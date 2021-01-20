TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 20, 2011
Beating DuBois for the first time since 2003, the Brookville Raiders wrestlers dumped the Beavers, 52-21. Logan Stout’s pin of Landon Hanna while trailing 9-2 at 189 pounds was one of the big wins for the Raiders. ... Brookville compiled a 3-1 record at last weekend’s Johnson Motors Ultimate Duals, beating the defending Class AA state dual meet champion Fort LeBoeuf Bison, 43-21. The Raiders also beat Northern Lehigh 50-22 and Mercer 51-18 while losing to Reynolds, 36-22. WPIAL power Burrell went 5-0, beating Reynolds, 39-31. ... Both Brookville basketball teams won Monday night, the Lady Raiders 63-31 over Redbank Valley to improve to 10-2 and the Raiders 46-40 over Johnsonburg to hike their record to 12-1.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 18, 1996
Kevin Labomb scored 28 points to lead Keystone over the Brookville Raiders, 66-53, in a key Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference last Friday night. ... The Brookville Raiders wrestlers routed St. Marys, 49-10, winning 10 of 13 bouts. One of the big winners for the Raiders was Keith Ferraro, who majored state-ranked Dan Wehler 14-3 at 112 pounds. ... The Brookville Lady Raiders outscored Moniteau, 21-2, in the fourth quarter and pulled away for a 52-34 win. Becca Boring scored 17 points while Katrina Fiala turned in a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. ... The clock might have struck midnight for the Brookville Area High School’s cinder track. Monday, the Brookville Area School Board received the cost estimate for the replacement of the old track with a modern all-weather track, between $120,000 to $150,000. ... The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions downed Union, 55-39, to open up a two-game lead over the Damsels in the KSAC standings. Amy Mahle scored 18 points while Deena Goheen finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 18, 1971
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 21, 1971
The 35th Annual Northwestern Pennsylvania Independent Basketball Tournament will be held March 22-27 at Brookville Area High School. Sponsored by the Brookville YMCA, the tournament is considered to be one of the outstanding tournaments in the state and one of the oldest. The entry fee, according to tournament chairman Albert Zufall, is $35 with rosters of no more of 12 players. ... The Brookville wrestlers breezed to a 30-16 win over Moshannon Valley last Saturday. Head coach Les Turner, the former coach of the District 6 squad, got wins from Don Milligan, Bill Crain, Gene Craven, Larry Yeager, Joe Milligan, Tom Ferraro and Cary Van Aken. ... The Brookville Raiders basketball team lost to St. Marys, 51-42. Joe Barkley scored 14 points to lead the Raiders, who fell to 2-11 overall and 0-4 in the D9 League. ... The Clarion-Limestone Lions took control of the Clarion County League’s B League with a 69-62 win over Redbank Valley. Bob Larson and Rick Simpson scored 22 and 15 points respectively. The Lions improved to 11-1.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 17, 1946
In the Class A High School Basketball League, Brookville and Clearfield are tied for first place with 2-0 records. One of the best balanced Brookville teams in years now represents the school. They can all pass, shoot and attack and defend. What more do we want? But, let us beware of Old Man Overconfidence. Pat Palmier, a senior at the high school, provides us with the latest game account as Brookville beat Franklin, 37-16. The most sensational play was Frank Welton’s floor-length dribble and shot with the Venango lads in futile pursuit. He led the team with 10 points. The Brookville five overwhelmingly defeated Punxsutawney, 53-17, last Friday in DuBois. Dan Miller, the center for the Raiders, led the team with 17 points while teammate Myers scored 14 points. George Chittester must be given credit for some of these high scores, through his quick thinking and passing, the score rose insurmountably and led to final victory.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 20, 1921
Many sportsmen throughout the state are under the impression it is not urgent that each man who secured a hunter’s license for 1920 see to it that the stub attached to the end of the license is sent to the Game Commission at Harrisburg at the end of the season or as soon thereafter as possible. It earnestly requests that all these stubs be sent in immediately whether any game was killed or not. … Brookville won the second league game of the season on the local YMCA floor last Friday by defeating New Bethlehem High, 49-29. The game started somewhat rough, but referee Gillung soon stopped that. The starting five for the locals were Moore, Kennedy, Galbraith, Briggs and Butler with Lucas and Starr the substitutes. Kennedy (6), Moore (5), Galbraith (5), Lucas (2) and Butler (1) made goals while Butler was 11-for-16 on foul goals. Brookville travels to DuBois this Friday.