TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, June 12, 2008
Brookville’s Nathan Smith shot a four-round score of 278, or 2-under-par, to finish third at the 54th Annual Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions last weekend in Johnstown. It was his best finish in seven trips to one of the most prestigious amateur golf tournaments in the country. After carding a 3-over-par 73 in the first round, Smith rebounded with a 70, 67 and 68 to climb near the top of the leaderboard. He entered the final round tied for 11th place. Smith finished six strokes behind winner Rickie Fowler, the freshman phenom from Oklahoma State who won the Ben Hogan Award for the top college or amateur golfer this year. He shot an 8-under 272. ... Brookville’s Shane Heschke will have a busy weekend. The just-graduated Heschke was named to play in both the 24th Annual Lezzer Lumber Football Classic on June 20 and the Inaugural S&T Bank Altoona Curve High School Baseball Classic June 22.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, June 17, 1993
Nancy Smoose shot an 84 to win the Western Pennsylvania Laurel Festival Women’s Golf Classic Tuesday afternoon. She won the first flight and tied Betty Duncan on hole No. 16 for the longest drive. … Graduated senior Brent Orr became the fourth Brookville Raiders football player to be nominated to play in the Big 33 all-star football game that pits Pennsylvania vs. Ohio. Orr was nominated but not selected to play, nonetheless he’s just the fourth Raider to get recognition with Doug Davis (1971), Matt Park (1989) and Scott Feldman (1990) being the other three. … The DuBois Rockets downed the Brookville Grays, 6-2, Tuesday in DuBois in a rematch of last year’s Federation League Championship series. The loss dropped the Grays to 8-5. Brian Shaffer scattered nine hits and struck out seven while going 3-for-3 at the plate. For the Grays, Craig Puhala homered.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, June 13, 1968
Brookville American, Monday, June 17, 1968
After starting the season off with two wins, the Brookville American Legion baseball team has now dropped two straight games, the latest a 16-3 trouncing at Punxsutawney Tuesday night. Ken Rhodes and Dick Bowley each had two hits for the locals, but nine errors and 14 Punxsutawney hits led to the blowout loss. … The Brookville Grays, who apparently seem to have found themselves at last, will play two games at home this week as a highlight sports-wise for the Laurel Festival. The Grays were rained out Sunday at Brockway and last Wednesday, they nearly upset Pulaski but battled to a 3-3 tie. No date for a rematch has been announced. The Grays host DuBois Wednesday and Punxsutawney Thursday. Both games start at 6 p.m. … Roger McAninch, ace pitcher and all-around performer for the Brookville American Legion baseball team, has been selected to participate in the District 10 All-Star game which will be held next month in St. Marys. He was picked by the DuBois-Jefferson County League coaches to play right field. Others from the league chosen to play were pitcher Mike Lepionka of DuBois, catcher John Macko of Punxsutawney, first baseman John Sherry of Punxsutawney, second baseman John Murray of Reynoldsville, shortstop John Buskirk of DuBois, third baseman Terry Horneman of Punxsutawney, left fielder Denny Shobert of DuBois and center fielder John Shaw of Clearfield.
