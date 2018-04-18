TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, April 17, 2008
Nearly 1,000 athletes from 20 different schools participated in last Saturday’s 10th Annual Brookville Track and Field Invitational presented by DeMans Team Sports. At the top of the list of performers was Kane pole vaulter D.J. Horton, who cleared 16 feet to break his own Invite record by almost two feet. Horton and DuBois Area’s Brittany Naugle were awarded the Clint Puller Memorial Award as the meet’s outstanding performers. Naugle won four events, including the 400-meter dash and 800 runs along with running legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Brookville’s Alex Kerr broke the meet record in winning the 110 hurdles in 15.1 seconds. For the Lady Raiders, Danielle Weaver and Courtney Newsome won races. Weaver won the highly competitive 100 dash while Newsome tied the school record in taking the 100 hurdles. ... The Brookville baseball team improved to 6-1 with a 15-1 rout of visiting Elk County Catholic at McKinley Field Tuesday. The Raiders completed a busy stretch where they were 4-1 in a seven-day stretch. The Raiders scored seven runs in the first inning, giving pitcher Jacob Means more than enough room to work with. He needed just 65 pitches in the five-inning game, allowing three hits and striking out four with just one walk. ... The Clarion-Limestone baseball team got a bases-loaded double from Grant Romig and rallied to beat Karns City, 7-4. Kyle Simpson pitched four innings of scoreless relief as the Lions improved to 3-0.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, April 22, 1993
The Brookville Area Little League gained the support of Brookville Borough Council for two projects Tuesday night. Following a lengthy and often heated discussion, the council voted 4-3 to allow the Little League to develop a Tee-Ball field on borough property near the rest of the complex. The area had been used for parking, but will be developed by BALL at its own financial responsibility. Councilman Ed Willis argued the borough was giving up a prime piece of real estate and that the access road would present safety problems. The Council also voted to explore expanding the present restroom facilities at the Little League complex in cooperation with the league. Council will use existing funds for the borough’s share of the project. The league will expand the present snack bar and storage facility. The motion passed 6-1 with Willis casting the lone no vote. … Aaron Martz combined with Ryan Hoffman on a two-hit shutout as the Brookville Raiders baseball team blanked St. Marys, 7-0. The Raiders improved to 5-1.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, April 18, 1968
Brookville American, Monday, April 22, 1968
The Brookville Raiders baseball team won its first game of the year in a 14-2 rout of Elderton at Memorial Park Tuesday. The Raiders, who improved to 1-2, had 12 hits while Dick Bowley threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk. Bowley, Bob Geer and Paul Lindermuth were the leading hitters with two hits apiece. … Brookville’s two-mile relay finished second at last Saturday’s IUP Invitational. The foursome of Gordon Becker, Paul Haugh, Jack Chamberlain and Mike Wolfe finished second behind State College, which won the race in 8:22.4. Cliff Willis was the only individual to place, taking fourth in the 880-yard run. … The Brookville Raiders baseball team went 1-2 in its games over the weekend, losing to Curwensville (5-2) and splitting a doubleheader with Shannock Valley, winning 10-8 and losing 6-3. … The Brookville Area Teener League made plans for the upcoming season and extended the schedule from 10 to 15 games this year. Teams participating in the league are defending champion Corsica, Sigel, Reynoldsville, and the three Brookville teams — White Sox, Dodgers and Yankees. The schedule begins June 3.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, April 22, 1943
After one bob-tailed season of six teams due to the fear of the transportation situation, the Southern Section of District 9 of the PIAA will return to an eight-team league according to arrangements made at a meeting held in Brookville yesterday. Punxsutawney and DuBois, who dropped out of the league last year, have returned to the fold to join Brockway, Brookville, Falls Creek, Sandy, Sykesville and Reynoldsville to complete the most compact circuit in league history. Clearfield and Curwensville, former members, apparently intent to remain outside of league competition next year.
