TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 15, 2010
Brookville’s Nathan Smith shot a final-round 4-under 68 to clinch his fourth straight Western Pennsylvania Golf Association Amateur Championship last week at Sewickley Heights Golf Club. Smith wound up shooting a three-round 209, or 7-under par, for a three-stroke win. With the win, Smith joined Arnold Palmer and Bob Reilly with four straight Amateur victories. All trail Sean Knapp’s record six straight titles from 1998 through 2003. ... Thanks to a late-season stumbling block by the name of the Sykesville Senators, the Brookville Grays enter the Federation League’s postseason as the second seed. The Grays lost two of their final three games, all of them to Sykesville, and finished the regular season at 15-8, one game behind the Rossiter Miners.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 13, 1995
Barry Chamberlin’s one-hit gem combined with clutch hitting led the Brookville Junior Little League Baseball All-Stars to a 10-0 rout of St. Marys in the District 10 winners’ bracket final. Chamberlin went the distance, giving up just a double in the fourth inning. Nathan Henry, Chamberlin and Matt Lewis each collected two hits while Henry and Chamberlin each scored three runs. … The Brookville Little League Baseball All-Stars stayed alive in the losers’ bracket with an 8-4 rain-delayed win over Reynoldsville. The game was stopped by a thunderstorm with the score standing at 4-3 Brookville in the top of the fourth inning. … Curtis Rowe tossed a two-hitter in a 10-0 win over Fox Township in Brookville’s Senior Little League All-Star win. Greg Zimmerman and Ben Whitling each had two hits with Whitling doubling. Chad Lathrop and B.J. Thomas also doubled. … Tina Harding pitched a no-hitter in the Brookville Little League Softball All-Star team’s 13-3 win over Punxsutawney. She struck out 11 and walked three. … The Brookville Senior Little League Softball All-Stars routed Brockway, 27-3. It was a five-inning affair that saw Brookville score 10 runs in the second inning. Emily Hulse had four hits while Katie Landes and Tonya Harding each had three hits.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 13, 1970
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 16, 1970
Rick Simpson, 17, of Corsica, has been chosen to participate in the annual American Legion Baseball East-West Game in Harrisburg on Aug. 8. He was one of 20 players selected to be on the West squad as selected by Major League Baseball scouts. Simpson was at a tryout that included 40 players in Freeport on Sunday. Simpson plays for the Brookville Legion team in the Jefferson County League. He’s a pitcher, first baseman and outfielder, hitting .380. Also making the trip to Harrisburg is John Miknis of DuBois. Simpson will be a senior at Clarion-Limestone this upcoming school year. … The Brookville Little League All-Stars open District 10 play on Friday. It received a first-round bye and will play either at Punxsutawney or Curwensville. Playing on this year’s team are Tim Dinger, Rod Silvis, Terry Bish, Gary Larimer, John Hetrick, Dick Rearigh, Rod Rhodes, Mike Dinger, Rick Pitts, Paul Diener, Fred Clarke, Dave Myers, Roger Alderton and Jim Simpson.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 12, 1945
Brookville boys over 16, including servicemen, interested in a baseball career with the major leagues will be welcomed at a tryout in the St. Louis Cardinals’ camp in DuBois this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Aspirants in a baseball career should bring a glove, shoes and uniform. Those signed will be refunded expenses in getting to DuBois. … Skateland and Sylvania are tied for first place at the end of the first half of the Men’s Mushball League with the playoff to be scheduled this evening on the high school field according to information released by the Brookville YMCA. Pete McCracken, veteran baseball player, will serve as umpire.