TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, June 18, 2009
Brookville golfer Nathan Smith turned in his third straight top-five finish at the prestigious Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament of Champions in Johnstown. Smith carded a 4-under-par 276 in the four-round tournament, tying him with two other golfers for fourth place, nine shots behind winner Kevin Foley. Two-time defending champion Rickie Fowler was third, six shots behind Foley. ... The Brookville Area Little League announced the rosters of its seven all-star teams that will compete in this year’s District 10 playoffs starting as early as Friday. ... The Brookville Grays topped the Rossiter Miners, 7-3, in Federation League action Tuesday night. The Grays improved to 8-1 thanks to a solid outing from pitcher Jason Buck. Jesse Zahoran went 3-for-5 with two doubles. Ben Marzullo had two hits with a double. ... Laurel Eye Clinic dropped a 5-4 decision to Clearfield in nine innings in American Legion baseball at McKinley Field. Clearfield’s Corey Bookhamer and LEC’s Jared Heschke each logged plenty of work on the mound. Bookhamer threw a mind-boggling 175 pitches with 14 strikeouts and 10 walks in nine innings. Heschke threw 126 pitches on a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts and five walks in eight innings.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, June 16, 1994
Dave Osborne tossed a shutout in his first appearance on the mound in two years while Mark Powell homered and drove in all three runs in the Brookville Grays’ 3-0 win at Hepburnia. Osborne struck out 12 Twins in his three-hitter. Powell hit a two-run homer in the third inning and drove home the third run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. … The Brookville American Legion baseball team lost a 13-inning decision to Punxsutawney, 8-7, last Friday at Kuntz Field in Punxsutawney. Brian Conklin had three hits while Jed Fiscus finished with two for Brookville, which advanced four of its players to the third round of the Legion all-star program — Conklin, Fiscus, Ryan Hoffman and Aaron Martz. … Ben Marzullo homered three times to lead the Pirates to a 16-1 win over McMurray/Galbraith in Brookville Area Little League baseball action.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, June 12, 1969
Brookville American, Monday, June 16, 1969
The Brookville Dodgers routed Sigel 10-0 Monday night in Sigel and became the Brookville Area Teener League’s only unbeaten team. Wayne Mumford pitched his second straight one-hitter for his second win of the year as the Dodgers improved to 3-0. In Monday’s other game, the White Sox beat the Yankees, 10-4. Bill Reitz picked up the win for the White Sox, going four innings. … The Brookville American Legion baseball team edged visiting DuBois, 1-0, at Memorial Park Tuesday night. Larry Reitz’s two-out single to center scored Denny Hulse in the sixth inning for the game’s only run. Dick Bowley was the winning pitcher, tossing a four-hitter. … The Brookville Area Softball League plans to open its official schedule next week. The lights are expected to arrive early in July, so in the meantime the schedule at Comet Field will be played during daylight hours. … There will be plenty of baseball during Laurel Festival week in the Brookville. All four local baseball programs will be active. The Brookville Grays host DuBois at Memorial Field on Wednesday. The Legion baseball team hosts Reynoldsville Tuesday and DuBois next Saturday. In Teener League action, the White Sox host Sigel tonight and Corsica on Thursday while the Yankees visit Corsica tonight and face the Dodgers on Friday. In Little League, Brookville Glove, the first-place team, faces DeMans in Monday’s first game.