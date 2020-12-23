TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 23, 2010
The Brookville Raiders basketball team routed visiting Karns City, 72-25, for what was probably their most lopsided win ever against their former and usually very worthy Clarion County League rivals. The 47-point win was the Raiders’ most lopsided decision since an 81-34 win over Sheffield exactly three years ago. Dan Ion scored 14 points to lead the Raiders, who improved to 5-0. ... North Clarion topped the Clarion-Limestone Lions, 71-65, in overtime Monday night. It was the first meeting since last year’s playoff matchup that saw the Lions beat the top-seeded Wolves in overtime as well. Brandon Bell scored 21 points and made 14 rebounds for the Lions, who dropped to 3-1. Eric Hesdon had 16 points while Adam Mellot finished with 15 points. ... Brookville Raiders senior linebacker Jared Heschke was named The Rehab Centre/D9Sports.Com Defensive Player of the Year award. Heschke was the top tackler in D9 with 154 tackles (solo and assists) and also had five sacks and two interceptions.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 21, 1995
The Brookville Raiders wrestling team notched two wins at its own Brookville Dual Tournament last Saturday. The Raiders opened with a 36-21 win over Mount Pleasant before beating North Allegheny, 42-15, in the final. The Raiders had six wrestlers go 2-0 in the wins — Keith Ferraro, Chad Constable, Jason Gilligan, Jason Booser and Scott Wells. ... The Brookville Raiders basketball team opened its KSAC schedule with a 77-58 win over Clarion. Five players reached double figures in scoring, led by Sam Whitling’s 21 points. Brad Kocher (15), Jim Northey (14), Dan Ellis (12) and Chuck Whitling (11) also reached double digits. ... The Brookville Lady Raiders lost their KSAC opener to Clarion, 32-31, as Becca McClaine’s basket with a minute remaining gave the hosts the winning points. Becca Boring and Katrina Fiala each scored 10 points for Brookville.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Dec. 21, 1970
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 24, 1970
Revenge was gained last Friday night by the Brookville Raiders basketball team as it defeated DuBois Central Christian, 55-50, on its home court. The win avenged a season-opening 69-57 loss at DCC. Sophomore Joe Barkley, who is showing more and more improvement each game, led the way with 21 points. While the 6-foot-3 Barkley was pouring in the points, it was the performance of senior guard Bob Barnett that also met with vocal approval of the large crowd. In his first varsity start, he helped considerably in controlling the offense along with teammate Bill Kutz. Senior Jack DeMotte, in his first start, finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds. … The C-L Lions won their sixth straight game in a 79-50 win over Moniteau. Bob Larson scored 24 points while Randy Leadbetter finished with 17 points. … The Brookville Courtmen independent basketball team lost its season-opener, 112-75, to the Butler All-Stars at Butler’s spacious YMCA gymnasium. Jim Racchini led the Courtmen with 20 points. … Tuesday night, the Brookville Raiders lost 71-34 to Brockway. The Raiders failed to put a player in double-figure scoring while Gary Hooten, the Rovers’ promising sophomore, scored 24 points for head coach John McNulty’s team. … The C-L Lions improved to 7-0 with a 91-71 win over Keystone. Bob Larson poured in 31 points and Randy Leadbetter finished with 25 points. … In the Raiders’ opener at the Warren Christmas Tournament, they lost to the hosts, 72-67. Joe Barkley had 26 points to lead the Raiders. … Brookville hosts its wrestling Tri-County Tournament Wednesday as three other schools, Brockway, Cameron County and Huntingdon, join the Raiders at the local gym.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 20, 1945
Brookville public schools were shut down due to sickness as attendance was down by 45 percent. All activities were canceled, including basketball. Professor Biery urged students to take precautions and as far as possible avoid exposing themselves to colds or those who are ill with influenza or grippe. … After losing the first game of the season to Brookville, the Sigel High basketballers won two starts against Clarion (29-14) and Falls Creek (22-20). “Dead-Eye” Kelly led Sigel in both wins with 14 and 17 points respectively. This year’s team is fueled mostly by the play of sophomores with a fine defensive ability. The team is looking forward to the day when a new gym can be erected that gives them an adequate place to play. Meanwhile, area temperatures dipped as low as 18 degrees below zero. … Bob Siar scored 23 points to lead Summerville High to a 32-30 win over Penfield. … From Marc DeBerti’s “Your Outdoors” column: For the first time since the slaughter of 1940, state nimrods have experienced an old-fashioned deer hunting season in one that ended last Saturday.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Dec. 23, 1920
The Brookville High basketball team notched two wins over Kittanning (22-19) and Clarion (64-15) in recent matchups. Last Thursday was the win over Kittanning while Monday’s win came against Clarion. The Clarion game was originally supposed to be against Clarion Normal (college), leading Brookville to issue a statement: “We wish to apologize to our patrons for the farce staged her last night. Our contracts were made between Clarion Normal and Brookville High. Up until late the day of the game, we were still under the impression that we were to meet the strong Normal team. Brookville has not played Clarion High the past two years because of the one-sided scorers which resulted in a very small attendance at the games between the two. We hope that no such mistake will occur again as we are as anxious to play closer games as you are to see them. The Clarion Normal coach explained that four players on the team were suspended and they were unable to secure a strong team. The local team is set to play the Bucknell freshmen at the YMCA floor this Saturday at 8 p.m. … Union Vocational School in Corsica had no trouble trimming the New Bethlehem High School Reserves, 48-24. Hepler was again the star with 13 field goals.