cameron County in the District 9 Class B Championship game at Clarion State College last Friday night. Cameron County advances to the PIAA playoffs against District 10 champion Mercer. The Lions, who finished the year 20-4, were led by Bob Larson’s 18 points while Randy Leadbetter and Rick Simpson scored 15 and 10 points respectively. Bill Leonard led Cameron with 27 points. In Friday’s first game at CSC, A-C Valley beat Port Allegany, 49-38, for the Class C title. … Brookville Bank & Trust clinched its third straight YMCA Men’s Basketball League title last week, clinching the title by defeating the Northern Nets, 143-78 and Owens-Illinois 102-62 to improve to 11-0 with three games to play. Beatty’s Catalog Sales (7-5) and Summerville (5-5) are the closest challengers. In BB&T, coached by Ray Fitzgerald, got 53 points from Jack Sain in its win over the Nets while Larry Smith added 35 points. Also for BB&T were Dick Pitts with 18, Dan Murdock with 14 and Vern Shreckengost with 13 points. For the Nets, Larry Mertz also scored 53 points. Against O-I, BB&T was led by Larry Smith’s 34 points.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, March 21, 1946
The Brookville Red Raiders basketball team made a valiant fight three-fourths of the way through their District 9 basketball playoff game against Kane at DuBois last Friday night, but the proverbial “weak knees” of a playoff game got the better of them and the battle was lost in the closing seconds, 26-24. The Raiders led 18-15 going into the fourth quarter. Pete Erickson scored 14 of the points the winners while Frank Welton led the locals with 11 points. … Brookville residents who are prevented from watching the semifinals and finals of the local YMCA independent basketball tournament because of the limited seating capacity will be glad to learn that the local high school gymnasium will be used for those games the next two nights, allowing for a larger attendance. The DuBois Litts Club, Butler Cubs, Ridgway Legion and Clarion Moderns are the semifinalists.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, March 17, 1921
Brookville and Punxsutawney play basketball here tomorrow night to decide second place in the NWPIAL behind Clearfield. Punxsutawney made a good showing at the University of Chicago Tournament last weekend. They were the only one of three Pennsylvania teams to win, which speaks highly of the quality of basketball we play in this part of the state. They beat Stillwater, Minn., 27-22, in the first game before losing to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 41-11. The Kittanning Collegians beat Brookville High last Friday night on the YMCA floor, 51-35. A former Brookville boy, Joe McCracken, scored 29 points for the winners. This was a benefit game for the Senior Class, netting $54. Moore led the locals with 17 points. … The local baseball season for Brookville opens with Reynoldsville on May 19. The probable lineup for Brookville this year features Gus Miller, formerly of the Pacific Coast League and last season with Bethlehem Steel; Peter Scullion, formerly with Duluth and Toronto in the International League; Dan Marifino, one of last year’s catchers; Richard McHugh, formerly of the Boston Americans and last year with Bethlehem Steel; L. Peterson of Toronto of the International League; Horace Mohney, who returns from last year; Harry Grief of Rochester, N.Y.; Charles Passen of Philadelphia, a pitcher sent to Brookville by Bob Shawkey along with other pitchers Joe Wilson and Lester Buffington of the Three-I League, Elmer Laurer of the Canadian-Michigan League, and infielder Rabbitt Swanson. Pete McCracken is the team’s manager.