TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2008
Prior to the Brookville Raiders basketball team’s game with Clearfield last Friday night, the 1987-88 Raiders were honored prior to tip-off. That year, the Raiders reeled off an undefeated regular season and won the Clarion County League championship. Once the game started, it was all Clearfield as Matt Shiner scored 32 points to lead the Bisons to a 67-50 win over the Raiders. Joe Galbraith led the Raiders with 15 points. ... The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions topped North Clarion, 67-55. Erika Keck was one of four Lady Lions in double-figure scoring with 18 points to go along with her 10 rebounds and five steals. Nicole Wiesczcyk scored 16 points. ... The Brookville Raiders wrestling team dropped a 43-17 decision to Ridgway Tuesday night, dropping the Raiders’ record to 7-13 going into their trip to Smethport this week.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Jan. 27, 1994
The Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team downed Karns City, 51-31. Mindy Gunning led the way with 14 points and Megan Fiala scored 12 points, made 12 rebounds and added five steals as the Lady Raiders improved to 6-5 overall and 5-2 in the KSAC. … The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions downed Union, 49-45, led by Tricia Masters’ 22 points. … The Brookville Raiders wrestling team ended a four-year losing streak to Titusville, beating the Rockets 30-21. Now 7-0, the Raiders got wins on the mat from Chad Constable (major), Jory Hubler (decision), Eric McCracken (major), Matt Kramer (decision), Mike Mason (major) and Brad Heeter (pin).
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Jan. 30, 1969
Brookville American, Monday, Feb. 3, 1969
The Brookville Raiders basketball team routed Clearfield Tuesday night, 75-27. Jeff McKinley led the Raiders with 17 points, Dick Bowley had 15 points, Dick Fenstermaker added 12 points and Dan McManigle finished with 10 points. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team added a 66-48 win over Kane last Friday to set up a home rematch with Bradford this Friday. Five Raiders reached double-figure scoring once again, led by Dick Bowley’s 19 points. Tom Clark and Jeff McKinley scored 12 points apiece, Dan McManigle added 11 points and Dick Festermaker scored 10 points. … The Brookville Courtmen independent basketball team routed a C-L boosters squad last Saturday night at Clarion-Limestone High School, 97-63. Rick Stanczak led the Courtmen with 27 points while Jim Rhodes scored 18 points. Don Fink scored 18 for C-L. The game served as a fund-raiser for the C-L Booster Club, which is raising money for a varsity football program. Stanzcak is the head coach for the Lions while other Courtmen, Gary Smith and Don Rhoades, also teach at C-L. Rhoades is the Booster Club president.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Jan 27, 1944
With a 28-13 win at home against Falls Creek last Friday at Hastings Gymnasium, the Brookville Red Raiders improved their league record to 6-0. Bill Cooley led the locals with eight points. … The following scores are from the Brookville High School rifle club at the second bi-weekly match: Blair Brenneman (95), Nancy Henderson (93), John Foulks (92), Dick Reitz (92), Chip Harriger (91), Bob Baughman (91), Dan Rhodes (89), Marian Haney (89), Wendell Martz (81) and Mike Christy (77).
