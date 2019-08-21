TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2009
The fall sports preseason got under way Monday as Brookville and Clarion-Limestone started workouts. The Brookville Raiders football team has 42 players in camp under 14th-year head coach Chris Dworek. Clarion-Limestone has 30 players reporting for head coach Todd Smith. In soccer, the Brookville Raiders have 20 players out as they try to defend their District 9 Class A title. The Lady Raiders soccer team has 33 girls out after last year’s district runner-up finish and Clarion-Limestone’s boys’ squad has 14 players out under head coach Ryan Smith. ... Golf season begins Monday. The Brookville Raiders are led by junior John McLaughlin and sophomore Tighe Truman, the only players back from last year’s 4-7 squad. Senior Brynna Hetrick returns to lead the Lady Raiders. Clarion-Limestone has most of its lineup back, including two from its district tournament trio, juniors Matt Wieszczyk and Jordan Zuck.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Aug. 25, 1994
Both Brookville and Clarion-Limestone start their football seasons next week. The Raiders host Strong Vincent as head coach Mike Donghia has some size to work with as eight players tip the scales at over 225 pounds. It’s a 48-man roster with the team featuring a new quarterback this fall in junior Jed Fiscus. He’ll be joined in the backfield by Pat Simpson, Doug Miller and two-year senior starter Brad Geer. The Raiders were 5-6 last year, losing in the Class 2A final to Karns City. Meanwhile in Strattanville, the Lions gun for their fifth straight conference title in the KSAC as head coach Clyde Conti, who has Mike Caldwell as his top returning rusher with over 750 yards. Matt McGuire will be the quarterback.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Monday, Aug. 25, 1969
The Brookville Raiders open the regular season in football on Sept. 6 against Karns City, the first of four straight home dates on the team’s nine-game schedule. Last year’s team went 6-3 for the program’s first winning season since 1956. … Truman’s Store improved to 14-3 and owned a two-game lead in the Brookville Area Softball League. … Former Brookville Raiders quarterback Dick Bowley reported to Georgia Tech in Atlanta recently. He’ll be competing for a spot on the freshman team. … The Brookville Grays beat Clearfield 4-1 and improved to 7-4 in the J-C League. Rick Simpson, just 16 years old, tossed a two-hitter with five strikeouts and two walks. Gary Gilhousen led the Grays with a home run and single.