TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2008
The Brookville Grays needed five games to beat the Rossiter Miners in the semifinals of the Federation League playoffs. The Grays made it a sweep with a 7-1 win over the Miners in Rossiter. Next up is St. Marys in the best-of-seven finals. ... Taking advantage of his home-course advantage at Wildwood Golf Club, Brookville’s Nathan Smith qualified for this year’s United States Golf Association Amateur Championship held at Pinehurst, N.C., Aug, 18-24. Smith shot a two-round score of a 4-under-par 140 to claim one of two qualifying spots. Two other Brookville natives tried to qualify as C.G. Mercatoris finished 10th and Alex Nichamin was 41st.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Aug. 12, 1993
The Buster’s Brewers of Clearfield ended the Brookville Grays’ dreams of a repeat title in the Federation League, eliminating them in the semifinals with a 5-2 win. Buster’s advances to the finals against Rossiter. … The Clarion University football team will try to defend its PSAC title this fall under head coach Gene Sobolewski. The Golden Eagles are ranked 19th in NCAA Division II according to the College Football Preview preseason rankings. Tight end Tim Brown, receiver Marion Worthy, and linebackers Damon Mazoff and Frank Andrews are Golden Eagles on the preseason All-American team.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Aug. 8, 1968
Brookville American, Monday, Aug. 12, 1968
Sigel and Corsica will meet Thursday in Corsica for the start of their best-of-three Brookville Teener League championship series. Sigel beat the Dodgers 7-1 last week while Corsica beat the Brookville Yankees, 4-2, to advance to the finals. Corsica went 14-0 during the regular season while Sigel finished second at 9-6 … The Corsica Astros started the series with a 11-0 win. Powerful Bob Larson limited Sigel to just one hit while his teammates combined for 17 hits of their own at the plate. Larson struck out 13 while walking two. The Astros and Cubs square off again Monday night at Brookville’s Memorial Field. An Astros win would clinch a third straight league title. A third game, if necessary, is set for Thursday. … Brookville American/Jeffersonian Democrat sports editor Tom “Wizard” White challenged his “Board of Experts” once again in prognosticating games for the upcoming high school football season. His challengers will be Ivan Mumford, Dick Pitts, Ed Hubler, Ray Fitzgerald, Harry Richards, Harry Sowers, William “Gabby” Schuckers, “Hamm” Shuckers, Don Espy, Dick Crooks, Theodore Ferringer and E. Dennison Snyder.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Thursday, Aug. 12, 1943
Some 236 persons, plus 16 instructors are enrolled in the free swimming classes at the Brookville YMCA. These classes will continue this week and all of next week. Instructors are Mrs. Myers, Mrs. Mary Means, Miss Ethel Lewellyn, Ivan Brinkley, Miss Shirley Riggs, Miss Patty Huffman, Miss Sue Nolph, Miss Lolagene Shick, Miss Norma Wiley, Mr. Earl Smith, Miss Rose Blake, Miss Colleen Vandervort, Miss Evelyn Bailey, Mr. Robert Edeburn, Miss Dolores Kaminsky, Jack Kaminsky, William Barnes and Max Means. Some 619 persons used the YMCA pool last week and it’s believed that the figure will reach close to 1,000 this week.
