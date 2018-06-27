TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, June 26, 2008
Trailing by five strokes entering the final round at the West Penn Amateur Golf Tournament at Bedford Spring Resort, Brookville’s Nathan Smith wound up winning by five strokes in a remarkable 10-stroke swing. He shot a 3-under 68 in the final round to finish with a three-round 5-under 208. Ronald DeNunzio and John Popeck were five shots back in a tie for second place. ... Pitchers Dave Klepfer and Rob Jewett combined on a six-hitter to lead the Brookville Grays to a 3-1 win at the DuBois Rockets. ... Three former Brookville Raiders scored points for the North Squad in the 24th Annual Lezzer Lumber Football Classic at Clearfield Area High School last Friday. Alex Kerr caught an 18-yard TD pass while Shane Heschke, who played mostly on defense, did manage to find the end zone on a two-point run as the South beat the North, 44-36. Running back Joe Galbraith also scored on a two-point conversion. Heschke, who earned a $500 scholarship, also played in Sunday’s S&T Bank Altoona Curve All-Star Classic. He was 1-for-2 with a run-scoring double.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, July 1, 1993
Brookville Area Little League sends five all-star teams into District 10 play starting next week. The Little League softball team hosts Brockway July 7, the Little League baseball team visits St. Marys July 7, the Junior Little League baseball team visits Fox Township July 7, the Senior Little League baseballers hosts Fox Township Friday at Litch Field and the Senior Little League softball team visits Reynoldsville July 6. … Two Brookville YMCA swimmers qualified for the Summer Long Course Nationals in Nashville, Tenn., in August. Mike Geer, 16, and Carla Love, 14, met the qualifying times for nationals in six events. Geer will be competing in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles and 50 and 100 breaststroke races while Love swims in the 50 and 100 breaststroke. … Brookville’s Nathan Smith, 14, won the 12-to-14-year-old age division at the Kings Junior Golf Tournament held at Blackhawk Golf Course in Beaver Falls last Saturday. Smith shot a 1-over-par 73 and qualified for the Kings Player of the Year Tournament Aug. 9 at Green Oaks Country Club in Verona.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, June 27, 1968
Brookville American, Monday, July 1, 1968
Jim Rhodes has heard the expression “running through the rain drops” before. However, the old baseball jargon applied to just the weather in Tuesday’s 5-2 win over the Punxsutawney Maroons at Memorial Field. The Grays’ strong right-hander was on the hill for the Grays and struck out 12 and walked two while scattering six hits. Gary Gilhousen went 3-for-4 with two doubles while Kevin O’Donnell and Rhodes each had two hits. … The Brookville American Legion baseball team dropped a pair of games to DuBois last Saturday, 7-2 and 4-1. The team lost the services of standout player Dick Bowley for the summer since he’s attending a special six-week course in journalism at Northwestern University. He’ll be back in time for football season in August.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Thursday, July 1, 1943
Several weeks ago, the popular column “Your Outdoors” written by our Marc DeBerti introduced the contention that the deer herd in this section of the state was on the increase and it might be well for the state Game Commission to have another open season on does. Now comes word from the Clearfield County district that the situation is similar there and the conditions must exist in all of the counties of the state regularly in habited by the fleet-footed white-tails.
