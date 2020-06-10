TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 10, 2010
This year’s Brookville YMCA Millcreek Adventure Race drew 76 participants spread among 16 entries, including soloist Ray Doolittle and the two-man team of Jeff Durr and James Stewart. The other 14 teams had lineups ranging from four to six athletes. The team of Tim Orcutt, Jill Orcutt, Tom Rape, Tina Householder and D.B. Lott won the race with a time of 10 hours, 4 minutes, two minutes ahead of a team consisting of Dakota Kellenberger, Steve Rowan, Tucker Beatty, Phil Hetrick and Josh McAninch. Doolittle finished fourth overall with a time of 10 hours, 26 minutes. ... Garret Weaver’s two home runs lifted the Brookville American Legion baseball team to an 8-5 win at Reynoldsville Tuesday. Weaver hit a two-run shot in the first inning and added another one in the fifth. C.J. Bietz then gave Brookville breathing room with a three-run homer in the sixth. The win improved Brookville’s record to 1-5 overall, 1-4 in the Jefferson County League.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 15, 1995
The Brookville Grays beat the Lumberjacks, 5-3, in Federation League action, the followed that up with a 13-0 shutout of Sabula. Scott Feldman tossed a two-hitter in the win over Sabula. … Brookville Area Little League reports: Chad Kiehl tossed a one-hitter while striking out 15 in Mike’s Comet’s 2-0 win over S&T Bank. He also drove in the only runs with a two-out double. … Five members of the Brookville American Legion baseball team were selected to advance to the next round of All-Star competition as the Jefferson County League meets Westmoreland County on June 16 in Murraysville. Making the trip for Brookville will be third baseman David Jackson, first baseman Allen Snell, outfielder Kevin Thompson, catcher Jed Fiscus and pitcher Brad Kocher. … Brookville sports fans had a chance to take a tour of the new field house built at Brookville Area High School. The new project (which didn’t have the added wrestling practice room at that point) houses the varsity and junior high football teams in the fall and the boys’ and girls’ track teams in the spring. At 95 percent complete, the project was started in the spring of 1994 by volunteers, which contributed approximately $45,000 worth of labor. The school district donated $11,349, which was raised through an extra dollar charged on ticket prices the two previous football seasons. A $5,000 grant procured by state representative Sam Smith paid for the sewage lift station.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 11, 1970
Brookville American, June 15, 1970
Bill Crawford, winner of the 1969 Pinecrest Country Club Championship and top golfer at Thiel College this spring, will compete in the National College Athletic Conference Annual Golf Tournament next week at Avon and Avon Lakes courses near Columbus, Ohio. The tournament concludes June 20 and it will be a 72-hole stroke-play format. … In Brookville Area Little League action last Monday, Pirates pitcher Rick Pitts tossed a no-hitter through six innings against Byerly Tire, but wound up getting the no-decision after leaving the game because of Little League pitching rules allowing for a maximum of six innings per week/game. Byerly Tire won the game with the lone run in the bottom of the seventh inning. … Crooks Clothing and Lindy’s Cafe went into this week’s action still tied for first place in the Brookville Area Softball League with 7-1 records. They were scheduled to face off tonight at Comet Field. … Rick Simpson, Dennis Hulse and Jeff McKinley, all players for the Brookville American Legion baseball team, were selected to play in the American Legion All-Star game to be held at Memorial Park on June 27. All three players plus players from Reynoldsville, DuBois and Punxsutawney will represent the DuBois-Jefferson County League. In all, players from eight counties will play along with going through a workout in front of Major League scouts. After the event, scouts determine what players advance to the next round.