TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 8, 2010
Closing in on his first round at the Masters, Brookville’s Nathan Smith was on the course during a practice round when Tiger Woods made his appearance on the first tee. Woods was making his first appearance since last November’s off-course incident with his wife Elin Nordegren. Thursday, Smith tees off the first round with Mark O’Meara and Rory Sabbatini. He’ll have to make the cut after Friday’s round in order to make the weekend’s two rounds, right around a 4-over-par, most likely. ... Scoring two runs in their final at-bat, the Brookville Raiders beat visiting Brockway, 13-12, at McKinley Field Tuesday afternoon. The Raiders trailed 8-0 going into the bottom of the third inning. Brock Bietz went 3-for-5 with two doubles and five runs batted in.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 13, 1995
Shannon Furl’s fifth-inning, two-out triple plated Pam Winters and Sandy Bowser to break a 3-3 tie as the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team pulled away with an 8-3 win over Bradford Central. … The Brookville Raiders baseball team routed Bradford, 15-5, in six innings as they banged out 13 hits. Jed Fiscus had three hits with a triple and double to go along with four runs batted in and three runs scored. Jason Booser singled twice with two RBIs. Josh Shaffer was the winning pitcher in relief, going 2 2/3 innings while giving up three hits and three strikeouts. … The Brookville Lady Raiders softball team dropped a 3-2 decision to Titusville at home in 10 innings. The Lady Raiders had just two hits off Titusville pitcher Andrea Diamond while their own pitcher Kim Battaglia gave up six hits while striking out eight in all 10 innings of work.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 9, 1970
Brookville American, April 13, 1970
The Brookville Grays’ “Dream Team” will be honored at the inaugural Brookville Hall of Fame event on May 12 at Brookville Area High School’s cafeteria — Dick and Glenn “Bogie” Lindermuth, George Chittester, Duane Myers, Craig Webster, Bud Simpson, Gordon “Fuzzy” Carlson, Bill Nosker and Chet Marshall. The final ballots for the first class of the Hall of Fame are due this weekend. … The Brookville Grays are starting a special campaign to raise money to purchase new uniforms. The team oopens the J-C League May 24 and plans to buy 15 gray, pin-striped uniforms which will be of the best quality and in a collegiate style. The decided that and a recent meeting, along with plans for a new public address system. Bob McCullough will manage the team for the second year. The Grays are part of the J-C League which also includes DuBois, Bennetts Valley, Clearfield, St. Marys, Brockway and the Litts Club, formerly Pulaski.