TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2009
In the highest scoring game in Brookville Raiders football history, the Raiders scored their second-most points ever in a game as they outgunned visiting Union, 54-34, last Friday night. Quarterbacks Garret Weaver and Tyler Dombrowski combined to complete 6 of 10 passes for 210 yards and four touchdowns. Each threw two TD passes as Weaver hit Jared Heschke for scoring strikes of 21 and 78 yards. Dombrowski also threw a 58-yard TD pass to Heschke and a 22-yarder to Taylor Heinrich. Ethan Harmon needed just seven carries to rush for 107 yards. He scored on runs of 26 and 60 yards. The Raiders outgained Union, 426-365. They jumped out to a 35-6 lead before trading scores with the Knights the rest of the way. ... Despite leading 19-0 late in the third quarter, the Clarion-Limestone Lions football team couldn’t hold on as Redbank Valley rallied for a 20-19 win. Shiloh Buchleitner’s 27-yard run with 1:09 remaining followed by Brandon Bain’s point-after kick gave the Bulldogs the come-from-behind win. Lions quarterback Dan Miller ran for two short TD runs in the first quarter and threw a 30-yard TD pass to Zac Roller in the third quarter. ... Both Brookville and Clarion-Limestone volleyball teams opened their season with wins. The Lady Raiders won in four sets at Brockway while C-L notched a four-set win at Venango Catholic.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Sept. 15, 1994
The Brookville Raiders led 13-7 at halftime against the defending District 9 Class 3A champion Clearfield Bisons at home, but the visitors scored four unanswered touchdowns in the second half to hand the Raiders a 35-13 setback last Friday night. Bisons quarterback Chad Kroell threw five TD passes, four of them in the second half, and wound up completing 9 of 19 passes for 242 yards. Raiders quarterback Jed Fiscus threw a 6-yard TD pass to Brad Geer in the first quarter, then Doug Miller added a 9-yard TD run in the second quarter to put the Raiders up 13-7. Miller ran for 92 yards on 12 carries while Brad Heeter finished with 86 yards on 25 attempts. … Visiting Keystone scored first, but the Clarion-Limestone Lions owned the game from there in a 39-13 win to improve to 2-0. Mike Caldwell ran for three TDs and finished with 129 yards on 23 carries. Quarterback Matt McGuire threw two TD passes to J.R. McGinley and Adam Love and Josh Dolby returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown. … The Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team notched its first win in a 21-19, 15-11 sweep over A-C Valley on the road on Tuesday. … Swab Supply beat Mike’s Comet 13-12 in Junior Division action of the Brookville Flag Football League last weekend. For Mike’s Golder Weiterhausen returned a kickoff 40 yards for a touchdown and added a 20-yard TD run while Swab’s got a 35-yard TD run from Brent Puller and a 1-yard TD run from Brendan Huwar. The game was decided on point-after kicks with Swab’s hitting one of two and Mike’s missing on both.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Monday, Sept. 15, 1969
The Brookville Raiders fell to 0-2 to start the football season with a 7-6 setback to the Clarion Bobcats last Saturday afternoon, one of the most heart-breaking losses in the history of the program. The Raiders led 6-0 at halftime after a 42-yard run by quarterback Terry O’Neill. But Clarion took advantage of a bad punt snap and recovered in the end zone for a 7-6 led in the third quarter. That turned out to be the game’s final points as the Bobcats, despite being outgained, 170-56, beat the Raiders for the 13th straight year. … Crooks Clothing won the opening game of the championship series of the Brookville Area Softball League with a 7-6 win over Truman’s. In an eight-inning affair, Don Rhoades homered and went 2-for-3 while Butch Beatty had three hits. Bud Smith, Rich Stanczak, Bob Smith, Chuck Galbraith and Marlin Lyle all added two hits as well as Dick Crooks and Ivan “Cud” Mumford pitched for Crooks. Truman’s landed in the final with a two-game sweep of Lindy’s Cafe in their best-of-three semifinal series while Crooks needed three games to get by Park Coin & Gun Shop.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Thursday, Sept. 14, 1944
Earl Fuller, now of Washington Pa., is in town this week. Fuller, who seemingly devotes a large portion of his time to promote the annual reunion meeting of old time high school football players from Brookville, comes up with some pertinent face and figures about this year’s reunion, as usual. Last year, Prof. Downs was the stellar attraction. This year, Earl has the assurance of Prof. Rohrbaugh, co-star with Downs on the 1900-03 teams, when faculty members played alongside students, will have the spotlight. Rohrbaugh is now and for many years has been an outstanding member of Congress. He alone will draw many to the reunion scheduled for Fort Pitt Hotel in Pittsburgh the weekend of Sept. 30.