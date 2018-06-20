TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, June 19, 2008
The Brookville Raiders football team will have six of its outgoing seniors playing in this weekend’s 24th Annual Lezzer Lumber Classic at Clearfield Area High School this Friday night — Shane Heschke, Alex Kerr, Joe Galbraith, Hank Truman, Nick Nosker and Justin Smith. Raiders head coach Chris Dworek will be the head coach of the North Squad, his second stint as the head man on the sideline since Brookville joined the group of schools that organize the game in 2000. ... The Brookville Grays dropped a 3-2 decision to visiting St. Marys Tuesday night at Berwind Park. The Grays fell to 4-6 while St. Marys improved its league-best record to 7-1.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, June 24, 1993
Monday night, the Brookville Area School Board approved the hiring of Lenny Ferraro as head varsity wrestling coach. The 1969 BAHS graduate had been an assistant for the past eight seasons under longtime Raiders coach Les Turner, who retired at the end of the school year. … Rob McCoy, 21, of Knox and a member of the Robert Morris University track and field team, won last weekend’s Laurel Festival 10K race with a time of 34 minutes, 40 seconds. It was a warm and muggy morning, but McCoy navigated a new course layout because of some impassable trails on the old layout. The race began on Main Street as usual and wound its way through Belgiumtown and back into Brookville via Longview Park. In the women’s division, Karen Molnar, 29, won with a time of 43 minutes, 25 seconds. … At last Saturday’s Old Timers baseball game at Memorial Field, three men were honored. Blair Burkett was the oldest player, Chris Webster and his family were awarded a plaque for their distinguished service to baseball in the area, and Dave Henry was honored for traveling the longest distance for the game.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, June 20, 1968
Brookville American, Monday, June 24, 1968
In what was considered by many local observers to be one of the most exciting games ever played on the Brookville Little League field, the Pirates took over sole possession of first place by defeating Crawford Drilling, 5-4, in nine innings Tuesday night. Mark Glenn swatted a home run in the top of the ninth over the deepest part of the center field fence for what turned out to be the game-winning run. Both teams went into the game with unbeaten records. Pirates pitcher Keenan Crooks went the first six innings before being removed due to the Little League six innings in a week rule. Rick Pitts, 10 years old, threw the final three innings and got the win. Jeff Tansey and Terry Wolfe pitched for Crawford’s. … The Brookville Grays have been a vastly improved style of baseball recently and the men of manager J.C. Simpson head down the stretch of the JC League first-half schedule looking to move up in the standings. The Grays beat Penfield, 4-0, last Sunday for their third win in their last five games. Joe Filopowski tossed a shutout and Bob McCullough boomed a towering tape-measure home run over the right field fence in the third inning.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Thursday, June 24, 1943
Last Friday, 18 girls turned out for the second game of the year in the YMCA girls softball league. The Rinkydinks beat the Skinkydinks, 17-11. If you’re a girl between 1 and 99, come up to the school grounds each Wednesday or Friday morning and get in the games. It’s a load of fun. … In the four-team boys’ softball league, the Cardinals are in first place with a 6-1 record. The Reds (4-3), Pirates (3-4) and Dodgers (1-6) round out the rest of the standings.
