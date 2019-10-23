TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2009
Visiting Moniteau scored in four of its first six possessions to build a 30-0 lead before settling for a 30-12 win over Brookville last Friday night on a sloppy turf at Brookville. Warriors running back James Shope was the workhorse, rushing for 193 yards on 33 carries with three first-half touchdown runs of 1, 17 and 29 yards. He ran for 153 yards on 20 carries alone. The Raiders (3-4) scored twice in the fourth quarter on Tyler Dombrowski’s 20-yard TD pass to Jared Heschke and Ethan Harmon’s 80-yard run. ... Clarion-Limestone lost to Keystone, 43-20, on Senior Night. Panthers quarterback Dan Reed and Zach Smith ran for a combined 267 yards and five touchdowns. The Lions (1-6) got three touchdown runs from Jonathan Pezzuti. ... The Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team ran its record to 15-1 with its 14th straight win, a 9-0 win over Redbank Valley. ... The Brookville Raiders routed Keystone, 11-0, to improve to 7-9.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Oct. 20, 1994
Spoiling the Brookville Raiders’ Homecoming Night, the Farrell Steelers stopped the Raiders’ four-game winning streak with a 21-20 win last Friday night. The Raiders led 13-0 at halftime, but couldn’t hold on to beat the WPIAL Class A power from Sharon. After Farrell tied the game at 13-13, the Raiders grabbed a 20-13 lead on Brad Heeter’s 1-yard run. But a couple plays later, Farrell quarterback Anthony Pegues hit Jon Rado for a 61-yard TD pass. Stan Kennedy ran in the go-ahead two-point conversion for a 21-20 lead with 7:04 remaining. Kennedy ran for 128 yards on 17 carries, scoring Farrell’s first two touchdowns. The Raiders turned a blocked punt into a touchdown in the first quarter and Jed Fiscus threw a 6-yard TD pass to Bub McQuown in the second quarter to put the Raiders up 13-0. Fiscus completed 15 of 27 passes for 162 yards. … The Clarion-Limestone Lions beat Union, 33-6, as Mike Caldwell ran for three touchdowns and quarterback Matt McGuire added two. Caldwell ran for 190 yards on 30 carries, putting him over 1,000 for the season, as the Lions improved to 6-1 going into this week’s crucial KSAC showdown with Redbank Valley. At the top of the standings, it’s the Lions, Bulldogs (5-1-1) and Shannock Valley (5-1-1).
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Monday, Oct. 27, 1969
The Brookville Raiders football team notched its sixth straight win with a 24-8 win over the Union Golden Knights last Friday night in Rimersburg. Quarterback Terry O’Neill played his best game of the year, also on defense. Jerry Brosius started the scoring with a 5-yard run in the first quarter with O’Neill adding a two-point run. Following a blocked punt by the Raiders’ special teams, O’Neill faked a handoff to Brosius and then Richards before running untouched to the end zone on a 25-yard run. The Raiders made it 24-0 in the third quarter when Dave Richards scored on a 1-yard run. Fred Geer and Randy Raybuck had interceptions for the Raiders, who ended a 13-game losing streak to Union. Richards ran for 91 yards on 28 carries while Brosius finished with 79 yards on 15 attempts. The Raiders won six straight games for the first time since 1933 when they won seven straight games. At 5-2, the Raiders are tied for second with Union and their win over the Knights clinched the Southern Conference title for Karns City, which is 6-0-1 in conference play although it did lose 12-8 to future conference foe Brockway.