TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, March 27, 2008
Brookville’s Kate Hynes, a junior at Drexel University, placed 13th in the 3-meter diving event and earned All-America status at last week’s NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships at Ohio State University. She also finished 20th in the 1-meter event. ... The Brookville Area High School track and field teams opened their schedules at Punxsutawney and were swept. The Raiders lost, 116-34, while the Lady Raiders fell, 108-42.The Lady Raiders got double wins from Danielle Weaver and Jessica Byerly. Weaver and Byerly finished 1-2 in the 100-meter dash, Byerly won the 300 hurdles and the two combined with Courtney Newsome and Alyssa Byerly to win the 4x100 relay. The Raiders got 1-2 finishes from Alex Kerr and Alex Beatty in the 110 and 300 hurdles. Beatty also won the high jump. ... Spring previews from Clarion-Limestone: The Lions baseball team enters its 10th season of existence, all under head coach Brad Frazier. It’s coming off a 9-7 season that ended with a first-round loss to Ridgway. The Lady Lions softball team has no seniors back from a squad that was 6-9 under head coach Rhonda Smith. The Lions track and field team has Dave Sloan as its new coach and Dave Schirmer enters his fourth season with the Lady Lions.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, April 1, 1993
The Brookville Lady Raiders softball team is coming off a 9-5 season and will have to replace the bulk of its lineup lost to graduation. Head coach Nancy Smoose looks to her group of returning letterwinners to lead the way — seniors Shawna Aaron and Jill Humphrey, junior Mandy Schmidt, and sophomores Kim Battaglia, Julie Benton, Tina Ishman, Pam Winters and Becky Yale. The Lady Raiders were scheduled to open the season last Friday against Cranberry and Saturday with Shannock Valley. They’ll try again Thursday at Warren. … The Brookville Raiders track and field team prepares to defend its Clarion County League championship. They were 9-0 and head coach Dan Murdock’s team has 60 athletes on this year’s preseason roster. Among the standouts back are seniors Donnie McNutt, junior hurdler Chuck Painter, and pole vaulter Brock Powell.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Monday, April 1, 1968
The Brookville Raiders track and field team opens the season April 9 at home against Redbank Valley. Gary Ripple is the head coach of the squad that will participate in 10 meets during the regular season schedule with the District 9 Meet set for May 18 at Clarion State College. … The Brookville Grays will hold their first baseball workout at Memorial Field this Sunday. The Grays are under the new management of longtime Gray J.C. Simpson. The upcoming J.C. League season schedule hasn’t been announced, but Grays officials said that anyone wishing to try out for the club should be on hand for Sunday’s practice.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, April 1, 1943
The Brookville High School rifle team placed second in the PIAA competition of the Northwest quarter of the state recently. DuBois won with a score of 986 while Brookville finished with 976, just 10 points behind. Clearfield (950) and New Castle (904) rounded out the top four teams. DuBois will represent Region 2 in the finals which will determine the state championships. Members of the Brookville team and scoring: Blair Brenneman (197), Clark Truman (196), Leroy Himes (195), Margaret Blake (194), Roy Harriger (194), Arthur Slagle (193), Dick Kroh (193), John Faulks (191), Dan Rhodes (182) and Robert Baughman (175).
