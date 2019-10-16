TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2009
The numbers were convincing: 147 holes, 13-under par and six match play wins. Brookville’s Nathan Smith threw those numbers up at this year’s United States Golf Association’s Mid-Amateur Championship at Kiawah Island Club, clinching his second Mid-Am crown last Friday in a 7-and-6 win over Tim Spitz of Rochester N.Y. in a 30-hole final. That win will get Smith a likely invite to the 2010 Masters held in Augusta, Ga., in April. “It’ll be fun if and when I get that to get back down there and play,” Smith said. “I always said that I’d never go back if I didn’t play. I always thought going down there that I wouldn’t set foot on the grounds unless I earned it. That’s how I feel. Once you’re on the inside of the ropes, it’s not fun to be on the outside.” ... The Brookville Raiders football team improved to 3-3 with a 42-0 win at A-C Valley last Friday. It was the Raiders’ first back-to-back shutout performance since 1994. Jared Heschke and Ethan Harmon each scored two touchdowns. Heschke caught two TD passes from Tyler Dombrowski while Harmon ran for two scores, finishing with 96 yards rushing on just six carries. The Raiders limited the Falcons to 108 yards of offense with Harmon and Dombrowski also making interceptions. ... The Clarion-Limestone Lions dropped an overtime decision at Punxsutawney, 26-20, last Friday. Corbin Cressley’s 10-yard run in extra time was the difference. The Lions (1-5) rallied to tie the game with 59 seconds left in regulation when Zac Roller scored on an 8-yard run. The Lions missed the point-after kick.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Oct. 13, 1994
The Brookville Raiders football team won its fourth straight game with a 34-12 win to improve to 4-2. The Raiders led 27-0 going into the fourth quarter before the Owls scored twice. Brad Heeter ran for 116 yards on 19 carries while Doug Miller ran for 88 yards on 13 carries with TD runs of 8, 29 and 6 yards. Quarterback Jed Fiscus threw TD passes to Brad Geer and Curt Kindel covering 36 and 29 yards respectively. … The Clarion-Limestone Lions suffered their first loss of the season in a 25-20 setback at home to Shannock Valley. Richard Henderson’s 5-yard run less than two minutes into the fourth quarter wound up being the game-winning score. The Spartans limited the Lions to just 47 yards rushing on 24 attempts and Jack Troutman led the way with 154 yards on 29 carries while T.J. Cosgrove went for 120 yards on 15 attempts. The Lions’ leading rusher Mike Caldwell was limited to 50 yards on 14 carries with a 2-yard TD run in the second quarter. Matt McGuire threw TD passes of 16 yards to Jamie Waler and 29 yards to Mike Smith. … The Brookville Lady Raiders golf team captured the District 9 team title at Coudersport Country Club on Monday. The trio of Julie Benton, Micky Truman and Corrine Marzullo combined to shoot a 289 for a 32-shot win over runner-up and host Coudersport. Benton finished second individually with an 85, six shots behind defending champion Lisa Francisco of Karns City. Marzullo and Truman carded a 101 and 103 respectively.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Monday, Oct. 20, 1969
In the first of three road games to finish the season, the Brookville Raiders football team edged Redbank Valley, 18-0, last Friday night under the lights. It was the fifth win in a row for the Raiders, who improved to 5-2. The Raiders did a great job of locking down the Bulldogs defensively, outgaining the hosts 242-104. The first score was set up by a fumble recovery on a Bulldogs punt return as Jerry Brosius recovered the loose ball. Quarterback Terry O’Neill scored on a 2-yard run a few plays later. Brosius’ 5-yard run made it 12-0 by halftime. The Raiders’ other TD came in the third quarter when Randy Raybuck recovered a Redbank Valley fumble in the end zone. Dave Richards ran for 145 yards. Next up for the Raiders is second-place Union, which is 5-1 in Southern Conference play. The Raiders at 4-2 and in third place. Karns City is on top with a 6-0-1 record.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Thursday, Oct. 19, 1944
For the second straight year, the Brookville Field and Gun Club concluded the running of its annual fall trial amidst two days of typical fall splendor. And judging by the success of this year’s venture, it is only reasonable to assume that this small club, no only in its infancy, is destined to carve out a niche in the one-course bird dog trials of Pennsylvania. Without question, it is one of the most aggressive and progressive groups in this section of the state. It is typical of clubs in the conservation line to do a lot of cracker barrel planning, but to act is a horse of another color.