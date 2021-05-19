TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 19, 2011
The District 9 Class AA Track and Field Championships will run Friday at Kane. The Brookville Lady Raiders have a shot at knocking defending champion Elk County Catholic, which has won 9 of the last 10 team titles. They have seven top-seeded entries with Lanae Newsome in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dash and triple jump and she’s part of the top-seeded 4x100 relay, so she won’t run in all of those events. Brianne Dietrich is the top seed in the long jump while Aisha Newsome is the top seed in the 300 hurdles. For the Brookville boys, Vinny Dougherty is the top seed in the long and triple jumps and shares the No. 2 seed in the high jump. Ryan Kerr is the top seed in the javelin. Clarion-Limestone’s Kellie Wyatt is the top seed in the 3,200 run. … With the playoff deadline hitting this week, the Clarion-Limestone High School continued its push to the postseason with a 15-0 rout in three innings at North Clarion last Friday. Since then, the 12-2 Lions lost a game at Venango Catholic on Saturday and Monday’s home doubleheader to Cranberry to rainy weather. They will make up the Cranberry date Friday at home starting at 4 p.m. with just one game and not two as originally schedule. Against North Clarion, the Lions scored 11 first-inning runs en route. They collected 10 singles and took advantage of seven walks, three hit batters and three errors.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 23, 1996
The Brookville Lady Raiders track and field team won its second straight D9 Class 2A championship last Saturday at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium. They dominated the field, scoring 117 teams points, well ahead of runner-up Coudersport’s 62.5 points. Nine athletes qualified for the PIAA Championships this weekend at Shippensburg University. Jessie Connor won the 300-meter hurdles (46.9) while Michelle Welsh won the 200 dash (27.2). The Lady Raiders swept all three relays, the 4x800 with Amy Wolfe, Becky Hulse, Jen Standfest and Katrina Fiala in 9:41.3, and the 4x400 with Welsh, Jeannette Cieleski and Standfest in 4:13.8. Richards qualified with runner-up finishes in the 800 and 1,600 runs, and Becca Boring punched a ticket to states with a second in the 300 hurdles. C-L’s Laura Smith won her third straight discus title (115 feet, 2 inches). For the boys, the Raiders will send Rob Shaw to states after his runner-up finish in the 800 run. Winning titles for C-L were Matt McGuire in the 400 dash and Jamie Walker in the javelin. … The Brookville Lady Raiders softball team edged St. Marys 5-4 in the Class 3A playoffs, putting them into a semifinal matchup with Clearfield. Sandy Bowser doubled in a run while Bonnie Renaldo singled in a run, but it was Shannon Furl’s game-winning single that drove home Reggie Young in the bottom of the seventh to end the game. … The Brookville Grays started the Federation League season with two straight wins, the latest a 6-5 win at home over the Brookville Lumberjacks. Ron Talik and Dave Osborne combined for the win in a walk-off as the Grays scored on an infield error in the bottom of the ninth.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 17, 1971
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 20, 1971
The Brookville Area Teener League opens the season as the Brookville White Sox hosts the defending champion Corsica Astros at Memorial Park Tuesday. The other game has the Dodgers traveling to Marienville. The Sigel Cubs make up the other team in the five-team loop. … The Brookville Grays opened their J-C League season with a 9-5 loss to the DuBois Litts Club in Reynoldsville Sunday afternoon. Bob Wiseman, Dennis Gresco and Jim Rhodes all made appearances on the mound for the Grays, combining to walk 12 batters. Mike Lepionka went the distance for the Litts, striking out 16 and walking 11. Rhodes hit a two-run homer for the Grays. Ed LaBorde hit a two-run homer for the Litts. … Hanley Company and the Pirates officially launch the Brookville Area Little League season tonight at Zufall Field. The seven-week season runs through the end of June. The other teams in the league this year are Brookville Glove, the defending champion, Knights of Columbus, DeMans, Brookville Bank & Trust and Byerly Tire. The league officers are President Richard J. Pitts, Vice President/Secretary Pat Wright, Treasurer Bill Ballentine, Umpire-in-Chief Bill Fitzsimmons, Player Agent Dick Ray, and Auxiliary Betty Mauk and Pat Mumford. … Bradford dominated the District 9 Class A Track and Field Championships held at Clarion State College