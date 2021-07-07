TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 7, 2011
For the second time in five days, the Brookville Minor League baseball all-stars ran into and lost to powerhouse DuBois. Tuesday night in the District 10 Southern Tier finals, DuBois threw up another 10-Run Rule result in beating Brookville 14-2 in five innings. In three tier games, DuBois outscored opponents 39-2. Last Friday, DuBois beat Brookville 15-0. Brookville’s first run came in the bottom of the first inning when Park reached on an error to lead off the inning and scored two batters later on a Bryan Dworek groundout. DuBois broke things open with four runs in the fourth and seven more in the fifth inning. Brookville scored its other run when Brady Caylor reached on an error and scored on a one-out single by Dane Lyle. … Suffering not quite the pounding it did in its opening-loss to DuBois, the Brookville Little League baseball all-star team bowed out of the District 10 Southern Tier tournament with a 5-3 loss to St. Marys last Friday at Zufall Field. The loss wrapped up Brookville’s season at 1-2. … After sitting on a pre-Fourth of July rout of Brockway, the Brookville Junior Little League all-star baseball team saw its fortunes turn in the opposite direction. Tuesday night in the District 10 winners’ bracket semifinals, Brookville lost at Fox Township, 21-5. It visits St. Marys Thursday in an elimination game. A win would put it in the next round on Saturday against an opponent to be determined. Last Friday, Brookville opened the all-star season in impressive fashion with a 28-3 rout at McKinley Field. The game got out of hand in the third inning when Brookville sent 23 batters to the plate and scored 18 runs. Brookville tallied eight hits in the frame, drew nine walks and had one batter hit by a pitch. Seven Brookville players scored twice in the inning, and Austin Cook crossed home three times as he scored the first and last runs of the inning. Brockway had to use four different pitchers to get through the third inning which lasted more than 30 minutes. Zac Byerly led the assault for Brookville. The first baseman went 4-for-4 with four runs batted in and five runs scored. Byerly had the only two extra-base hits in the game for either team with a double and a triple in his first two at-bats. Brandon Bietz added three hits and scored four runs, while Lance Carrier scored three times on two hits.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 11, 1996
Pounding out 15 hits and getting a strong relief appearance from Ben Whitling, the Brookville Senior Little League Baseball All-Stars pulled away with a 13-4 win over DuBois. Whitling relieved starter Barry Chamberlin in the bottom of the first inning with the bases loaded and no outs and wound up striking out three and walking two. Ben Marzullo led the offense with three hits with a double, three-run homer and five runs batted in. Whitling and Nate Simpson each hit doubles while Chamberlin singled three times. The win landed Brookville in the D10 Southern Tier final against unbeaten Punxsutawney. … Jed Fiscus’ grand-slam homer in the fifth inning led the Brookville American Legion baseball team to a 4-1 win over Sykesville. … The Brookville Grays improved to 14-4 in the Federation League, topping the Johnson Automotive Rockets 4-1 as Bruce Gunning had three hits and Ron Talik hit a home run. Bob Hooks was the winning pitcher. …
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 5, 1971
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 8, 1971
The Brookville Grays opened up second-half action of the J-C League Sunday, beating the DuBois Litts on July 4 at Memorial Park by a 7-1 margin. The Grays, paced by the timely hitting of Rick Barkley, had little trouble with the Litts. They scored one in the first, three in the second, one in the fourth and two in the eighth to pick up the win. Barkley singled twice. Gary Gilhousen, Myron Carrodus and Dennis Hulse doubled while Rick Simpson, Pat McClellan and Pete Wiseman singled. Wiseman was the winning pitcher, going the distance with eight strikeouts, six walks and four hits allowed. … The Brookville American Legion baseball team won its fourth straight game with a 7-1 win at Reynoldsville Tuesday to improve to 5-5. Cary Van Aken had three hits while Rick Simpson and Bill Reitz each had three hits.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 11, 1946
Ramsaytown, having lost one only game, now leads the league. Brookville defeated the plucky Ohl youths Tuesday night at Ohl by the score of 20-4. Brookville’s 19-4 win over Sprankle Mills was featured by a triple play from Myers at short to Chittester at second to Bogey Lindermuth and first to Spider Webster at third. … Larue Pollum, Chuck Taylor and Bob Edeburn shot in the Eastern Regional small-bore rifle competition the latter part of last week near Altoona. Brookville leads in the league competition over DuBois, Clymer and Indiana. There is to be another shoot at Kittanning this week in which Brookville shooters will take part.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 7, 1921
Henry Charles “Chuck” Taylor made good in England. Last Saturday, he won the broad jump by a leap of 22 feet, four inches at a meet of the Amateur Athletic Union of England last Saturday. This means that “Chuck,” Brookville boy, can jump farther than anyone in England. Though he wore the colors of Mercersburg Academy at the time, he wore, in spirit, the maroon and white of old Brookville High School, the school where he first displayed athletic talent. We said that Chuck won the broad jump. Pardon us, old top, In England, there is no broad jump, but it’s called the running long jump. Coach James Curran, a native-born Scotchman, took Chuck from the Academy to compete abroad, and his prediction of victory came true. The same day Chuck won the jump, Hill, the Englishman, broke the mile record. … The Brookville baseball team added some scalps to its belt during the past week. Victories over Punxsutawney, Philipsburg, Indiana and Clarion were made. Two contests were dropped, one to Clearfield and other to Indiana, the afternoon of the Fourth, but the team got revenge for the Clearfield defeat. Seven hits for 14 bases in the fifth netted Brookville here yesterday afternoon. Eight hits for 11 bases in two other innings made three more and Clearfield was swamped, 9-0. Lefty Hill struck out nine, made three hits in a wonderful all-around game. DeHart clouted three times, and Thompson and Beck twice each. All had at least one hit. The team has now won 24 and lost 15.