TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug 4, 2011
Counting a spring surge into the late summer, Brookville’s C.G. Mercatoris secured his second berth into the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship at Grove City Country Club Monday. Mercatoris, Dave Brown and David DeNunzio finished the two-round sectional qualifier with a 2-under-par 139, forcing a playoff since only the top two finishers receive berths. It took two holes to knock one of the contenders out as DeNunzio bogeyed the second playoff hole, ending the playoff since Mercatoris and Brown made par. This year’s Amateur will be held at Erin Hills, Wisc., at the Erin Hills and Blue Mound Golf and Country Club Aug. 22-28. Mercatoris won’t be the only Brookville native heading to Wisconsin as Nathan Smith will make his 10th appearance. … The Franklin River Bandits won the inaugural Tim Weaver Memorial Tournament, a five-team 6-and-7-year-old pitching machine tournament in Brookville last weekend. Two Brookville teams competed in the tournament — DeMans and No. 1 Brookville Chevrolet, Buick. … Williams Sanitation/Serveco Services of Brookville won last weekend’s St. Marys 9-and-10-year-old tournament, beating Punxsutawney, 15-5, in the championship game.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 8, 1996
The Brookville Grays took their first step in winning the Federation League playoff title with a 5-3 win over Big Run in the opening game of the finals series. Brookville scored two runs in the third and three runs in the fifth to pull away from the Brewers. Bob Hooks pitched six innings, giving up four hits and allowing three runs with Scott Feldman earning the save. Feldman entered the game in the top of the seventh with runners on first and second and no outs with the Grays leading 5-2. An infield error loaded the bases before Feldman struck out Tim Pittsley and Tim Schuckers. Joe Beimel’s infield single made it 5-3 before Feldman retired Jason Wolfgang on a groundout to end the game. Dave Osborne ripped a two-run homer well over the center-field fence off Brewers pitcher Joe Beimel. “It’s probably his third two-strike homer of the playoffs,” Grays manager Bob Maschmeyer said. “You can’t throw a fast ball by him.” … The Brookville track and football field complex renovation got somewhat of a late start, but hopes are high that it will be ready by the start of the school year later this month. Oct. 15 is the planned completion date of the all-weather track. The visitors bleachers and the outside fence is not expected to be finished until next year. The original budgeted amount for the project was $365,000. … As the Clarion-Limestone football team enters its 26th season, the Adult Booster Club’s Field Enhancement Committee has received permission to pursue raising money to install lights at the football complex. … By judges decision, Clarion University’s Kurt Angle captured the Gold Medal in freestyle wrestling’s 220-pound division at the Olympics in Atlanta last week. Angle and Iran’s Abbas Jadidi tied in regulation, leaving the decision to the judges.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 2, 1971
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 5, 1971
After beating Clearfield 7-0 for the District 10 title, the Brookville Little League All-Stars beat Montoursville, 1-0, last Saturday afternoon at Loyalsock Field in Williamsport to advance to the Section 2 Tournament in Blairsville. Rodney Silvis scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning as he came in from third base on a hit to second base by John Hetrick. Both Brookville and Montoursville, which is located just outside Williamsport, made serious scoring threats during the game, but couldn’t get a run across the plate. Gary Larimer was the winning pitcher, allowing six hits while striking out nine. In the win over Clearfield, Silvis pitched a no-hitter. He’s allowed just one hit in 18 innings on the mound in all-star play. The Section 2 tournament begins Friday with the locals facing West Suburban of Johnstown at 3 p.m. with Natrona Heights meeting Latrobe in the other game at 6 p.m. The winners of Friday’s games meet Saturday for the title with the winner advancing to the state tournament in Braddock Aug. 13-14. … Crooks (20-2), Esso (17-5), Lindy’s (16-6) and DeMans (15-7) make up the top of the standings in the Brookville Area Softball League. … The Brookville Grays beat Brockway, 4-1, to improve their second-half JC League record to 3-4 and 9-10 overall. Glenn Lindermuth pitched six innings, allowing one hit while giving up three walks and striking out six. Jim Rhodes threw the last three innings for the save. Dennis Hulse, Jim Gatesman and Gary Gilhousen each had two hits.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 8, 1946
Monday evening at apparently listless Brookville team suddenly came to life in the ninth inning to wipe out a 4-2 deficit and keep their second-half record spotless in a 7-5 win over Ramsaytown. “Skip” Racchini toiled valiantly toiled both on the mound and at the plate, but his teammates’ faulty headwork failed the bases in the ninth and Boagie Lindermuth stepped up for the Brookies and hit one far over the right fielder’s head and it was just about the end. Fuzzy Carlson followed with another triple and Bill Nosker doubled to provide something to go on. After being hit hard in the early innings, Brookville pitcher Chet Marshall settled down and was in trouble only when his mates failed to back up his steady mound work. Brookville leads the Mountain League with a second-half record of 5-0, followed by Emerickville (3-1), Sprankle Mills (2-2), Ramsaytown (3-3), Brockway (2-3), Ohl (2-3), Summerville (1-3) and Sigel (1-4). … Sigel’s 12-5 win over Brockway was highlighted by the brilliant efforts of Lyle Painter, who in addition to playing a flawless game at third base, contributed four safe blows including a home run. … Don Ewing, the fellow who piloted the Brookville High School basketball team to the championship of the District 9 Southern Section the past two seasons, has resigned as head coach of the Maroon Raiders through choice and not through pressure. In fact, he could have remained had he cared to continue in the job. He resigned his post as head coach in order that he may devote his full time to majoring in biology, a subject he will teach at Brookville High. Don’s successor will be John Chilcott, who is no Johnny-come-lately to Brookville basketball followers. Chilcott was a member of the championships Brookville quintet of 1935 that won the Southern Section title. He went on to Penn State and was a member of the varsity floor squad there. He recently returned from 4 1/2 years of service in the Air Force and served as line chief in Africa.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 4, 1921
Friday promises to be a big day in Brookville. Clarion, ancient baseball rival of Brookville, will clash with the locals at 3:30 p.m. Led by the Shawmut Band, a parade of automobiles will form on Main Street and parade to the grounds. For Friday night, Frank Brown has turned the keys of the Columbia Theater to the baseball management and a baseball benefit with one of the best films on the market playing will be held. The Brookville Band will play at the theater. “Fine Feathers” is the picture, based on Eugene Walters’ celebrated stage play. Claire Whitney and June Elvidge star in the film. … Monday, Brookville beat the DuBois Athletics in DuBois, 5-3, in a close game. Shortstop Henry Smoyer of DuBois broke his ankle when his foot caught on second base when sliding. Hartman held control of things when hits were needed for runs and Brookville bunched its hits. Jimmy DeHart hit a two-run triple in the first inning. Last Saturday, the locals shut out Philipsburg, 2-0. Artman scattered seven hits on the mound, striking out six. Summers, Beck and Swanson had the only hits for Brookville. Swanson stole two bases.