TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 30, 2011
More than a dozen Tri-County Area athletes put on the pads one final time for the North squad Friday night in the 2011 Lezzer Lumber Football Classic at Bald Eagle Area’s Alumni Stadium and found themselves on the wrong side of 35-14 contest. Brookville’s Jared Heschke had one catch for 28 yards and just missed making a sliding grab in the end zone for a score. Heschke also was honored after the game, earning one of the Lezzer Lumber Classic Central Pennsylvania Football Coaches Association (CPFCA) scholarships worth $500. … After a somewhat quiet first inning, the rout was on for the Brookville 9-and-10-year-old baseball all-star team. Against visiting Brockway Tuesday, Brookville took a 1-0 lead into the second inning and proceeded to bat around in its next three at-bats, clobbering its way to a 32-1, four-inning win. Ten of Brookville’s 12 players combined for 25 hits in just four innings in the District 10 Southern Tier winners’ bracket semifinals. Cabe Park, Brady Caylor, Bryan Dworek and starting pitcher Braden MacBeth each had four hits. It took a couple innings to get things rolling as the Brookville 11-and-12-year-old baseball all-star team pounded out 14 hits in a 13-1 five-inning rout of Reyn-Sykes in District 10 Southern Tier opening action Monday night. Overall, 11 of Brookville’s 13 players had hits. Gavin Park, Reinard and Ray each had two hits. … Jumping out to an 8-1 lead after four innings, the Pirates jumped on S&T Bank and went on to claim this year’s Brookville Little League baseball championship with a 12-6 win last Wednesday at Zufall Field. One of the league’s oldest teams captured its 10th title and first since 2004. Seven different players combined for the Pirates’ 12 hits as Gavin Park led the way with three hits, including two doubles, three runs scored and three runs batted in. Seth Ray, Jacob George and Colby Ho each had two hits and a double. Ho drove in three runs while George knocked in two. On the mound, Ty Rowe and Hayden Burdge combined to get the win.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 4, 1996
Playing errorless defense behind pitcher Wendy Young, the Brookville Junior Little League Softball All-Stars beat Reynoldsville, 9-1, Tuesday night. Young allowed just five baserunners over seven innings while she, Kristy Aaron and Jill Mumford each had two hits apiece. Brookville moves on to the winners’ bracket semifinals against either Brockway or Punxsutawney on Saturday. … The Brookville Junior Little League Baseball All-Stars also beat Reynoldsville, 15-5, in five innings. Brett Dinger had two hits with a double and four runs batted in. … The Brookville Senior Little League Baseball All-Stars rolled to a 12-3 win over Brockway. Ben Marzullo scattered five hits while striking out 12 and walking two while Barry Chamberlin hit a grand-slam home run. Adam Allshouse had three hits with a double. Brookville also beat Reynoldsville, 6-3, as Ben Whitling and Barry Chamberlin combined for the win on the mound. Whitling started and tossed a four-hitter with four strikeouts while Chamberlin got out of a seventh-inning jam to notch the save. … The Brookville American Legion baseball improved to 7-3 with an 11-8 win over Sykesville and 10-2 rout of Curwensville. Kevin Thompson collected two hits with a home run and three RBIs while Greg Stewart had three hits in the win over Curwensville.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 28, 1971
Murray Ford of DuBois reigns again as champion of the Brookville Softball Tournament last weekend. Murray Ford beat Clingensmith TV of New Castle, 9-7, in an exciting game Sunday night for the title. By virtue of the win, the team can claim its second straight tournament title. Paul Maslyk of Clingensmith’s was voted the tournament’s MVP. Bill Wray, Tom Camise hit home runs for Murray’s in the final. The tournament was claimed a huge success by chairman Ray Beatty. There were a total of 26 teams entered in the event. … This year’s member-guest tournament at Pinecrest Country Club drew 20 foursomes, or 80 golfers and each foursome was entered individually as two-ball and four-ball teams in the tournament. Winner of the low ball prize Leonard Stewart with a 69 while low member was Mike Johnson with a 73. The low individual with handicap was William Willison, a club member, who had a net 65. … Three players from the Brookville American Legion baseball team were named to the DuBois-Jefferson County American Legion League All-Star team. Rick Simpson, Wayne Mumford and Ron Racchini were chosen to represent Brookville with Simpson in the outfield, Rachinni in the infield and Mumford at pitcher. They’ll play in a section game July 11 in Philipsburg.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 4, 1946
As soon as Fred D. Sayer, Borough Engineer, finds it possible to start work, the surfacing of the Brookville Park baseball diamond will commence. This is good news for local fans who realize the limitations of the rather small school diamond at Northside. Dirt of the proper composition has been located, which is about 79 percent sand and 21 percent clay and the work will not be hit-or-miss. … The Brookville Independents lead the local baseball league with a 9-0 record with Ramsaytown (7-1), Emerickville (5-3), Sprankle Mills (3-7), Sigel (2-7) and Ohl (1-9).
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 30, 1921
The Allegheny Steel beat the Brookville baseball team, 1-0, which tells the story of one of the mostly contested games ever played in Brookville. The team which easily defeated Brookville twice early in the season was lucky to win here last Thursday. Hits were even. Hill struck out more than Taylor and the locals had as many men on base as the visitors, but that little bingle, just a little single, that would bring in a score and make the fans tingle, that was missing. The lone score was made in the third when Mueser was walked — Hill’s only free pass of the game — went to second on Taylor’s sacrifice hit and home on Morepeith’s single. No one had any idea that run would win it, but it did. … Conifer, Summerville and the Brookville Athletics are 2-0 in the early going in the Jefferson County Auto League. Corsica and the Brookville American Legion are 1-1 while Sigel, Allens Mills and Hazen are 0-2.