last weekend. The Raiders were last in the seven-team meet, getting a third from their two-mile relay of John Miller, Greg Kroh, Dave Dinger and Mike Swineford. Dinger was also third in the 880-yard run with a time of 2:07, a school-record time, surpassing Gordon Becker’s mark of 2:07.1 from 1968. … Brookville Area Softball League opened the season Monday night at Comet Field. Defending champion Crooks Clothing beat newcomer Esso, 14-11. In the second game, DeMans beat Park Coin & Gun Shop, 20-12. Tuesday, Hanley beat the Pinecreek Firemen, 15-5 and the Brookville Firemen edged Truman’s Store, 2-1. … From Tom White’s “On the Line” column: A few of us were fortunate enough to have lunch with Bob Shawkey last Monday just before the Brookville Area Sports Hall of Fame banquet. Al Lefevre, Lon Sebring, Dick Pitts, Glenn Shaffer and this writer sat at the Gold Eagle listening to the former New York Yankees pitcher talk about his playing days. It was quite the experience. Shawkey and his wife arrived in Brookville the day before at the Hilton Motel and at lunch he talked about Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Connie Mack and Home Run Back among others. We were able to look at Mr. Shawkey’s 1927 World Series ring and a special watch given to him by Joe DiMaggio. It was a treat we will never forget.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 23, 1946
Brookville High School demonstrated its class at Bradford last Saturday, scoring 58 points and coming in second at the District 9 Class A Track and Field Championships. The hosts won the team title with 65.5 points with Johnsonburg (40), Punxsutawney (20.5), Kane (7) and Coudersport (3) also competing and scoring points. Brookville qualified seven athletes for the state meet next Saturday at Penn State University. Robert Baughman, by virtue of winning both the 100- and 440-yard dashes was outstanding. Lyle Painter won the 220 dash and took second in the 100. Duane Myers was runner-up in the 440. Lawrence McAninch finished second in the javelin, Danny Miller tied for first in the pole vault, Jim Painter tied for first in the high jump and Ed Summerville was second in the half-mile run. … The Brookville High baseball team defeated Heathville Monday afternoon by the score of 6-3. Frank Welton and Gene Harding were the battery for Brookville. Then Tuesday, the locals massacred New Bethlehem High, 30-5.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 19, 1921
If Jupiter Pluvius smiles on the earth today, Brookville will see the most auspicious opening of a baseball season that the county seat has ever witnessed as the plans have been rapidly completed for the opening game between Reynoldsville and the club that is expected to sustain the baseball reputation of Brookville as well make considerable baseball history. Surrounding towns are sending big delegations for the game. New Bethlehem will be here in force, having a special reservation. At about 2:30 p.m., the clubs and stove leaguers will assemble on Pickering Street near the Courthouse and march to the grounds where the game will commence at about 3:30 p.m. The Shawmut Band will lead. The expected starting lineup for Brookville has Jimmie DeHart in right field, Hennie Warren in center, Jack Summers at second base, Bert Souer at first, Arthur “Pete” McCracken in left, Williams at shortstop, Rabbit Swanson at third, McCloskey catching and likely Eddie Artman starting on the mound. Admission to the games will be 50 cents for men, 30 cents for ladies with children admitted for free. Cars may be parked in the home stretch and in the lower field, but in case of the crowds on Thursday, many should be left near the front entrance. Policemen will maintain order on the grounds and it’s urged that all obey the signs. … Wearing the Mercersburg Academy colors, Brookville’s Chuck Taylor won the 100- and 220-yard dashes and the running broad jump in a meet at Cornell University. In a meet at Princeton, Chuck was among the point winners in four events, the 100, running high and broad jumps and the pole vault. In two of these events, records were broken, Chuck being the man to push the record-maker to the new mark and breaking or equaling the old mark himself for the class in which he was competing. In the vault, he made 12 feet. Jimmie Curran, the coach of Mercersburg, wants to take the three best men on the team to train in Scotland this summer and Chuck is one he wishes to take. … Brookville’s Merle Heasley helped lead the Pitt Freshmen baseball team wallop Culver Military Academy, 12-4, at Forbes Field last Saturday. Heasley’s play both in the field at third base and at the bat was largely responsible for the win. He tripled and scored two runs.